ifOnlyi… had known that even the most glamorous opportunities sometimes come with impossible pressure—and that saying no can be the most imaginative play of all.

I’ve met legends, worked with titans, and survived high-pressure sales pitches—but nothing prepared me for three Dallas Cowboy Cheerleaders storming my showroom and almost convincing me.

I had been fortunate to work closely with Tex Schramm, who was the Dallas Cowboys’ General Manager for nearly 30 years. He was a no-nonsense man, but for some reason, he had a soft spot for me. I could almost always walk into his office without an appointment and see him. That access changed my career and gave me opportunities I still marvel at

Through Tex, I met the head of the Cowboys’ P.R. team, who helped bring NFL stars to my mom’s retail store grand opening. Unfortunately, my mom’s store didn’t last—employee theft and low foot traffic were the culprits for its closure, but that didn’t lessen the magic of those early introductions.

I was also lucky to build a similar relationship with Tom Benson, owner of the New Orleans Saints. His businesses, from car dealerships to the football team, bought my NFL products and trusted my ideas, such as a test-drive promotion with a free NFL product giveaway. When those ideas worked, he rewarded me generously. It was a win-win.

The Cowboys, meanwhile, were struggling. Coach Tom Landry’s era was ending, private suite sales were down, and stadium revenue was slipping.

I was in my office one day when the security desk at the World Trade Center called, saying. “Three visitors from the Cowboys are here to see you.”

“OK, send them up,” I replied

Confused, I wondered what this unexpected visit was about. Could Tex want more products? A special event? My mind raced.

Then they walked in: three Dallas Cowboy Cheerleaders, in full regalia, practically glowing in the showroom light. “Ollie, where are you?” they asked. I walked out and, honestly, couldn’t believe my eyes.

“We’re here at Tex Schramm’s request,” they said. “He wants to offer you the opportunity of a lifetime. He is offering you a suite at the Cowboy Stadium for a bargain price. Ten years to pay it off.”

I was stunned. A small mock Super Bowl ring came with the pitch. Not gold, not diamonds, but symbolic. The cheerleaders explained all the benefits: season tickets, prestige, and prime location. I felt honored, powerful… and completely unqualified to make the purchase.

Tex thought I was rich. In reality, my parents owned the company, not me. I was just the guy with the same name on the labels. I couldn’t let them down—but I couldn’t afford it either.

They ignored everything, didn’t accept distractions, and stayed focused on closing the deal. They even wiped the sweat off my forehead. Training for sales perfection, I thought, impressed. Still, I felt trapped.

What was I to do?

I couldn’t get them to have a drink or an Ice cream off the cart or a meal upstairs; they only wanted to stay focused on me to say, “Here’s the check for the down payment.”

Finally, I stammered, “OK! OK!” Relief washed over me—at least the immediate pressure was gone. Tell Tex I promise I will call him and hope to work something out. The power and intimidation of those three women, cheering me on, were unforgettable.

I called Tex a few days later and suggested a zero-down with a yearly payment. Tex laughed: “Ollie, I can’t.” I thanked him for the offer and for all the support over the years. “See what you can do,” he said—gentle pressure, a different kind.

In hindsight, it was a blessing. That year, the Cowboys' win/loss record was 3-13; the following year, 1-15. Empty suites are no fun. Especially knowing my history with Cowboy tickets, when no one wanted to come to these games. “ I’d Won”!

But I did miss those cheerleaders. Big time

Reflections:

Writing this story makes me chuckle and shake my head at the absurdity. I was simultaneously honored, intimidated, and entirely out of my depth. It reminds me that life sometimes delivers high-stakes situations with a side of humor—and all we can do is ride it.

