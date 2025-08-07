ifOnlyi…had taken the advice from the J.C. Penney founder’s book, I could have lived my life like he did. At the end of each year, he donated 90% of his profits to charities, and the remaining 10% went further than the 100% would ever have done.

I was managing our sales team across five states and running the showroom in the Dallas World Trade Center when I drove out to Amarillo, Texas, to meet one of our sales representatives, Ruby. She was struggling—her numbers were low, and financially, Ruby was in a tough place.

So tough, in fact, that she only ate once a day—during Happy Hour. She’d find bars offering free food with drinks, essentially a warm buffet, and that became her daily meal. I felt terrible witnessing that. I wanted her to succeed, and I was determined to help her turn things around.

Created for the Author with AI.

Beyond helping boost her sales numbers, I expanded her territory all the way to Tulsa, Oklahoma. To capitalize on that, I arranged a high-stakes meeting with 18 district managers from J.C. Penney. Each one oversaw about 20 stores, and we would present to them at their regional headquarters—a significant opportunity.

We drove to the meeting in her old station wagon, which I was already worried wouldn’t make it. During the drive, she asked me to remind her to stop for gas. When I saw the needle hovering near empty, I said, “Let’s pull over—there’s a gas station coming up.”

“No, Ollie,” she said. “Let’s wait. We need to get there.”

We passed another station. I begged her to stop.

“The next one,” she said.

That was it. The car began to shake and rattle before finally coasting to the shoulder—we were out of gas. No mobile phones back then. There we were: me in a suit and tie, her in her best outfit, and a critical meeting starting soon.

Created for the Author with Copyright and Provenance.

With no other option, I tried to hitchhike. No one stopped. So I did the only thing I could—I ran. Four miles back to the gas station we’d passed. In dress shoes. Long hair flapping in the wind. Tie stuffed in my pocket. The shirt was soaked in sweat. I must’ve looked ridiculous, but I couldn’t let this meeting slip away.

By the time I reached the station, I could barely walk. I bought a gas can, filled it, and started pleading with customers for a ride back. No luck—until I began offering cash. I handed one driver $25, and off we went. I leapt out of the car, relieved, and poured the gas in. We still had 15 miles to go, and I wasn’t sure the car would make it.

We finally pulled into the parking lot. I couldn’t walk into that meeting wearing the shirt I had on—it was a disaster. So I ducked into the J.C. Penney store, rushed to the men’s department, grabbed a shirt, changed, and threw on my jacket.

We burst into the meeting room nearly 15 minutes late, arms full of sample bags. I knew I had to win them over—and fast. I decided to make it fun. I asked each manager about their favorite university, then tossed them a product with their school logo on it. The room lit up.

Created for the Author with Copyright and Provenance.

They started calling out orders:

“We’ll take 20 dozen of this one.”

“Give me 10 dozen of that one!”

I didn’t have licenses for a few of the desired schools, but I promised to get them and ship the orders as soon as they were secured. My rep, Ruby, could barely keep up, scribbling orders as I kept the energy high and the samples flowing.

By the end of the meeting, we totaled her commissions: $12,000 in one day. She was stunned—and ecstatic. That single meeting changed everything for her.

It was enough to keep the tank full, yes. But more importantly, it gave her belief, confidence, and momentum.

That day stuck with me. I passed on my best sales techniques, presentation skills, and a bit of fire. And she ran with it. From rock bottom to a rising star—she became the saleswoman she always wanted to be.

Please like, share, or comment if this story touches your heart.

Share

Leave a comment