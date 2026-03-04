ifOnlyi… had known then what I know now, I would have worried less about the companies coming after us and focused more on the strength of the person standing beside me. Sometimes the greatest advantage you have isn’t money, size, or power. Sometimes it’s simply having the right person in your corner.

Continued from Issues 148 & 149 — a must-read to understand what led to this moment.

It began with a knock.

I was still waiting to hear back from Reggie Jackson and Upper Deck Company. I wanted to work with them legitimately — manufacture collector cards in bulk instead of chasing overpriced, inconsistent inventory in the aftermarket.

Instead, I got this.

Image created for the Author with Copyright and Provenance

Our receptionist called upstairs.

“Ollie, someone’s here asking for you.”

Maybe a fan? Maybe Reggie?

The man handed me an envelope.

“You have been served.”

He turned and walked out.

I stepped into Christine’s office. She was our in-house counsel — an intellectual property attorney — but lawsuits? We never expected this.

Image created for the Author with Copyright and Provenance

She opened the envelope. Silence. Before she could finish reading, another knock at the door.

“Are you Ollie?” “Yes.”

“You have been served.”

Second envelope. Christine looked up.

“This one’s from Upper Deck. Filed in California.”

Oh, finally, they got in contact with me.

Thanks, Reggie. Not so.

The Same Day. The Same Plan.

The lawsuits alleged copyright infringement and everything else they could throw in to bury us.

Then came the third knock.

Then the fourth.

By the end of that morning:

Two lawsuits were filed in New York

Two lawsuits were filed in California

All filed the same day

Christine looked at me. “Ollie, this was co-conspired.”

Four companies. Two states. One strategy.

Not to win. To crush. It was a planned conspiracy

Toys “R” Us Picks a Side

The phone rang.

“Ollie, Toys R Us is on the line.”

It was their head of legal calling. She said, “Ollie, I’ve just received a letter from Major League Baseball legal demanding we pull all your products from the shelves. Except that there are none - we sold out in days, so the shelves were already empty in all 600 stores. Ha Ha!”

Image created for the Author with Copyright and Provenance

Christine and I sent the Toys R Us legal team copies of the complaints against our company and me.

After reviewing them, Toys “R” Us told Major League Baseball:

“If you attempt to strong-arm us, we will remove every MLB product from every store nationwide.”

MLB did not expect that.



Toys “R” Us stood with us, studied the law, and knew we were, in fact, doing everything right by the law.

They saw it clearly. This wasn’t infringement. This was a conspired event.

It was intimidation.

The Big Guns

Christine called her former firm:

Jones Day.

Founded in 1893.

Forty offices worldwide.

Two thousand four hundred attorneys.

After reviewing everything, they said:

“This is 100% winnable. We’ll take it on contingency.”

Contingency. Meaning we pay nothing unless we win.

Imagine that validation. Then came the conflict check.

One conflict: Starter.

A line of sports clothing licensed by the NFL and MLB. They refused consent. They were afraid of upsetting their licensors.

Jones Day had to withdraw. And just like that, the cavalry vanished.

Every other major firm wanted a million-dollar retainer.

So We Went to War

If they were going to try us in court, we would try the case in the court of public opinion.

Image created for the Author with Copyright and Provenance

We hired Ruder Finn, founded in 1948. They did what they do best: told the truth.

The opposition filed motions to silence us. Free speech prevailed.

We filed a $950 million counterclaim against all three Trading Card companies and Major League Baseball.

Now they had to defend.

A Letter From Richard Branson

Then I received a handwritten letter from Richard Branson.

On his personal stationery.

“I don’t think you’ll need my money now, Ollie, and I wish you every success.”

He was referring to our counterclaim. We never heard back from Wayne Huizenga.

But the message was clear. The tables had turned.

The Mailbags

When the news broke nationally, the mail started arriving in sacks, multiple sacks at a time.

The postal carrier emptied his truck and said:

“Are we at Santa’s house?”

Letters from parents.

Letters from kids.

Crayon notes.

Letters from companies using MLB products, repackagers, and the like.

Giving support and encouragement.

We weren’t just fighting for a company anymore. We were fighting for belief.

The Venue Battle

Christine wanted all cases moved to New York, where we had already secured a major, favorable ruling.

Image created for the Author with Copyright and Provenance

The decision went to Texas.

The opposing firms fought aggressively to move everything to California.

They won.

We later understood why.

The California judge had failed the bar nine times.

We were starting over.

800 Days

Christine worked seven days a week for over 800 days.

Two very high-end copier machines running constantly — one at the office, one at home.

Paper stacked to the ceiling. Midnight FedEx runs. Couriers at our front door.

Image created for the Author with Copyright and Provenance

My deposition lasted twelve days. Thirteen thousand pages.

Eleven lawyers against me.

One lawyer beside me.

Christine.

Over 90 named attorneys.

75 paralegals.

40-plus secretaries.

Two librarians.

Against her. And she never blinked.

The Truth

What happened next will shock you.

But this chapter isn’t about the outcome.

It’s about the moment you realize success makes you a target.

It’s about what corporations do when a small company threatens their control.

It’s about how far they will go.

And what happens when someone refuses to fold?

We had Christine.

Image created for the Author with Copyright and Provenance

Perhaps that is why I was meant to hold on a little longer — to stand beside her and witness the championship performance of her life.

Reflection

When our company began to grow, I believed the biggest challenge would be keeping up with demand.

I was wrong.

Sometimes success invites attention you never expected — not from competitors trying to outperform you, but from powerful organizations trying to stop you entirely.

Four lawsuits. Two states. Filed on the same day.

At the time, it felt overwhelming. But looking back now, I realize something important: pressure reveals the people who truly stand beside you.

For me, that person was Christine.

When the legal storm arrived, she didn’t panic. She didn’t hesitate. She simply went to work.

And that made all the difference.

To be continued…

Have you ever faced a moment when someone tried to intimidate you or push you aside because you were moving forward or succeeding?

I’d love to hear how you handled it.

I read every reply.

Leave a comment

Stories like this travel farther when shared. Thank you for helping it find the people who need it.

Share









