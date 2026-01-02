ifOnlyi…had known that witnessing death would fracture me more deeply than any betrayal ever could.

I thought I was flying home to say goodbye.

Instead, I watched death hesitate — again and again — and it changed everything I believed about life, fear, and what waits beyond us.

The phone rang, and on the other end, my mother said,

“Come home. Your grandmother is about to pass.”

I flew home believing I was going to say goodbye.

Instead, I was introduced to death—

And it didn’t behave the way I expected.

My mother’s voice shook as she spoke. Grammy was in the hospital. She didn’t have long. I needed to get to California immediately. I packed fast, numb but functional, thinking this was a single moment I could survive: one bedside, one farewell, one ending.

What happened over the next forty-eight hours changed me permanently.

My grandmother had suffered countless strokes—so many I lost track. In her final years, language itself had abandoned her. She no longer recognized most people. English came in fragments, if at all.

Grammy was born and raised in Germany, the daughter of Hungarian parents. She emigrated to the United States in 1932, meeting the man she would marry on the ship crossing the Atlantic.

Once, she had been fluent, sharp, worldly. But by the time I sat at her bedside, the grandmother I had known all my life was already gone.

I stayed by her bedside. Not because we were especially close, but because I felt summoned—called to witness something I didn’t yet understand. To hold her hand. To be present in case something needed to pass through me… or into me.

Grammy was pronounced dead eleven times by the priest.

I was in the room for nine of them.

Each time followed the same brutal rhythm: alarms, stillness, solemn faces, words spoken softly but final. Then waiting. And then—against all reason—she returned.

Once, after the Lutheran priest delivered the Commendation of the Dying—prayers, scripture, sacraments meant to ease her passage—she came back to life. The priest fled the room.

I don’t mean walked out.

He fled.

Then something impossible happened.

She began speaking fluent German.

Clear. Effortless. Alive.

I had never heard her speak that way. Not once in my life. Her daughters recognized fragments. I stood frozen, my mind racing: How is this happening? Who is doing this? Is this some cruel neurological trick? A final performance of a dying brain?

No. This was real.

Another time, she woke and told us her husband—dead for twenty-nine years—was waiting for her. They had spoken. He was ready. The man she met on that ship crossing from Europe, love found on waves and uncertainty, was standing on the other side.

I was terrified.

I questioned everyone—doctors, nurses, my mother, the priest. No one had answers. She was here. Then gone. Then back again. Fighting not to leave. Fighting for what, I couldn’t understand. Her life, as we knew it, was already vacant. She no longer knew us. Why the struggle?

And yet there was something else in the room.

Something magnetic. Something sacred and horrifying all at once.

The fear lodged itself inside me—deep, cellular, permanent. But alongside it lived a strange beauty: the magic of being here… then not… then here again. I would only understand it later—the mystery of passing. For some, it is a blessing. For others, the fear of flight begins.

This was my first encounter with death.

I didn’t understand it.

I didn’t accept it.

I never wanted to see it again.

I was already fractured—fresh off betrayal, lawsuits, and collapse. I questioned my own sanity. Was I hallucinating? Was grief rewriting reality?

No.

I wasn’t imagining anything.

I was witnessing something I was never prepared to comprehend.

When it was over, something inside me shifted. I wouldn’t recognize it until I returned to Dallas. There was a message passed—not in words, but heart to heart. A knowing I couldn’t yet name, but felt with certainty.

The man who entered that hospital room did not leave it the same.

I was about to fall into the abyss.

I went to say goodbye to my grandmother.

Instead, I lost the version of myself who believed life was predictable.

Reflection

This chapter still scares me—not because of what happened, but because of how little control we truly have over the moment that ends us.

Comment, share, or like — your engagement keeps the conversation alive.

Leave a comment

Share

Subscribe for access to Ollie - ifOnlyi…

Every story, every lesson, every chapter — delivered directly to your inbox. No algorithms. No ads. Just the truth as it happened, and the reflections I wish I’d understood sooner.