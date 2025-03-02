ifOnlyi…hadn’t been so excited to have bought tickets to Italy for my Mom and me. I surprised her on Christmas Day. I had planned for us to spend two weeks in Italy and arranged to buy a used Ferrari 308; it was midnight blue with a cream interior. We would drive throughout Italy and then drop it off at the port to ship it home to California.

This was the car, perfect in every way; tears are still flowing

All of that had to be canceled after the Fur coat was stolen.

I named my new venture Pizzazz Caterers, and here’s how it all started. What a wonderful life it was going to be. The future looked as bright as the North Star! Full of excitement, hope, and a huge opportunity to turn wine into gold!

I often drove to Burbank, California, from my parents' home. There, I met some friends I enjoyed hanging out with. All three of them were Canadians. One looked like Tom Selleck. The other looked like a Chef because that is what he was—an amazing one at that. The third was my dear friend's Stepbrother.

Remember the story I wrote, Larry Sr & Larry Jr, Issue #17? Ken was Larry Jr’s Stepbrother.

We used to go to their local bars, now that everyone was 21 or older. No more Fake IDs for me; as we know, the Judge greatly admonished me back while I was stupid & immature. During our many nights out, we chatted about our careers, and I learned the chef was not just any Chef; he was a Michelin Star Chef. OMG, I said, my Mom would love you as she was a connoisseur of great food and was a magical cook herself, not anything close to Michelin but next to it. She loved to impress her guests with what she served.

By the way, around 95% of all my friends were always introduced to my Parents. These were not in any way ruff/shady-looking characters, at least on the outside.

Mom’s vacations frequently involved traveling abroad to attend specific cooking classes, primarily focusing on French, Italian, or Mediterranean cuisines. Each trip lasted about a week to ten days and varied in location.

When I shared who my friend was, Mom said to bring him over to our home and have him cook a meal for the family. I got really excited at the thought.

That is precisely what I did; I brought him over, and he went to work with fire in his heart to cook a memorable meal. He served up all the courses, and they were off-the-charts delicious. My Mom was drooling for the next course, each one outdoing the last. When it was all said and done, she offered the two of us a very big opportunity...

Mom wanted to host a special party for her dearest friend Cheryl. They had both just completed a Belly Dancing course, which was a good reason to celebrate.

Cheryl and Mom’s Belly Dance Teacher.

She proposed that we handle the catering and cover all expenses, and she would invite the press and potential future clients. She used her PR firm to handle that part.

Pay for the Party? Food, Drinks, Serving plates, glasses, flowers, staffing it up?

“Mom,” I said shakily, “that will wipe out every dollar I have saved, and the Chef doesn’t have any money to contribute.” How was this going to work?

The Chef and I chatted about the menu, and here is what our new Michelin-starred chef proposed for the buffet-style menu.

Hors d’oeuvres ..

Bacon-wrapped Scallops U-10 Jumbos from Cap Code, Massachusetts

BBQ Colossal Shrimp and Pineapple on a skewer displayed in a head of cabbage for effect. Sourced from British Columbia, Canada

Alaskan King Crab legs

Soup

Chilled Vichyssoise soup

Palate Cleanser

Lime Sorbet

Main Course

Crown Rack of lamb with booties included, sourced from New Zealand.

Maine Live Lobster Tails

Fresh Salmon presentation

Dessert

Champagne Fountain

Crepe Suzette is made individually by request

Digestifs/Coffee

Cognac

Ruby Port

Irish Coffee

Black Coffee

Coffee with cream

Preparing for this event was a monumental task. I had never experienced anything like it, and with over 50 guests and another 10-20 journalists and magazine reporters, there was much to accomplish.

The chef said he was ordering the food from his connections. Lobster from Maine would be flown into Santa Barbara, Calif. He was flying in King Crab and Salmon from Alaska. Wow, this was scaring me to death, and I had to pay for it all.

I designed the ideas for the dress uniforms we would all wear: black everything, with a red leather Bow tie for men and a Red Rose on the dress for the female staff.

I ordered business cards designed to mimic folding, accordion-like napkins from a fine-dining restaurant with the embossed Name PIZZAZZ CATERERS. Unfortunately, the cards never arrived, and I was very disappointed.

Next, I had to organize the staff. I knew most of the people I used to hang out with at the Bars in Burbank. They were classy, friendly people who could serve drinks and more. Ken was a Bartender at one time, so he offered to handle all of the drinks and the Champagne Fountain, a key focal point of the Desert.

Now, I agreed to pay each of them money for their time and service, except for the chef. If this event goes well and the press is favorable, we would enter into a partnership.

All the ingredients arrived on schedule, and the preparations proceeded smoothly. Prepping for the event took at least five days.

The part I haven't shared with you yet is that I ran out of Money well before the party was due to take place. The food cost over ten thousand dollars in 1981, but I was short about half the Money for the food alone.

The liquor and Champagne costs reached into the thousands as well. I had arranged for the service sets, table rentals, and the staff. However, I still needed cash to collect the food deliveries arranged by the chef to arrive in Santa Barbara, Calif.

Numerous calls were made requesting pickups and payments, creating significant pressure, and I didn’t have the cash available at that moment.

What was I going to do? The chef suggested we go to Las Vegas, Nevada, and win Money with my only cash. Then, we would be set to pay the bills.

“Are you flipping kidding me? I'm going to risk losing some of my savings if not all.” I was petrified but said, “Perfect. That sounds like a great idea,” even though that’s not what I was thinking. We got in my brand-new car, and off we went.

I had just met a girl that morning at a breakfast place called Eat At Joe’s. She walked up and asked me if I wanted Head First. Wow, she handed me a business card, and it said 'Head First Hair Salon,' just a few doors down from the restaurant. She was indeed a professional Hairdresser.

Head First Hair Salon

I said I was going to Las Vegas that night. Would you like to go? I have a friend who’s a Chef going as well. She said she had to work, but she would go if we could leave around 8 pm.

Great. We will wait, I said. What do you like to drink? I immediately placed her request. The Hairdresser wanted to mix Harvey Wallbangers during our drive out there. I went to the closest liquor store and bought a bottle of Galliano and orange juice, oh yeah, and a bottle of Vodka. Of course, I paid.

Harvey Wallbanger Drink,

It was only a four-plus-hour drive. WHAT WAS I THINKING? We pulled up around 8 p.m. to pick her up. She was having second thoughts. We had no choice and had to go. Plus, we already had the drinks, and the ice was melting, so I just needed to win or lose.

Driving there was faster than expected. Perhaps it was because we were stupidly drinking down Wallbangers one after another. I should’ve turned around and driven home.

We arrived and found the cheapest Motel there. Back in 1981, there was no glamour like today. It was rough and rugged if you were not in a Hotel on the strip. It didn’t matter; we were there to WIN ONLY!

We drove to Caesars, a Casino we both recognized. Thinking of what had to be done was starting to make me ill. We needed to win well over eight thousand Dollars.

I had to pay for the entire food, staff, bar tab, champagne, and catering supplies. We sat down at the Blackjack table, and I had almost no knowledge of this game. I told the dealers I was there to win and pay to cater a party for my Mom’s friend and start a new business. I was hoping the dealer would help me. He understood I was scared, and he saw it on my face. Just then, as I was ready to put out my first bet, the cocktail waitress asked, “Drinks, anyone for Drinks?”

My buddy, known as “ The Chef,” ordered his drink, and I ordered one too. I shared some of my Money with him; maybe he would get really lucky at the table, as I didn’t know the game all that well. We placed bets. Up and down, win and lose, tears slowly welled in my eyes. Was this really going to work?

Time passed slowly; they changed dealers several times, yet the first one I met always returned after a break. I felt fortunate as it seemed we were ahead by about SIX grand, maybe even more, though I couldn't recall the exact amount. The drink lady was coming around more frequently now, too.

We only needed a few more bucks, and we would have done it. Then, OOPS, I started down the path of losing some, and the chef was tired and said he was going to bed. I needed to stay longer; I had bills to pay!

Out of the Blue, the dealer said, “Ollie, you asked me to remind you to make a call at 4 a.m.”

“Really? No, I don’t need to make a call,” he went on repeatedly. “You asked me to remind you it was an important call.” What call, who was I to call? Nothing was clear in my mind. I started losing my bets, and my pot went down very quickly. I bet higher to compensate for the losses, but I kept on this crazy losing streak. I was now down to under $1,000. I kept playing, trying to win it back, and I had to get back on a winning streak.

I ended up with just enough for a tank of gas to get us home.

I’m More than Screwed, I thought………………. What have we done? What have I just done?

As I walked out of the hotel, I finally realized why the dealer was so insistent that I make the phone call. He knew I was about to lose it all and wanted me to leave to save my butt.

I told my friend we were in trouble. I needed to sleep, then fill the tank and go home. On the way home, we scraped together enough for an order of Fries.

I thought I was in trouble being $8k short, but now I’m in a storm of trouble with no cash. We drove back, and on the way, my friend asked, “How much did you put down on your new car?” He suggested I go to the bank and take out a loan on the car, and we would make the event happen.

It worked. I got the loan, so now I can drive three hours to Santa Barbara with him and pick up all the fish. When we arrived, I got out of the car to go inside and pay the bill. He insisted that he had to handle it because it was his friend. He got such a good deal because he thought it was for the chef only and his new restaurant.

My envelope of cash was handed to him, and 30 minutes later, a lot of boxes were being wheeled out. We opened the trunk, and the back seats were full, covering the entire back window. Would I be able to drive 3 hours home and see clearly? The weight alone was massive. Were my shocks and springs going to hold up? Each box was filled with shaved ice and dry ice. Wow, it was cold in the car!

We made it home, and I asked for my change and how much cash was left. He said none! What?

I asked for my receipt, but he said he couldn’t give me one. This set off alarms everywhere in my body and mind. Did I just get ripped off? Would I ever know?

Work started that night, and I was exhausted, having driven 8 hours two days earlier and another 9 hours that day. Now, we needed to prepare our food.

Now, it was time to impress Cheryl, the guests, the photographers, and the journalists.

The staff arrived punctually and looked impeccable. Everything appeared to be under control, yet I was still nervous since this was my first event to organize.

As guests arrived, each one was greeted at the front door. We took their Jackets and Fur Coats. One by one, they were taken into my Mom's bedroom and laid carefully on the bed for safekeeping.

The evening was going unbelievably well.

Almost everyone asked me or the staff for my business card, which I didn't have, and that was embarrassing, to say the least. Folks approached me, even though I was busy and stressed, wanting to book events. I can’t put it into words—it was nuts. They wanted confirmation. It was Crazy. A few to mention were a Grand Party for Sidney Sheldon, 150 guests, and the cost was no object—his words, not mine.

Another was a substantial Jewish wedding to be held in a private mansion in Beverly Hills, CA. She said we would talk about Money later. Another card was dropped into my jacket pocket to call them immediately after the event, as I was overwhelmed by the response and couldn't stop chatting. I later learned that this person organized celebrity parties in Los Angeles and was interested in hiring my new company.

The press watched, ate, and talked with guests all evening! Mom brought in 10-12 magazine writers and photographers, as she had real connections, in addition to Cheryl’s 50 friends.

The party went off better than my Mom and the guests expected. Everyone was almost out the door; the night was over. Mom had done belly dancing with her friend Cheryl and their teacher; all three enjoyed giggling about that. They were courageous souls, shaking and dancing in front of all those guests.

Cheryl, the guest of honor, was the last to leave. She went to get her Russian Sable Fur Coat in the Master Bedroom but came out asking if we had placed it somewhere else. “No, it was put on the Bed, Cheryl, with all the others,” I answered. This is a $90,000 Fur Ollie, find it now!

A sable Fur Coat similar to Cheryl's

Nowhere was it to be found; the night had gone to perfection, and now this Fur was gone! We were all running around looking everywhere.

Word started to spread fast that someone had stolen Cheryl’s Fur coat. All eyes were on the staff. The ones I hired! Why would any of Cheryl’s dearest friends ever steal from her? That was the sentiment.

My Mother called every Publication at the party to have them cancel any articles they might publish about the event.

She also called up all the guests who had made bookings and promises for bookings to let them know that one of the party staff had stolen Cheryl’s Fur coat. It was all over, for me, for us all. PIZZAZZ CATERERS was a one-night stand!

My Mom and Cheryl truly believed that only someone they didn't know could have taken such a coat. All eyes on the Caterers!

She had a reputation to uphold, and I had just financed her dear friend's party, except for the Champagne, which Mom had paid for.

Cheryl and her husband, Bob, were really close with the Chief of Police, and he got involved beyond just private investigators. But nothing came to pass. There were no coats, no leads—it was gone!

Months went by, and there was no news about the Fur's whereabouts. Then, around six months later, the front gate bell rang, and our housekeeper answered. UPS handed her a box with only our address and Cheryl’s Name on it—ZERO return name or address.

Mom arrived from work and called Cheryl, who came to pick it up and open the box. Why did the box arrive with us? Mom and Cheryl were Perplexed. Then, like magic, once opened, Cheryl’s Full-Length Sable Fur Coat came to life. It still had her Name embroidered inside the lining—the first Name only—it was indeed hers.

Mom received lots of hugs, but not a word of apology was ever mentioned to me or the Caterers.

Not much later, Bob told us that Cheryl’s belly dancing teacher admitted she had stolen it. When Cheryl asked why, the dancing teacher replied, “I didn’t think you would miss it as you have so many.”

Because of the accusations, my life, my team's, and the chef's lives were a mess. I also later learned that the food cost was only $5,000.

My 10 Grand! GONE

Not the $10,000 I handed over to the chef. Refinancing my car and the trip to Las Vegas were never necessary. I couldn't comprehend how my supposed friend, the chef, could steal $ 5,000 from me in cash. I realized why he didn’t want me to go pick up the fresh fish. Now I was dead broke and had to move back home.

I focused my full efforts on my primary job as an outside salesman for the family.

I was heartbroken to cancel our trip to Italy and say goodbye to my dream car, but I was relieved that the fur coat had been returned and that the theft had nothing to do with me or the people I hired.

