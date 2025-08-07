Ollie - if Only i

Ollie - if Only i

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Cindy Martindale's avatar
Cindy Martindale
1d

Yay for you and Ruby! This is a great story, proving that the sales reps in the lower ranks sometimes need to be front and center for a show of how it's done. That can be enough, and they're on their way. I'm so glad you saw to that for Ruby, though I'm sorry about the 4 miles you had to run for gas... it wasn't quite a perfect day, but it was an excellent one!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Ollie - if Only i
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 IfOnlyi...by Ollie
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture