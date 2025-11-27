I didn’t know it then, but that quiet Sunday morning in the Bahamas would plant the seed for the biggest deal of my career — and the biggest heartbreak, too.

The idea came to me almost out of nowhere. Maybe it was the warm air, maybe the Sunday service, or perhaps that feeling you get when you’re far from home and suddenly see your life with perfect clarity. Whatever it was, I couldn’t wait to get back to Dallas. My mind was buzzing — not with the ocean or the sunshine — but with opportunity.

The moment I returned, I set up a new company and hit the ground running. I was going into the promotional bag business — but not the usual dull brown bags everyone already knew. No, mine would be full color, wrapped edge-to-edge in graphics, screaming the brand in a way no one in the industry had dared to try.

My first target was Stop N Go, a convenience-store chain with 1,000 locations headquartered in Houston. Their biggest competitor, 7-Eleven, had 85,000 stores worldwide, 10,000 in the U.S. I’d tried to work with 7-Eleven in the past — let’s say they weren’t my cup of tea — so Stop N Go felt right. It felt winnable.

I hired a professional design team to create four-color mockups. The idea was simple: Grab N Go. A sandwich and chips in a custom-branded bag, lined up by meal type, making it easy for customers to grab their food, choose a drink, and get out. The bag was the marketing. Stop N Go’s colors — red, green, yellow — brought everything to life. It looked incredible.

Then, out of nowhere, a stroke of pure luck. One of my top sales guys walked into my office, saw the boards, and said, “Stop N Go? Ollie, my brother, works at their headquarters in Houston. Want me to call him?”

A miracle. The kind of break you don’t question.

I told him, “Make the call.”

An hour later, I was invited to present everything in Houston. The buyer couldn’t have been warmer. “Ollie, come down here. Let’s look at it all.”

So off I went — boards, mockups, pricing ideas — everything packed. The meeting room was full of executives. I presented the Grab N Go program, and they loved it. The buyer said, “Let’s do it. Put together pricing for all 1,000 stores — enough for a 90-day test. When I get back from California, come see me again.”

“California?” I asked.

Orange County. My wife’s family lives there.”

Well, that was all I needed.

“I’m from Southern California. My mom has a home in Palm Springs. Let me fly out, pick you and your wife up, and drive everyone to the desert for a night.”

He loved the idea. Everything felt… destined.

Back in Dallas, I booked flights, rented a convertible, and felt like the world was finally opening its arms to me. This deal was going to be huge — life-changing huge. All I needed to do was place the order with the manufacturer in the World Trade Center. Easy.

Before leaving for California, I visited several Stop N Go stores and gathered ideas. I called my mom and asked if the buyer and his wife could stay in her guest room. She was delighted — my mother could entertain anyone to perfection.

We picked them up in the convertible and headed to the desert. Music playing, everyone laughing, warm air, good energy — the kind of drive where everything feels possible. I started sharing another idea: Stop N Go didn’t sell gifts or greeting cards. What if we created an entire mini gift department inside all 1,000 stores?

I told him, “We represent over a hundred companies. My sales team covers 9.5 states. We can build custom displays, fill them with merchandise, restock them weekly — you won’t have to lift a finger.”

He loved it.

“Ollie, plan it,” he said. “Design the displays, build out the budget, stock them with product. When everything’s ready, come back for a team meeting.”

You BET.

Palm Springs was magical. My mom entertained like only she could — incredible food, drinks, the kind of warmth that makes strangers feel like family. I felt proud, hopeful, maybe even close to hearing the words I’d longed for my whole life: “I’m proud of you, Ollie.” This felt like my moment.

When I got back to Dallas, I pulled out all the stops. Designers created multiple display options. I filled them with products from my showroom: funny T-shirts, greeting cards, candles, baby gifts, plush toys, licensed sports merch — everything. The displays looked spectacular. I was buzzing with pride.

I drove to Houston and presented again. The executives were smiling from ear to ear. We calculated the rollout:

• Displays: $4,000–$4,500 each store

• Weekly restocking handled by my team

• Grab N Go bags: $1,000 per store for a 90-day test

• opening orders: over $5 million in orders

• The first year: another $12 million

I was closing at least $17 million for the first year of business with them.

My heart pounded. This could be my claim to fame. The buyer told me, “Send the paperwork. We’ll write up the purchase orders.”

I practically floated out of the building.

The same week, I was preparing to pitch my designer bag concept to JC. Penney, which had just relocated from New York to Plano, Texas, thanks to Ross Perot. Everything in my life felt aligned.

Then came the day I was supposed to receive the purchase order numbers. I called the buyer.

“Ollie,” he said, “I can give you the PO numbers now, or after I meet with the CEO.”

“No problem,” I told him. I could wait a few hours.

But when the afternoon came… no call.

2 p.m.

3 p.m.

5 p.m.

Nothing.

I called his office. No answer.

At 7 p.m., I dialed his home. He picked up — and his voice told me everything.

“Ollie…the CEO fired me today. Along with several others from my department. The deal…is dead.”

I felt the room tilt.

He finally told me what really went down: someone in the computer department was having an affair with a woman in the printing room, and the two of them got caught having sex while secretly running off confidential store-sales reports. Those reports were being slipped to outside buyers who were trying to pick the best Stop N Go stores to buy.

And here’s the kicker—because my buyer had legitimate access to that computer room, and because management didn’t bother separating the crooks from the people just doing their jobs, he got swept out the door with the rest of them. Fired. Just like that. And the man hadn’t done a single thing wrong.

Just like that.

Gone.

Months of dreams, designs, meetings, displays, travel, planning — all of it.

Trash.

He told me I could try taking it directly to the president.

But the truth?

It was over.

He later rebuilt his career, became an executive at Blockbuster Video, and retired at 50.

Me? I’d never Stop N Go again!

ifOnlyi…Reflection

ifOnlyi…had known how fragile success can be — how one change in someone else’s life can collapse everything I worked for. I poured my heart, my energy, my future into that deal, believing determination alone could carry it through. But sometimes the biggest lessons aren’t in the wins — they’re in the walls that fall right before you touch the finish line.

