ifOnlyi…had protected my peace sooner.

I kept absorbing the chaos around me, believing I could stay steady while everyone else spun out. But every time I failed to draw a line, I lost a little more of myself — patience, trust, and the simple joy I worked so hard to build.

In a billion years, I never could have imagined what would unfold the moment I opened our condo door. Standing there was not someone I knew — but someone Christine knew—her second-youngest sister.

I didn’t know it then, but the moment I opened that door, I stepped into a season where every boundary I had was about to be tested — family, patience, peace, even the dreams I thought I had under control.

Christine had three brothers and three sisters. At that point, I had met only two.

“WOW,” I said. “How did you get here from California?”

She looked exhausted, but with a strange spark of pride.

“I hitchhiked,” she said. “Over 1,400 miles. I missed my sister.”

My heart sank. Why me? Why my doorstep? Why unannounced?

It didn’t take long to realize she was carrying personal struggles that ran deep — the kind that made her unpredictable, even volatile.

Christine and I agreed we had to call their mother and tell her Vicki was with us. The only solution I could think of was to put her on a bus and send her home as quickly as humanly possible. My life felt hijacked. Again.

We had flights booked to New York for the U.S. Open finals, and we couldn’t leave her sister alone in our condo. But Vicki refused to leave. At that point, I stepped back and let Christine handle it. I just wanted a peaceful trip — though peace was already slipping away from me.

When Vicki was finally on the bus back to California, we rushed to the airport. I didn’t bring up the subject again. My patience was frayed; my nerves raw.

New York greeted us with that heavy September heat — different from Dallas heat, thicker somehow, maybe because my blood was still boiling from Christine’s brother Tim taking my car. The car I was still making payments on. Now Vicki is at our door. What’s next? I thought.

The chaos followed us into the city. On the way to our hotel, the taxi driver tried to outmaneuver a city bus. Whack! The impact jolted both of us. I expected the usual roadside exchange of insurance papers — but the cabbie just kept driving, as if nothing had happened. When we stepped out, I saw the front of the cab was crushed — and I was hurting too. This trip was supposed to be a relaxing weekend, not another test of my tolerance.

But then we arrived at Flushing Meadows.

Everything shifted.

The sound of tennis balls — crisp, rhythmic, perfect — filled the air. As a tennis lover of nearly twenty years, both on and off the court, it hit me like an epiphany. Electric. Alive. A jolt straight into the heart.

For almost two decades, I had lived for this game, and here I was, standing in the temple of it all. My body might not have been on Center Court, but my spirit was. Watching those players, I imagined what could have been — and what still might be — if I kept my drive alive.

I carried that inspiration back to Dallas. I felt renewed. Ready. Hungry to build something bigger.

Sales were strong in my little company, and the trip sparked something bold in me: a new division focused entirely on promotions. The idea came out of nowhere, but it felt right. I’ve always needed to chase the next challenge — maybe it’s my A.D.D., though back then they didn’t call it that. They just said I’d probably been knocked on the head too many times.

My idea was planted. The company was set up. Now I just needed to breathe life into it.

But before any of that — I wanted to pay it forward.

To thank Christine for the New York trip, I booked us a getaway to the Bahamas.

We stayed at a casino hotel, and of course, the slot machines called to me. I played for hours, long past the point when my blood sugar began to tumble. As I headed toward the restaurant, weak and hungry, I spotted a massive slot machine I called Big Bertha. I counted my change — one dollar short for a single pull. Christine handed me a coin.

One pull.

Kaboom.

Jackpot. Five thousand dollars.

Lights flashed. People gathered. My milkshake that night tasted like victory. It was my first huge win — tax-free and unforgettable. The next day, I bought Christine a watch and one for myself—nothing flashy — just small reminders of gratitude and luck. With the remaining winnings, the trip practically paid for itself.

On Sunday, we joined a church service with the locals outside service, and even the pastor knew about my jackpot. Small island, big news.

Over time, I learned to adapt to life with Christine. Maybe “accepted” is the more honest word. When it was just us, life seemed okay. But I was beginning to understand how thin the walls of peace could be.

Back in Dallas, my mom came to visit. She noticed I needed a couch and insisted on buying one as a housewarming gift. She was still trying to keep her retail store alive — though I never understood why, maybe for the tax write-offs. I still had to oversee that business for no pay. Perhaps the couch was her version of payment.

Then she dropped the news. After thirteen long years, her divorce from my dad was final. And now she was getting married to a man named Mike.

You’ll read much about Mike in the following few issues. Even today, I’m still numb to the impact he had on our lives. It wasn’t what we — her own bloodline — wanted for her. My mother deserved so much better.

