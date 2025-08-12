ifOnlyi…had come to realize that the things I created were as special as they were, and fought for the income I rightfully deserved, things could have been different.

By the time I reached this stage in my career, I envisioned building something bigger—something electrifying enough to make the blood rush through my veins. I had spent years traversing my territory—Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Arkansas, and Southern New Mexico—pushing boundaries, making sales, and growing the brand.

Image created for the Author with Copyright and Provenance.

But the energy inside our showroom was flat. Traffic was slowing. My sales reps were maxing out. We needed more: more products, more partners, more momentum.

Meanwhile, the competition was cutthroat. One major competitor, who harbored a long-standing grudge against my father, took lowballing to a new level. If Dad designed it, their reps were forced to buy it—just to copy it. Despite multiple lawsuits and court injunctions, they continued to sell knockoffs of our products under their brand. And guess what-their showroom was positioned just across the aisle from ours in the Dallas World Trade Center.

Still, they underestimated us.

One victory at a time, my parents chipped away at their defence—eventually freezing their warehouses and distribution centres until they paid what was owed. And pay they did. My dad never lost a lawsuit. He loved the strategy, the intellectual challenge, and the ultimate justice of it all. Calm, measured, and razor-focused, even when infuriated.

Once, back in the early ‘70s, he even invited a competitor over for dinner—hoping Mom’s cooking and mutual respect would be enough to reach a ceasefire. It worked. The man went back to his board, made a commitment not to copy our products, and filed it in their board minutes. Sometimes, thinking outside the box does work.

So, here I was—showroom owner, competitor’s kid, and determined builder. I knew I needed to expand the lines we carried. I drafted a complete business plan and printed over 100 copies. Then, I booked a flight to New York for the Stationery Show at the Javits Centre. For the first time, I was walking the floor—not in a booth, but out hunting.

Welcome to New York: Here’s Your Closet

On arrival, things unravelled fast. My budget hotel had a line snaking out the front door—150 people in the August heat, barely moving. When I finally got to my room, it wasn't a room at all. It was a converted janitor’s closet. It reeked. Used needles sat on the table. Dirty diapers on the bed. A frozen air conditioner jammed next to a bed barely big enough for a child.

.Image created for the Author with Copyright and Provenance.

I was 6’1½”. Furious, I tried to change rooms. Nothing. I called every hotel in Manhattan. All full. Finally found a room at the Helmsley Palace—$300 a night. I called my dad, desperate for help. He said no.

So I went back. Tossed the needles and diapers into the hallway, remade the bed with clean linens and towels I took from the laundry room, and tried not to breathe too deeply. At 3 a.m., I was "paid back"—the vacuum team rolled through, loudly cleaning up my hallway. No sleep. No rest. Just frustration—and one long day ahead.

100 Business Plans and 1,000 Rejections

The show was brutal. Booth after booth, I pitched myself. Most Company Sales Managers shrugged me off. “We already have coverage in your territory. We’re good, thanks,” were the words I heard repeatedly. I was inflamed and deflated all at once. By Day Four, running on fumes, sore feet, and zero sleep, I was ready to go home. My suitcase was heavier with disappointment than leftover business plans.

Image created for the Author with Copyright and Provenance..

But then something happened.

Back in Dallas, a few days later, the phone started ringing, and I could hear voices ask, "Is Ollie there?"

One by one, manufacturers reached out. Most were saying, “We read your presentation, Ollie. We want to work with you.” The trip that felt like a failure turned into a breakthrough.

Over the next few days, I signed on twenty new Companies’ product lines.

I postponed my next road trip as I needed to focus. New product letters were sent out to the sales team. We were on the verge of changing the game—and I would have to redesign the entire showroom to match.

If You Build It (and Add Ice Cream), They Will Come

My neighbor’s showroom was closing, so I grabbed the extra space. I hired a French designer to help turn our window displays into something you’d expect on the Champs-Élysées.

I installed TVs looping World Boxing Championship fights, so the men could relax while the women perused our displays of merchandise. A bar with a beer tap installed. A fridge full of drinks. Even a Good-Humor Ice Cream Cart.

Nobody had ever done that before.

I hired Chet Laski, a top-5 motivational speaker in the country, and booked a sales meeting at the four-star Anatole Hotel. We split our territory into two divisions to better support the surge. Everything was scaling—fast.

The French designer I hired caused chaos! A nightmare. He drank pots of coffee and cashed checks like clockwork, disappearing often to pay his production team. A four-week job turned into a last-minute race to the finish line, on the night before the show started. The extra costs he incurred were excruciating, but when showtime came, the payoff was stunning.

Image created for the Author with Copyright and Provenance.

Five Million Square Feet. And I Made Noise.

The Dallas World Trade Center is massive: 800 permanent showrooms across five million square feet, with more than 50,000 buyers attending from all 50 states and 84 countries. When the show opened, I walked into the building and saw my face plastered across TVs, inviting people to our reimagined space. That was a shock for me, but I had hired a professional TV company to interview me and promote the new showroom and our merchandise.

And they came.

For the beer. For the ice cream. But mostly—for the merchandise.

For four days, the place buzzed. Sales flowed. My desk was piled high with written orders. Management came by just to say: You have the best showroom in the Mart. I even had an 18-hand-high stuffed horse that turned heads.

And then came the icing on the cake:

The World Trade Center named me “Youngest Businessman of the Year.”

The Lesson?

Grit counts—creativity matters. And sometimes, what feels like the worst trip of your life is actually the beginning of your most significant breakthrough.

I didn’t just want to build a business. I wanted to build a legacy. That’s precisely what I started in that tiny janitor’s closet in Manhattan—before the ice cream, before the bar, before the stuffed horse.

When fueled by vision, determination, and a whole lot of hustle, anything’s possible.

