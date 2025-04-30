Ollie - if Only i

Ollie - if Only i

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lisa Maguire's avatar
Lisa Maguire
Apr 30

What a story! Remind me to never get arrested in Australia.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Ollie - if Only i
Emika Oka's avatar
Emika Oka
May 31

I can't imagine how you have to wait outside when the couple is out of their house. Poor thing

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 IfOnlyi...by Ollie
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture