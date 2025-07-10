Ollie - if Only i

17h

Thank you all for liking the latest Journey. I know the next will be a shocker to many, and I am again letting it all out. Oh, tough one again for me to hit "Post". Blessings, Ollie

Jennifer Jones
3h

Ollie I found this interesting as my husband and I worked together in our family history for 34 years. It mostly worked well though we had our moments. I think the interesting thing is that it all fell apart after we sold the business. I would like to say that I'm looking forward to your next episode, but after your comment, I'm not so sure. However, I will be here for it.

