ifOnlyi… had recognised then that courage isn’t loud or reckless. Sometimes it’s quiet, measured, and born from knowing exactly what matters—and what doesn’t—in the moment it counts most.

I knew something was wrong the moment I saw my father’s hand resting on the dinner table—dark, swollen, and bruised beyond explanation.

I had come to dinner at my parents’ home, and as we sat around the table talking about nothing in particular, my eyes kept returning to my dad’s hand. The top of it was black and blue—more black than blue.

“Dad, what happened to your hand?” I blurted out, shocked by what I was seeing.

“Nothing, Ollie,” he replied calmly.

“That’s not nothing,” I said. “Did a car run over it?”

Before he could answer, my mum stepped in and shut the conversation down as quickly as it had begun. She had a way of doing that—no debate, no maybe, stop. Now!

But stopping wasn’t in my nature. I was always a nosy kid, and both my parents were intensely private about anything related to business or their personal lives. That combination meant I was already climbing uphill, determined to find out the truth.

I asked my middle sister. She shrugged and said she knew nothing—or if she did, she was tight-lipped about it. My younger sister would have told me for sure, but she was away at school in London. So how was I going to learn what had happened?

A few days later, I tried a different approach. I asked Dad if there was anything I could do for him. Shine his shoes like I did every week for years. Pick up snails in the yard, Polish one of his cars. Then I laughed, knowing I needed to suggest something better.

Dad could tell I was struggling to think of a way to ask him directly what had happened to his hand.

Finally, he looked across his desk at me and said, “Well… let me tell you, Ollie.”

He told me he’d just left Rubens, the place to unwind occasionally after work, a few drinks in, and alone. He was steps from his car when a man came out of the dark and put a pistol to his face.

“Give me your money.”

The timing couldn’t have been worse—or stranger. Dad had just cashed a $10,000 payroll check for his brother. His brother had done all the product photography for the company’s new catalogue and was on his way back home to Taiwan. The cash was sealed in an envelope inside the inner pocket of Dad’s jacket.

In a split second, Dad knew he was in serious trouble.

He swatted the gun away and said, “I’ll give you everything I have—but don’t put that gun in my face.”

According to Dad, both he and the robber were shocked. It was a brutal hit—part instinct, part message. No fear.

Dad reached into his pockets and handed over his folded cash. From the outer pocket of his jacket, he added some loose change and a few extra bills. A couple of hundred dollars at most.

What he didn’t do was touch the inside pocket.

The envelope stayed exactly where it was.

He told me he took the hit to protect the money for his brother. Calm. Cool. Collected. He kept the robber’s focus on what he could see, not what mattered most.

Listening to him, I realised this wasn’t luck. It was an experience. Years of travel around the world. An understanding of people. How do they think? How fear works.

Shock and reaction—without panic.

I’ve often wondered why he chose to share that story with me. Maybe he wanted me to understand and learn something important.

Don’t freeze.

Think first.

Then act.

Reflection:

Writing this story doesn’t make me feel brave or strong. It takes me back to being the boy at the dinner table, knowing when something was wrong but not yet understanding the world my father was navigating for all of us. There’s gratitude in it, and awe, but also a quiet sadness for how much went unsaid in our family.

Sharing memories like this feels gently exposing. These moments weren’t dramatic to me at the time—they were intimate. Putting them into words is like opening a drawer I kept closed for years and trusting that the right people will understand why it matters.

