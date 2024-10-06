Ollie - if Only i

Ollie - if Only i

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Barbara at Projectkin's avatar
Barbara at Projectkin
Oct 8

Oh, my, Ollie, that’s lovely. What a fabulous memory and recalling the dates of Pan Am and Boeing’s introduction of the 747, I can practically pin the year. Thank you for that memory.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Ollie - if Only i and others
Mr . Ma's avatar
Mr . Ma
Oct 6

🙃🙃🙃🤗🤗🤗😘😘😘😍😍😍🥰🥰🥰

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 IfOnlyi...by Ollie
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture