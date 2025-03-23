ifOnlyi…knew that water is the answer to not only fires but also to health. I learned that water has to be my best friend. I am sharing this story because three Fires in the U.S. affected my wife and my life. Compared to the pain that the many victims suffered, ours is minor but still burned into our hearts.

What are the odds?

Recently, the United States has had some incredible and sad weather events and fires, which prompted me to write about how three fires directly and indirectly affected my wife and me.

We all heard and saw the devastating Hawaiian fires in Lahaina, Maui. It was a total disaster. Seeing the before-and-after pictures side by side wrecks your soul for this historical place of beauty.

Fire 1 Lahaina, Maui, Hawaii:

My wife and I traveled to Maui, Hawaii, in the summer of 2010, enchanted by the prospect of building a new life on this beautiful, historically rich island.

During our night flight to Maui, I could sense my wife's mixed emotions: a blend of apprehension and curiosity about our spontaneous decision to take this trip. As tears filled her eyes, she asked the question that had been on her mind.

She asked, "Where are we? All I see is water, and we should be landing on a Hawaiian island. How far are we from Ireland?" Her father had recently passed away there, and her mother's memory was fading. She felt anxious about being so far away from everyone. Her sons and grandsons live there too.

I reassured her, "Don’t worry; we’re fine." Yet, this time, her fear of drifting into the unknown was different.

It didn’t make it any easier to find that no stores were open at night, and since we rented a small 500-square-foot apartment, we needed water, snacks, and a few essentials. We drove until we came across a gas station and picked up a few items.

The following day, we opened the blinds and saw the Pacific Ocean. I counted no more than a dozen steps until I put my feet in the water. We felt lucky to be on the ground floor. The sun was shining, and the air was balmy.

You could walk to the village of Maalaea, next to Maalaea Bay, where we lived, or make a left turn when you leave this complex to go to the closest town of Kihei. If you wanted to go to the North of the island, you would make a right.

The very first major town you came to along the coast was Lahaina, which we often visited. It was beautiful, cute, and funky. The Charm, the trees, the tiny shops, the fabulous restaurants—need I say more.

In 2023, fire engulfed over 2,200 homes and apartments along with many other structures in the town of Lahaina. The toll was staggering -1300 people missing and over 100 lives lost. Each family received a modest check of $700.00 to aid in the rebuilding process, but the emotional and physical loss was immeasurable.

The people we met and spent time with who lived in Lahaina are gone now; they lost everything in the fire and have to start over like all the folks who lost their homes. The devastation is incomprehensible.

The restaurants we ate in often and the shops we loved are gone. Livelihoods and businesses are gone forever.

There was no water in the fire hydrants, and the city would not let the water flow into the area because of land/water rights. A few days ago, we watched a recent video of Lahaina, where homes once stood. Most of the area is now scorched vacant land and only a few homes are being rebuilt. Planning approval to rebuild is extremely slow.

Lahaina used to be the capital of the Hawaiian Kingdom and became a favorite place for the Hawaiian Kings and Queens between 1820 and 1845. This was where all the leaders of all the Islands used to gather when a meeting was necessary—it was Lahaina. Not anymore. The Islands became a US Territory back in 1898. In 1962, Lahaina's Front Street was designated a National Historic Landmark

SO MUCH OF LAHAINA NOW REDUCED TO ASHES.

FIRE 2 Pacific Palisades and Alta Dena, California:

The fires in Pacific Palisades, Malibu, and Altadena, which just recently happened, burnt more than 16,200 homes, offices, and structures. There were 25 deaths from those fires. It was a devastating and tragic event.

The strange thing is that, once again, there was no water in the fire hydrants for the firefighters, and they say there was no water in the sprinkler systems in homes or businesses, either.

Not only did I grow up close to those towns, but I also lived nearby for many years. Many friends, business associates, and loved ones with homes there lost everything in the fires. Payments of $750.00 to help rebuild lives were minuscule, considering the extent of their losses. The financial aid was a start, but their lives will never be the same.

FIRE #3 Lake Arrowhead, California:

My wife and I owned a home in the Mountains of Lake Arrowhead, California. Our windows and deck overlooked the beautiful lake, and Big Bear Mountain, a snow-skiing destination, was nearby.

We worked so hard during those times that this second home became the perfect weekend haven away from our bustling life at the beach. Considering our intense work life, it made sense to start reducing our work week. We would leave the office around noon on Thursday and return on Monday morning.

My wife was traveling when I got a telephone call late one afternoon from my little sister, who lived in St Andrews, Scotland, 6,000 miles away. She said, "Ollie, did you hear of the massive fires in Lake Arrowhead?” ”Why no, sis, when?” “They started Hours ago. They are huge. Is your home okay?"

I left our offices instantly, jumped in our SUV, and drove two hours before climbing the mountain to save our home. As I was driving up towards Crestline and Blue Jay, I could feel the heat, and see flames all around me engulfing the forests. Fireballs were hitting my vehicle one after another. I was able to keep the windscreen from cracking by using a constant stream of windshield wiper fluid, and the air conditioner to keep the car cooler, too.

When I get to our home, the forest is flaming, and heavy smoke is all around. I get the hose out and pray. I’m going to save our home. I fantasize that I am a fireman, and for six hours, water is my friend.

After six hours of nonstop hosing, a plane flew over and dropped the red fire retardant we had all seen in the news and movies. That blessing hit our home and the nearby trees, too, and saved them from catching fire. Thankfully, the winds died down, and I felt safe at last.

We are deeply grateful for the gift of Water, a resource that saved our home. We are acutely aware of the devastating impact of the fires on those who did not have the gift of water. We consider ourselves among the very fortunate ones.

Leave a comment

Share

So Very Very Grateful for your thoughts…