ifonlyi…had known the power of competition. It is good, if not great, if used in the right way. It fueled most of my life’s journey. I had a lot to prove. One of them was getting my parents to say they loved me, and the other was proving I knew what I was doing when it came to business.

After the long, hot summer of biking and serving at the local Police Station, along with being a full-time gardener, had come to an end. Plus, I’m still sober.

The HOMES AND GARDENS competition was over and done with. We had come in second place. This was something I should have been elated about, but instead, I was disappointed to have lost first prize. The winner, as you may have read in my last issue (#105), had a fleet of retail flower and gift shops, which they grew at their home to supply both plants and flowers. Along with a staff of at least twelve, they maintained and grew on their private property.

It was time for me to ask my Dad if he could find a place within the company for me to return to work there. I couldn't risk being turned down by my Mother once again. I never understood her reasoning, as she never provided one that made sense. She wanted me to work the gardens, I guess.

Dad certainly knew of my achievements within the family company, and he often had lengthy arguments with my Mom. They were always at the dinner table, and the topic was mostly their business. He had one idea, and she had another.

Dad was quiet-natured, fruitful, and extremely wise, and Mom loved the high life, the spotlight, and flash. The bigger, the better. I learned a lot from both sides of their nature in my business life. She did things with a splash.

They were both right, but as Mom controlled the board with mostly people she knew would be on her side, she got her way. Dad had always held the title of President and Chairman of the Board. However, I later learned that “Chairman” means absolutely nothing; it is only suitable for breaking a tie vote.

Listening to the arguing at the dinner table most nights, without guests, of course, hurt. I watched their demise right in front of me, all because of business. It's challenging to work with your life partner, and it rarely works out. For them, it didn’t. I couldn’t wait to finish my meal and leave the table.

They had a dream back in 1958, and it ended in 1988, after which the two could no longer work together. It took thirteen years to settle their divorce battle. Dad had moved out long before it was over. My Mother had planned to retire long ago (or did she, more on that later), and for the company to stay viable, they brought back our Pilot, Dave.

Dave flew my Mom around the Nation for several years as she met with her buyers. During those flights, Mom entertained customers, presented them with our latest products, and wrote orders while serving them a fancy meal.

Now, Dave is primarily there to maintain peace between them and oversee the sales department. Dad felt as though Mom was still trying to control him, using Dave as a means to do so.

Dave used to come over several times a week and throw a steak on our BBQ. I recall, as a young kid, we were out on Grandma’s boat, and Mom came up to me and asked, “Ollie, what would you think if I married Dave?” I wanted to hit her, but instead I said, “How dare you? What does Dad think of that?” As tears ran down my face.

Looking back, I realize she wasn’t happy for a very long time, but she had three children: me, her only son, and two daughters.

It took thirteen years of legal battles to resolve their issue. Dad never held a grudge against my Mom, the woman he loved and married; he often came over to dinner when in town, and there was a sense of peace in our home.

They had recently hired a new President, who was the former President of a division of Macy’s Department Stores. Back in February 1983, I interviewed with him to get back into the company, and I later learned that Mom had nixed it.

Dad lost the title of President and the power to make crucial decisions. It was always a battle for what he desired. The Board voted to send him to live in Hong Kong full-time, where he could easily travel throughout Asia, manage his factories, conduct his design work, and handle International sales.

I know this: Dad was not happy at all and felt somewhat deflated. His stay only lasted about a year before he had had enough. The California sun and his children were missing from his life. So, he packed up his belongings and left all the furniture behind, then came back home to California.

Dad got a win. He said, “Ollie, come into the company head office and build up our telemarketing department, both inbound and outbound calls.” “Yes, Sir!” I replied immediately. I’mmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmm Back! I'm back! I was so happy that I shook Dad’s hand, as he wasn’t a hugger, and said, “Thank you, Dad.” I could tell he was pleased I was coming back into the fold.

I’m doing what I enjoy, handling both incoming and outgoing sales, and it's been a lot of fun. I got my best friend, John, to join the sales team, and he stayed for many years. We had a friendly competition between us to see who could write the most volume of orders for the day, as we always did. If there were something to compete in, we would do it, whether it was work-related or sports.



At that time, John and I had been friends for nearly ten years.

