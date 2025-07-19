ifOnlyi…had known this would be the end for Monica and me, I probably wouldn’t have gone on the trip. But my mind—and her guilt—caught up with us both. After that, things deteriorated further for both of us.

In the winter of 1984, I had earned enough money to buy tickets for Monica and me to travel, and I took up the offer to ski in Switzerland with my Dad’s friend. We flew into Switzerland and joined Hans in his hometown of Basel. We enjoyed a few indoor tennis games and left a few days later with him and his girlfriend. He drove us all to Zermatt, and that experience was fantastic. We had Trains, planes, and automobiles to get to our destination. Wonderful!

Image created for the Author with copyright and provenance..

Mom suggested that I also try to visit Italy and ski at one of her favorite places, Cortina d'Ampezzo. That sounded great. Monica and I both loved skiing, and I hoped that this time together would mend our fragile, frayed relationship and turn it into something very special. However, things were no longer the way they used to be.

Our skiing experience and time in Switzerland were fantastic.

Hans introduced us to a cheese called “Raclette” and I discovered unique ways to entertain using the Raclette Grill while we were there as well.

Image created for the Author with copyright and provenance.

Some interesting facts about Raclette.

Never drink cold liquids with it, as the cheese will harden in your stomach. Wine is what the Swiss drank, but I was living sober, so I drank tea.

Raclette, although invented in Switzerland, is one of the most popular holiday meals in Germany. It's a people-pleaser kind of dinner.

Raclette smells like a strong, creamy brie or a rustic camembert, and can overpower the fridge. Once melted, it takes on an INCREDIBLE taste.

Raclette is one of the most enjoyable experiences for sharing dishes with friends and family. What I love most is that it’s a stress-free dinner! There is minimal preparation and cooking in advance. In my opinion, Mustard is key to creating a superb raclette, but most importantly, you can add whatever you want.

It was a fantastic experience, and when I returned to the U.S., I went and bought the cheese (which is almost impossible to find) as well as the raclette grill, and served it to my family. They were impressed!

Here is what I put together.

Boiled baby potatoes, cut in half

Boiled spring greens

Raclette cheese

Wholegrain mustard

Dijon mustard

Sliced baguette and crackers

Preparation

Prepare and heat the grill, which has eight small pans with handles. Add the cheese and desired mustard to the individual tray compartments Melt and sizzle the cheese by placing the small pans under the heated grill. Add the drained, boiled potatoes and greens to the flat top and heat. Once the cheese has melted, the feast is ready to begin!

The Matterhorn:

The best event was taking a helicopter ride to the top of the Matterhorn in Zermatt with Monica. The pilot’s name was Pascal, and we flew around the very top of the mountain, almost close enough to touch. He was a pilot in the Swiss Army before retiring from the service. Pascal will appear in another story later. What are the odds?

We were high up, 14,400 ft high (LOL). If you wonder what it looks like, think of Disneyland in California; this mountain inspired the creation of the Matterhorn ride. Walt had done a perfect copy, much closer to the ground.

Image created in Adobe Firefly with AI

Cortina d'Ampezzo:

Cortina was memorable because of the food, which was authentic Italian - my favorite cuisine and what I love to cook the most. One interesting thing was being able to go into grocery stores and buy designer ties. Ties that may have cost me $35-40 back then were only $7, so I had to stock up on quite a few—my gift to myself.

Relationship:

Arriving home was not what I expected. Monica told me she was going back with her old boyfriend. This was someone who used to beat her, and I have no understanding of why she would even consider doing that.

I cannot imagine how any man could raise a hand against a woman.

When I found out, it hit me hard.

All that time, I was doing my best to help her move past those years with him. I stood by her, shared her tears, and held her close when the memories came flooding back. I gave her everything I had.

Right after we got back, she ended it.

That’s when I realized I had been taken advantage of. It felt like a double blow to the gut. The emotional toll had already been heavy, especially while she was pregnant ( from another man’s doing) and dealing with the fallout from her family.

Now, unbelievably, she was going back to him, back to the place where the hurt began.

This ending shook my trust and took everything in me to rebuild it over time.

Pascal, the pilot, would soon return to my life, and it would be an unexpected, wonderful surprise.

