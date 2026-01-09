ifOnlyi… had asked why things were finally working instead of just celebrating them.

I was finally unpacked, sitting alone in my new apartment, wondering what this day would have looked like if I were still in Dallas, Texas, instead of Orange County, Southern California, unemployed, unanchored, and pretending I had a plan.

With nothing concrete lined up, I called a phone company to reconnect the office phone system I’d hauled back with me. I didn’t know what kind of system I needed — only that if I was going to build a career, I needed to look ready.

The apartment was an overkill two-bedroom, and I wired it like a small corporation.

Image created for the Author with Copyright and Provenance

Eight phones. Placed everywhere.

The hallway, the Den, and each bathroom had one. One by each bed. One in the kitchen. And even one on the balcony, perched on a small table, housing a six-line system.

I was determined not to miss a call.

But the calls didn’t come.

So I called my Dad and asked if I could take him to lunch.

“Sure, Ollie,” he said. “Come on over.”

It was only a forty-minute drive.

When I left Texas, I’d also left behind a nearly new 7-series BMW, trusting my VP to return it to the dealership, sell it, pay off the note, and keep whatever was left.

That didn’t happen.

Instead, something unexpected did. My little sister was moving back to the Seychelles Islands and had a one-year-old Chevy Camaro. She asked if I’d give her and her husband a few bucks and take over the payments.

“Absolutely,” I said. “Let’s do it today.”

Within a week, I had a car again.

For the first time in a while, things felt like they might be turning around.

Image created for the Author with Copyright and Provenance

Lunch with my Dad always calmed me. Even when things were uncertain, he had that effect. After the divorce, he chose to dismantle his company piece by piece, selling off assets he no longer needed. What he kept was inventory — a warehouse still full — and a new office space, an entire floor in a building he once shared with his ex-wife.

Now it was his again.

Office equipment. A small staff.

And a dream he wasn’t ready to let die.

I give my Dad enormous credit. He was sixty-seven years old. He’d started the business in 1958, and here we are in 1989, and he still has the drive — the tenacity — to do it all over again, on a smaller scale. He didn’t need to.

I never understood why he wanted to.

By the end of lunch, we reached an understanding: he wanted me back as Vice President of Sales.

His plan was for me to go door-to-door again — hospitals, flower shops, small accounts. I’d been on the sales road since I was sixteen. I’d done this not only for him, but for my own company in Texas.

It didn’t excite me in any way.

“No, Dad,” I said. “I’ll hire and train salespeople across the country. We’ll scale this.”

After some back-and-forth, the conversation shifted.

“So,” I asked, “what are you thinking for compensation?”

“Nothing,” he said, before I could finish the sentence.

Nothing.

“Who works for nothing?” I asked.

“You do, Ollie,” he replied. “One day, it’ll all be yours.”

I’d heard that before.

Image created for the Author with Copyright and Provenance

I was instantly pulled back to my mother, to promises of the president’s seat that were later taken away, something I’ve written about in earlier chapters.

Still, something in my gut told me to help him.

Orders were already coming in from customers across the country — slowly, steadily. They wanted our products. We just didn’t have a sales team.

That was going to be me.

I drove forty minutes each way. Paid for my own gas. Covered my own expenses. Worked for free.

He paid his staff.

So why not me?

I went home daily, shocked. Angry.

Truthfully — furious.

Then the apartment security phone rang.

Christine’s brother buzzed the apartment, and I invited him in. He was high. He pulled out cocaine, smoked it, and offered me some.

“I won’t smoke it,” I said. “But I’ll do some.”

What was I thinking?

It wasn’t about the drugs.

It was about how I was feeling.

Hurt.

I drank. I used. I tried to find a mental space where working for free made sense — where being invisible felt acceptable again.

Image created for the Author with Copyright and Provenance

My sister also worked for Dad. She was paid well.

Me? Nothing. And yet, I kept showing up.

Maybe it was loyalty.

Maybe obligation.

Or maybe I was trying to repay my Dad for raising me — in his own complicated way.

Then Christine called.

She was flying into California with her friend Phillis — a Mag-Lite executive working directly with the President. They were staying at the Beverly Hills Hotel. Five stars. The best.

They asked me to join them.

For the first time in weeks, I felt alive.

Christine was a long-haired blonde. Phillis had long black hair. Texas women — confident, polished, magnetic. They asked me to meet them in the Polo Lounge.

Image created for the Author with Copyright and Provenance

I’d written about working at a place called the “Polo Lounge” years earlier — a lie that got me the bar job in Australia. The truth was, I’d never been inside the Polo Lounge in my life.

Until now.

As we sat laughing and drinking, I assumed we’d be the ones watching the room.

Instead, the room was watching us.

Then, without warning, an elegant woman walked over… and sat on my lap.

“Honey,” she said, leaning in, “what do you think of my new face? I just got back from Switzerland — a complete redo.”

It took a moment.

Then it hit me.

Zsa Zsa Gabor.

Out of a full bar, she chose me.

I was stunned. Overwhelmed. Silent.

Is this why my grandmother told me to come back to California?

I didn’t know.

But I did know this — moments like that don’t happen to people who are finished.

The next morning, Christine asked to see my apartment. I took her. Dropped her off at John Wayne Airport, then took the forty-minute drive back to the office.

Work got darker.

The longer I stayed, the more disillusioned I became. I’d wake early out of habit, drive because I loved it — but inside, I was unraveling.

I drank. I used.

The pride and ego I once carried were gone.

Christine visited again. She talked about moving to California, getting another law license, and staying with me “for a while.”

Meanwhile, I was going nowhere fast.

So I did what I always did when my back hit the wall — I created something.

Another sports license. NFL. MLB. NBA. NHL.

Buttons. Badges. Players’ images.

Image created for the Author with Copyright and Provenance

I didn’t have the money.

So I called my Mom.

She loved the idea. She agreed to fund it. She brought in Steve — a brilliant designer tied to the Ford family. The deal was simple: she funded it, Steve designed it, and I sold it.

Thirty-three percent each.

I called my old sales ace from Dallas. Lindy flew out, met everyone, reviewed everything, and said one thing:

“This will fly.”

Sports cards were exploding.

For the first time in months, I believed again.

My grandmother was right.

I wasn’t finished.

I was back.

Reflection

There are moments when life feels as if it’s opening its doors again — when attention, opportunity, and confidence return all at once. Those moments can be intoxicating, especially when you’ve been running on hope alone.

Have you ever had a moment that looked like a comeback — only to realize later it was something else entirely?

