IfOnlyi…could change just one thing from my Graduation night at Disneyland, it would be to recall at least one stranger I met and danced with at the Disco. I loved every minute of the evening. I must have met hundreds of new people, but who? Not one face do I remember!

What a day and night this turned out to be for me. 1978 was the best year of my life in so many ways.

It was June 1978. On this awesome day, we were all going to graduate from Palos Verdes High. There were 1000 students in my Graduate class out of the 2000 students who attended the four-year High School, so half were all going away.

Parents were also in attendance on this warm, sunny afternoon. The mood was the best ever; we all knew we made it through. I would miss all my friends and acquaintances; I had quite a few of those. I was sad but happy.

I made IT!

We were all to get into the school buses that awaited us. We were on our way to Disneyland.

Yes, Disneyland Park closed down for Graduating students from over 50 schools.

I didn’t know this list of schools existed until I wrote this story for you.

The graduating students were the only people inside the Park besides Chaperones, Disney workers, and staff from our high school. This trend started in 1961 and continues today.

The first year in 61 saw 8,500 students from 33 schools. The Park opened at 9 p.m. and closed at 2 a.m. Five hours of maximizing your best memories.

That was then. For the last number of years, the Park has been closed for many days in May and early June for graduation Celebration nights. Instead of 5 hours of fun, it’s all day and all night, and you can buy tickets for three full days of celebrations.

When we went in 1978, our ticket cost a whopping $9.00 USD.

Today, a basic ticket for the celebration is $149.00, and it can be upgraded to $259.00, with additional add-ons if you want it all. WOW!!!

Once I got on the bus, one of my friends, Lester, heard we needed a dress Jacket to enter the Park. He looked over at me and said, "Ollie, is there any chance I can borrow one of yours?" Well, how could I let him down? All I had to do was get off the bus, run home, and run back before the bus took off without me.

Share

By the time I found a jacket for him and got back on the bus, I was totally drenched. This was not what I had planned, so much for looking the part.

As we began our trip, I heard someone calling out my name from the back of the bus. "Oh, Ollie, come on back here." There she was, Stephanie, looking at me and handing me three large brownies. I was hungry, so they came at a perfect time, as I munched them down.

What I didn’t know until I had half of a brownie left was that Stephanie had announced, “Be careful, Ollie. You know they are full of special Ingredients.” “Say What?” I asked.

We cooked a big baggie of Pot Ollie, and everyone knows that. I wasn’t afraid of Pot, but Brownies, I hadn’t had those until now; oh boy, what was I to expect?

Everyone else ate one, Ollie. You took three, and they will creep up on you all night long. Oh, Shit, I had no idea what was ahead………………..

As we pulled into the parking lot, I was flying high, and I was told it was just the beginning of what to expect. All I heard was everyone meets here at 2 a.m. sharp, no messing about. The bus 🚍 was leaving back home at two sharp”!

I got off the bus, and all I could see for what seemed like miles and miles were nothing but yellow buses. How in the hell will I or anyone else ever find this bus in the pitch of darkness?

“Let’s roll,” I said… But I had no idea it would become “Rock N Roll”.

Everyone pulled out their tickets and received a graduation button to wear. We were excited to go on the rides.

I recall that year, Matterhorn Mountain reopened for the first time since it was all redone, and most kids wanted to take that ride. Once I saw the lines for the rides, and as I was getting higher and higher from eating those brownies, I decided to leave by myself.

I looked for the ride with the fewest people so I could sit down, and there it was—the Monorail.

I jumped in; there was no line, and I was now riding around the theme park for what seemed like an hour. No one came on to tell me to get off, but then we stopped at the Disneyland Hotel. Well, maybe we stopped a dozen times, but I was plastered and had no idea how many.

I decided it was time for me to exit.

So now I’m wandering around the Hotel, hearing loud, happy Disco music, and suddenly coming alive! We all know I took Disco dancing lessons for nine months and had a fake ID to get into bars and nightclubs so I could dance.

There it was, the Disco, lights and all. People from all over the state had a wonderful time celebrating the end of their high school days. Being all alone, I wandered in, and it was a full blast. Disco heaven let me in, baby; I’m ready!

The next thing I knew, it was fifteen minutes before 2 a.m., and I needed to get on that bus. But where did the five hours go?

Who did I dance with for all those hours, how many people did I dance with, and where were they all from? Did I get any phone numbers? Did I drink anything? Did I eat? Probably not, as no alcohol was served during the night anywhere, and food had to be bought in restaurants in the Hotel, so no food.

I literally danced for nearly four hours. All I know is that when I found my bus, I was the only one who looked like I had gotten out of a swimming pool. Perhaps I did. It was those brownies, I tell you. They did it all.

The night was unforgettable. The laughter and the time I spent with total strangers made it something special, but I still can’t recall much. I tell you, it was those Brownies.

Share

As we pulled up to the school, we all looked around and thought, “This may be the last time we ever see each other.” We all had our summer plans and dreams of new schools, colleges, and friends.

It was time to say goodbye…I felt 10 pounds lighter when I got off the bus.

Remember to Subscribe.

It’s Free

#…ifOnlyi… short stories are published chronologically and follow my life growing up in California from 4 years old. If you’ve just found me, the stories will come together when you start reading from...Issue #1

Military School at Age 4