ifOnlyi…I hadn’t driven to Solvang. I hadn't eaten any solid food for two weeks or more, and I knew it was a risk to take the 141-mile trip and then work for four hours. That day didn’t end well, and the pain pills that were in my system from two weeks of recovery exacerbated the situation. I’m Blessed to be writing this to you at all.

It was to be a simple Periodontic surgery, clearing my issues from wearing teeth braces, and a headgear retainer for 2 years. It was planned out for a quick 45 minutes, and I would be asleep throughout the process. But the ordeal lasted seven hours longer than planned.

This is not my mouth. Mine was full of cement; my teeth were all covered. Only example.

I often wonder if the Doctors went to the waiting room during the process to tell my mom that it was much more complex, taking longer than expected, and would cost more. If so, how many more times did they do that to get approval for the extra work and medicine to keep me knocked out?

After I came too, I could no longer see my teeth, what had happened to me, and where they had gone.

The doctor said, “We had to cover the gums at the top and bottom of your teeth with cement to protect all the stitches needed during the surgery. I was also told I could eat ZERO solid food until everything was completely healed. Not even soft carrots. Only liquids and milkshakes.

Okay, that sounded great. Milkshakes, Mom, a Blackberry shake would be fantastic, pretty please.

For the next two weeks, no food will be available, except for Blackberry Milkshakes from 31 flavors of ice cream shops. Yea. 3 or 4 times a day, extra thick, hard sucking out of straws, probably sucked in some of the cement in my mouth as well. LOL

During this period, I had to register for the upcoming USA draft under the authority of Presidential Proclamation 4771 in July 1980 (it was the law).

I had to go to a government office and sign up for the possibility of an upcoming draft.

I was still in recovery and still full of cement. So my Dad, who had a sense of humor that I loved, told me that as my mouth was solid black from drinking Blackberry milkshakes all day, every day, for nearly two weeks, I was perfectly set for what Dad suggested. I was to do this right before I walked in to sign up.

Ollie, gargle Hydrogen Peroxide as long as you can and then spit out most of the liquid, but let it keep foaming. As I opened the door of the Gov’t office, one of the two people behind the counter said, “How can I help you?” “ I’m here to sign up.” I answered. As the foam bubbled out of my mouth, I said, “Where do I sign up?” and smiled! I held a HUGE smile on my face, and both people backed up quickly, pointed at the sign, and left. All they saw was pure BLACK, no teeth, and large amounts of foam oozing out of my mouth… Hahahahaha.

I did it and left quickly! Dad said, “Ollie, I bet they noted on your paperwork that you had some major Black Plague and not to call me up for any service. I’m free, I thought.

When I went and had the stitches and cement removed a few days later, I was given the ‘all clear.’ The only thing was, I had a huge commitment as I had promised one of our customers, who I had sold a lot of merchandise to about 6 months prior, that I would drive up and celebrate her grand opening. The shop was called "The Best of Everything."

I asked Mom if I could drive her 1976 Cadillac Coupe De Ville. I was taking Desiree. It was a long drive to Solvang, California, from Palos Verdes—141 miles, well over 3.5 hours; I hadn’t eaten anything these past two weeks. I knew I shouldn't have driven, but a prominent voice in my head kept saying I would be fine. It was just my EGO, of course!

1976 Cadillac Coupe De Ville

We arrived early, and I thought I might help my customer finish setting up the displays before her opening party. Desi and I went in and were shocked to see boxes of merchandise everywhere. There was no way she could get everything displayed to our standards without help, so we ended up working for over four hours in preparation for the event. Then, we had to go back to the hotel to shower, get ready, and be back in time for the opening - it was a 20-minute drive each way.

Desiree opened some champagne, and the two of us shared the bottle. Off we went to the party, me driving, overtired and hungry. We danced, and I was feeling very weak. I’d had no food yet, as my mouth was still sore and tender after having the cement and stitches removed earlier in the day. I needed a Milkshake badly, definitely not alcohol.

We said our goodbyes and got into the car. Driving back to the hotel, I am told I passed out, went on the wrong side of the street, and slammed into a tree! Doing speeds of 50-60 mph.

I vaguely recall someone walking up to the car with a flashlight, shining it in my eyes and illuminating the interior. They were checking to see if we were severely hurt. Delirious and wondering how long I had been out, I panicked, and apparently, I put the car into reverse, my tires spun backing up, and I drove nearly 10 miles on the wrong side of the street back to the hotel. I will never know how I avoided hitting any oncoming vehicles.

I pulled into the hotel and parked the car perfectly in a spot, right at the front. I threw out my pain pill bottle under the car out of fear. Seconds after my arrival, ambulances, fire trucks, and police cars started showing up. Either they followed me or someone called them, and they were showing up one by one at the hotel. What an event. Guests were all outside watching this take place.

The Police asked Desi to get out of the car and started to question her, but she was smashed, hurt, and in shock as well. Having had way too much alcohol, she started to fight and scratch at the police. She was hurt; the glove box had opened, and her knee jammed against the corner of the glove box door. Desi had other injuries too.

Next, they approached me because they thought I had to be smashed as well, but I was responding with a bit more clarity, so they said I needed to get my blood tested to see what was inside me. I did drive a long way on the wrong side of the street after all, so I didn’t blame them for checking.

Into the Police car, handcuffs on, they searched our hotel room and saw the empty Champagne bottle, which made us even more suspicious.

My face & forehead were busted up. I had cracked several spots on the hard vinyl dash of the car with my face when I came to a dead stop after hitting the tree that never moved out of my way.

I needed stitches, plus a complete check-up. That was not going to happen until the policemen were satisfied they had all the evidence they needed, and my blood was tested. On the way to the station, the police decided to drive around in the dark to find the tree I had hit earlier. There were maybe a thousand trees on each side, all along the road to the hotel.

Solvang - a Beautiful Danish City near Santa Barbara, CA

They drove with their bright lights shining on the trees and stopped periodically to check for damage using flashlights. I heard them say they were thirsty and hungry, so they stopped at a restaurant, and I was in the back of the car. I wasn’t invited, and I still hadn’t eaten, but I could see them sitting at a restaurant window, enjoying a hot meal and coffee, while I remained cuffed in the back.

Now, after nearly another hour of waiting in the car to go to the Hospital and get stitches in my face, they finally drove me there, still in handcuffs. I was then driven to a prison called “ LOMPOC,” which is now a higher security prison. I was supposed to be taken to the police station holding cell. But no, they decided to drive 20 more miles to the Penitentiary.

I was in a bloodied suit and tie, well dressed, and when checking in, oops, wait, I thought it’s not a hotel you don’t check in.‘ Once processed, the woman took my fingerprints and photos, including the front and sides. Just like major criminals.

I will never forget what the female officer did for me. She put me on the women’s side of the prison.

She walked me down the long corridor and opened up an empty cell. Women were everywhere on the walk. Some were angry, asking why I was there; others were happy to see a bloody, taped-up, messy man. Others were all about WHY? I couldn’t answer that.

The next day, the owner of the Store that had the Party arranged to bail me out and have me picked up. Her handyman picked me up in his old-fashioned pickup truck, paid the bail money, and drove me to her home. Dad had driven up and repaid her straight away.

I walked in and was so happy to see my three favorite people—Dad, Desi, and Donna, too. I asked Desi how she was doing, and she replied Sore and bruised, but not like you. Apparently, my face was turning Black and Blue.

Here is the funny part—or at least I thought it was.

All of them were watching a big-screen TV and a sexy movie. I was stunned! I hadn’t seen Dad watch or own anything like that, so perhaps it was Donna’s way of cheering up everyone.

She was stunningly good-looking and flirting with my Dad. He was a charmer deluxe. Dad asked me if I was okay and if I was happy to be alive. Desiree’s chin and knees looked pretty cut up.

I was so glad we left right away. I couldn't wait to get home and crawl into bed.

I knew I would have to face my Mother, but I needed some sleep first. I also knew I would be facing a trial in Solvang.

Oh, on a last note, if the Cadillac had been a 1977 instead of the 1976 that I was driving, the Company went from steel construction to aluminum in 1977.

I WOULD’VE BEEN DEAD.

