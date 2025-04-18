Ollie - if Only i

Ollie - if Only i

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lynn Taylor-Buccafuri's avatar
Lynn Taylor-Buccafuri
Apr 21

Wow, so sad, I cried for the pain you felt and for the pain of so many others that have had to live through such a horrible experience like this. I’ve never met anyone or knew of anyone who had to live through something this tragic, although I had two friend who were in a car crash after being out drinking all night. The passenger was hurt the worst, her foot was crushed to cornflakes as the doctors described it to her. It took years of recovery and surgeries for her and to this day she still walks with a limp and carries a cain. The worst thing about it, I was supposed to go out that night with them, I was always the designated driver since I was a wimp when it came to alcoholic drinks. The morning after the accident my bf was the one to tell me about it even though he had no clue it was my friends. He had heard it over the police scanner since he was a tow truck driver. He made a comment while telling me, gee that could have been you had you gone out galavanting all night like you usually do on the weekends. I got angry with him for his comment, and within hours learned it was my friends and had to tell him he was right about it being my friends. But the guilt I felt and told him about it, maybe if I were out with them it wouldn’t have happened since it was usually me that did all the driving. 🫤 I still think about that night every now and again, feeling guilty for not going out with them that maybe it would have prevented them from crashing into that tree.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Jennifer Jones's avatar
Jennifer Jones
Apr 20

This must have very difficult to read. I appreciate you telling your story. I'm sure you have never recovered from this dreadful experience.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 IfOnlyi...by Ollie
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture