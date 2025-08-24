ifOnlyi…The lesson in this story is that sobriety doesn’t just save your life — it awakens your spirit. Seeing Dean Martin broken by grief and alcohol, after losing his son, was a powerful reminder that no amount of success, fame, or glamour can protect us from pain — or the consequences of how we try to numb it.

I admit it — Mom and I adored Dean Martin. I grew up listening to his records spinning on her turntable during her dinner parties. That exposure cultivated my love of eclectic music. I’m grateful for the gift of appreciating so many different genres.

I loved Dean not only because he was smooth, slick, handsome, and incredibly talented — but because he truly lived. He conquered it all. He also had a son, Dean Paul Martin.

I confess: I was always a little jealous of Dean Paul — not only was he impossibly good-looking, but his tennis skills were superior to mine! It stung that he seemed to possess all the talents. Tragically, after leaving acting to join the California Air National Guard, he lost his life during a training flight. He crashed in an F-4 Phantom Jet on March 21st, 1987, at just 35 years old.

Not long after, Mom’s friends Cheryl and Bob invited us to a USC football game. Bob was a Gold Cardinal and Dean of the USC Dental School, which meant great seats and fabulous perks — especially when USC won.

After the game, we headed to dinner at the famous “Carmine’s” Italian restaurant (my favorite cuisine).

As we approached the entrance, I spotted a two-tone gold Stutz Blackhawk parked right out front.

“WOW,” I called over to Mom — also a car lover. “Look at this spot... and the license plate... ‘DRUNKY’?!”

Why anyone would drive around advertising that mystified me — especially to the police!

Inside, the maître d’ seated us at a table for four. Starving, I could practically eat the menu. Then I caught sight of a stunning woman at the bar, her arm draped around a man as though she were holding him upright. A moment later, I realized it was Dean Martin.

Excitement shot through me — every part of me wanted to jump up and say hello — but I was told immediately to sit down. Apparently, Dean came in almost daily. He looked lost. Broken. In no shape to speak, let alone drive that Stutz home. He sat with his girlfriend, back turned toward the room, almost hiding from life.

Mom leaned over and quietly explained that Dean was still devastated over losing his son, Dean Paul. The light had gone out of him — there was simply no life left in his eyes. Dinner changed in an instant. I could feel his suffering, physically. I turned to Mom and said softly, “I am so grateful I’m sober. I’m so thankful I’ll never risk hurting anyone by drinking and driving.”

When you’re clean and sober, you pick up on energy — and Dean’s pain felt overwhelming. I understood why he was drowning like this, and it frightened me.

I had been clean and sober for just over three years. My drinking had caused sizable damage to my life — and to my parents. They could have easily lost their son. Had Mom not fired me back in 1982 (for all the wrong reasons — a story I’ve told before), I know I wouldn’t be alive. When you're 22, drinking and driving, then hit massive success with money no object, living on 100-octane seven days a week, death is inevitable.

Had I continued down that road, I am certain the outcome would have been excess and death — mine, and maybe someone else’s.

I am deeply, profoundly grateful — because I have lived to tell this story...clean and sober.

Staying clean and sober not only preserved my own life, it allowed me to truly feel, empathize, and be present — with gratitude instead of regret — for every moment I’ve been given.

