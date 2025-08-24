Ollie - if Only i

Ollie - if Only i

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bill Moore's avatar
Bill Moore
2d

That’s a great lesson, Ollie. Everyone handles grief in different ways. Thankfully, you learned how to deal with setbacks without going back to the bottle.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Lisa Maguire's avatar
Lisa Maguire
2d

How sad. My son (now 22) was a huge fan of the Rat Pack when a teen, especially Dean Martin. He passed his enthusiasm onto us. We collected his music, watched his old movies and tv variety show, and even the Dean Martin roasts. (My kid was very entertained by the roasts in particular, His deep interest in midcentury pop culture meant that he knew *all* the guests. It was fun to watch them with teen commentary: "Wow, Orson Welles got really fat!" "That Angie Dickinson was a smoke show!" "How could people not realize Paul Lynde was gay?")

We all love Dean. I am so sorry to learn this part of his story.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 IfOnlyi...by Ollie
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture