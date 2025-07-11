Ollie - if Only i

Ollie - if Only i

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jennifer Jones's avatar
Jennifer Jones
1d

Ollie my heart breaks for you. In hindsight, yes you should have picked up those girls at the airport. Isn’t hindsight wonderful!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Jane Chapman's avatar
Jane Chapman
1d

Gosh, Ollie! You have left me wondering what happened next.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 IfOnlyi...by Ollie
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture