ifOnlyi… could have expressed how much it meant to me that my little 12-year-old sister flew all the way from England, to be there for my 21st Birthday Celebration in Palos Verdes, CA. She was just there for the night and then returned to Boarding school in Surrey, England, the next day. We have always been very close, even though she is 9 years younger than me, and having her there that night meant more than having nearly 300 guests celebrate with me.

There was a massive build-up to my 21st Birthday. My parents wanted to throw a big party, so we discussed themes for the event. My original choice was a theme from the movie Animal House, complete with a toga party. But the issue was that the party planner could not hire the band playing in the Bar/Club in the movie “Otis Day and the Nights”.

With no music and only Togas, this concept died quickly, so we went to plan B. My parents devised a “WESTERN” theme.

The outfits and theme for my 21st Western Party

Next, I was asked to get a photo of myself dressed in a cowboy outfit for the invitations. They created old paper, burnt around the edges, that looked like 1800s posters hanging in bars and inside banks, mostly “Wanted” posters.

The lengthy invites were rolled up and put into mailing tubes—a really cool idea. This was going to be fun. I was then asked to write out my list of Friends and Family to whom I wanted the invites sent.

My list had about 125 guests, but the Party ended up with nearly 300. I'm not sure if it was because of me, Ollie, the food, the Jack Daniels and Beer, or the fact that I invited more people than I thought. I’m sure Mom added lots since she was paying. It was awesome seeing friends I had made over the years, and even old girlfriends came. Not all…

Mom arranged for off-duty Police officers to guard the gate. Only invited guests were allowed in; many tried to sneak in, but the guards kept them out.

Mom had also hired a fully manned electronic bucking bull so guests could safely enjoy the whole experience. There was Padding everywhere for protection. We also had a talented Country Western band playing throughout the night.

The food was memorable.

Pastor Cooper expertly cooked BBQ Porterhouse Steaks.

Pastor Cooper cooked all 300 Steaks all night long. That’s Love

BBQ Corn on the Cob

++++ Corn Bread, Coleslaw, BBQ baked beans, Macaroni & Cheese

Now for the dessert! The garage doors opened up, and out came a massive cake on wheels, and several folks were pushing it my way.

Guess what happened next? You may have guessed it. Who popped out of the cake? Was it really Dolly Parton in a Skimpy Bathing suit? It was definitely a Dolly look-alike with a similar stature.

Happy Birthday Ollie

This beauty really took the cake - lol when she jumped out of the cake and wrapped herself around me tightly! I admit it was all too much for me, and I soon passed out. When I came too, I grabbed a bottle of Jack Daniels and took a massive slug for comfort!

But running towards me was our Pastor, Pastor Cooper, who made sure he took the bottle right out of my hand and put it back on the bar, giving me a stern look. I guess he was looking out for me, knowing that alcohol was something I should stay away from, even though I had reached 21.

Pastor Cooper had cooked each Steak to perfection that night. What a champ. He was the Pastor of the church we attended every Sunday, led weekly Bible studies, and handled my confirmation, so it was important to invite him, as he was close to the family.

This is what the outside bar looked like, Mom added a wooden floor to dance on, these were actors, next to the spitunes. LoL

Shortly thereafter, a scream happened, and sure enough, one of the girls got thrown off the Bull ride and hurt her ankle, but not seriously. Perhaps she had enjoyed a little too much, Jack Daniels.

My little 12-year-old sister rode the bull higher and longer than anyone.

I was asked to open one of my gifts in front of everyone. I was told my gift was underneath the hay, and I needed to dig deep. As I pushed my hands down through the hay, my fingers got soaked and sticky; I had found nothing yet. As I pushed all the way to the bottom, I felt something and pulled it out.

The smell on my hands was too much, and I was just short of throwing up. I looked at my hands, all covered in horse manure, and held my gift, a cassette tape of Kenny Rogers’s greatest hits. The laughter was unstoppable…

The Party went on into the wee hours, and the warm Southern California weather was perfect. The police officers were happy to stay longer so they could enjoy the great food they were being served.

I wanted to share some happier news with my subscribers and followers and express my gratitude for the fantastic 21st birthday celebration my Mom and Dad honored me with.

If you’ve read all the shit I put my parents through, who would've ever thought I would have been given this memorable gift that has been preserved forever in my mind.

From that day forward, my parents never paid for anything again! It was all up to me, and I was good with that.

My car was still in the rehab shop for another 10 months ( Issue#66) from my car crash, and as I was now out of College, I had to give back my dad’s car I’d been using.

It was time to plan and buy my car. This would be 100% my responsibility, as I was getting ready to start my full-time working career. I am about to share my first endeavor as an entrepreneur in my next story: It’s a Whopper.

