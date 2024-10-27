Ollie - if Only i

Ollie - if Only i

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jane Chapman's avatar
Jane Chapman
Oct 28

What a great friendship! And full of fun! However, I couldn't help my 'mother's hat' slipping on while reading it and thinking to myself 'what a handful those kids would be' ... Especially when you were sliding down the roof into the swimming pool!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Mr . Ma's avatar
Mr . Ma
Oct 27

good 🙃🙃🙃🤗🤗🤗😘😘😘😍😍😍🥰🥰🥰

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 IfOnlyi...by Ollie
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture