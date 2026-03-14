ifOnlyi… knew my luck would indeed change after prayers with Pope John Paul.

Sometimes life delivers its hardest news at the exact moment fate begins quietly turning in your favor.

Within a few short weeks, I heard the words no one ever wants to hear — you have cancer. Yet during that same stretch of time, I would continue to fight legal battles, shake the hand of a pope, walk the ancient halls of Notre Dame, meet strangers who would become friends, and watch a single roulette number —

29 — turn one desperate bet into something unforgettable.

Looking back now, it almost felt as if the universe was reminding me of something important:

Even when life appears to be closing in, the wheel can still turn.

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When we built the company, I followed the advice my mother had given me many years earlier:

“Always take care of your people, and they will take care of you.”

Part of that meant buying the best insurance protection we could afford. ALL retailers insisted we must have a binder to protect them before receiving any purchase orders. We purchased product liability coverage. We purchased health, legal, and intellectual property protection. We believed we had built a safety net strong enough to protect the company and employees if trouble ever arrived.

We were more concerned about copycats than ever getting sued.

When the lawsuits hit, the insurance company suddenly refused to honor the policy and pay for our defence.

The war with the card companies and Major League Baseball continued. But many people never knew that there were other trading card companies that chose not to join the lawsuits against us. They looked at the law, studied the situation, and realized something the others ignored.

The claims had no real merit.

To them, it was obvious: the lawsuits were not about justice. They were about crushing a small company that had dared to stand its ground.

The four companies that had filed suit were now facing the consequences of something they had never expected.

We fought back.

Christine and I had filed counterclaims against all of them, and the legal pressure was starting to push back in our favor.



But another battle was quietly forming.

This time, it was against our own insurance company. The one that refused to honor the policy and pay for our defense.

So we sued them

A law firm agreed to represent us on a contingency basis. They appeared confident and eager for the fight.

Then the day of the trial arrived.

The jury was selected. Christine and I were prepared.

I was the first witness to take the stand.

Five minutes later, the defense produced a document claiming the case should be dismissed.

Because our attorneys had failed to file several required documents, the judge had little choice

And just like that, it was.

Thrown out.

I am not a legal scholar and know almost nothing about the law, but something had clearly gone terribly wrong. Even Christine and our attorneys were stunned.

I was furious.

Christine did what Christine always does when something doesn’t make sense.

She started digging.

What she discovered left us speechless.

The weekend before the trial, while preparing us to take the stand, the attorneys representing us had spent the afternoon drinking in their offices.

Beer after beer. Twenty-four. Maybe thirty between them.

Critical documents that needed to be filed were overlooked and never filed.

By Monday morning, they were completely unprepared to argue a case that could determine whether our insurance coverage would save the company.

Christine didn’t waste time being angry.

She went back to work.

She found a new law firm—one with hundreds of attorneys—and they immediately saw the magnitude of what had happened. They agreed to take the case against both the insurance company and the negligent law firm.

This time, the outcome was different.

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We won.

A portion of the recovered funds was later paid to the trading card companies as part of a negotiated resolution. The insurance company and the negligent law firm were held accountable.

After years of relentless work, Christine finally received compensation for the extraordinary effort she had poured into defending the company.

But while these battles were being fought, something else had entered my life.

Cancer.

After hearing the diagnosis from multiple oncologists, I felt mentally exhausted. The doctors had advice and treatment plans, but I wasn’t ready to hear them.

Hope was not something I could see clearly at that moment.

Christine and I needed something different.

We needed to step away.

So we packed our bags and booked a trip to Rome and Paris.

Paris in April.

Great food. Beautiful places. A chance to breathe.

Our first stop was Rome.

Christine had an aunt who held a high position within the Catholic Church. She was responsible for organizing a special event at the Sala Regia — the Royal Hall — in the Vatican.

The service was led by Pope John Paul II.

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That afternoon, he delivered the service in ten languages.

Polish.

Italian.

French.

German.

English.

Spanish.

Portuguese.

Latin.

Ancient Greek.

Ukrainian.

Listening to him move between languages was nothing short of extraordinary.

The Pope had requested that two people from every Catholic nation be invited to attend. Christine received the invitation from her aunt, along with permission to bring a guest.

That guest was me.

It was an incredible honor I will never forget.

After the service, I quietly moved toward the front, hoping for just one moment. When he approached, I lowered my head respectfully and reached forward.

Our hands met briefly.

A simple handshake.

For a moment, I wondered if perhaps my luck might change.

From Rome we traveled to Paris.

Our hotel was a small boutique place on the Left Bank. We spent hours exploring Notre Dame Cathedral, both inside and out.

The beauty of the interior was breathtaking, but the outside fascinated me just as much. Every stone seemed to carry a story. I absorbed everything I could.

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I remember thinking what an incredible place it would be for a wedding.

But marriage wasn’t something I believed was in my future.

I was sick.

Still, the thought crossed my mind, what if this were the place? Incredible. But it was my illness that was making me think abnormally.

While staying at the hotel, we met a wonderful woman and her daughter, Astrid — the same name as my mother. We spoke for nearly an hour in the lobby and quickly became friends.

Before we parted, she made an unexpected offer.

“You must come visit us in Monaco.”

We didn’t hesitate.

We boarded the TGV train from Paris, one of the smoothest and fastest rides I had ever experienced.

For me, Monaco had always been a dream destination.

Now that dream was about to become reality.

Astrid met us there and helped us navigate the city since my French was nearly nonexistent.

I also decided to fly my little sister in from Scotland. I missed her terribly, and it felt close enough for her to join us.

We stayed at the Hermitage Hotel. My sister slept on the hotel room floor, and the three of us spent several wonderful days together.

Astrid took us out one evening to a club with great music and dancing. At one point, she ordered a bottle of Cristal Champagne — the first time I had ever seen one. Dancing was a way for me to shake off all my worries; I just could not stop.

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Later, we all went to the famous casino.

You had to hand over your passport to enter.

Inside, I asked Astrid if she had ever played roulette.

“No,” she said. “My husband used to.”

“What was his favorite number?” I asked.

She smiled.

“Twenty-nine.”

We began playing, and Astrid asked not to play his number 29 while she was there, something I didn’t understand, but accepted gracefully.

For thirty minutes, my luck was terrible.

Astrid eventually left for the evening, leaving us alone at the table. My money was nearly gone, and I was staring at my final chip — a black one worth one hundred dollars.

I had never placed a full hundred dollars on a single number before. Normally, I spread smaller bets across the table.

But this time I pushed the chip onto one lonely number.

The wheel spun.

And it hit.

Just like that, I had $3,500 in front of me.

Christine returned from a conversation she had been having — interestingly enough, with tennis legend Björn Borg — and looked at the stack of chips.

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“Whose are those?” she asked.

“Mine.”

She opened her purse and swept them inside.

Then she went to the cashier and paid off the credit line I had used earlier.

When she returned, the table was stacked with chips again.

“Are these yours, too?”

“Yes.”

Back into the purse they went.

By the time the night ended and we returned to our room, Christine began counting the money.

I had started with a single $100 chip while sitting $2,900 in debt, plus the other cash I had brought in for the night.

By the end of the night, after everything was paid off, we had over $60,000.

All because of one number.

Twenty-nine.

That number changed my life — at least for a while.

We finished the trip by attending the Monte Carlo Masters tennis final, which was incredible to witness.

After Monaco, we flew back to Scotland with my sister. She sat in the back of the plane, beside someone who would soon help create another unforgettable memory.

For a few brief days, we had escaped the worries waiting for us back home.

I even made plans to return two weeks later to meet Astrid again.

What happened next would become something I could never forget.

Reflection:

Looking back now, I realize something I could not see clearly at the time.

Life has a strange way of balancing its scales.

In one moment, I was hearing the word cancer, wondering if my future was quietly slipping away.

In another moment, I was shaking the hand of Pope John Paul II, standing in one of the world's most sacred halls.

Days later, I was watching a roulette wheel spin in Monaco, placing my last chip on a number that meant something to someone we had only just met.

Twenty-nine.

Was it luck?

Was it fate?

Was it simply a coincidence?

I still don’t know.

But I do know this: in the middle of one of the hardest chapters of my life, the world still found a way to remind me that possibility had not disappeared.

Sometimes hope shows up in the most unexpected places.

Sometimes it even arrives on a spinning wheel.

And on one unforgettable night in Monaco…

The ball landed on 29.

Was it luck, fate, or coincidence?

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