Ollie - if Only i

Ollie - if Only i

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bill Moore's avatar
Bill Moore
2d

I believe that nothing forces you to consider your own mortality like being with a loved one as they pass. Death is an experience we will all face at some point. I don't think we're ever totally ready for it.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Ollie - ifOnlyi...
Lynn Taylor-Buccafuri's avatar
Lynn Taylor-Buccafuri
2d

I’m so sorry. I know this feeling as I had just turned 22 years old and was with my father when he passed in 1988. My mother passed in 2013 after being in hospice. And then again in 2015 a freak accident took my sister from me, I went to pick her up for a doctors appointment, we never made it out of her driveway, it was so unexpected. I don’t think anyone is really ready for it, even when it’s time and is expected. 😞

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Ollie - ifOnlyi...
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 IfOnlyi...by Ollie · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture