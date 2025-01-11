Ollie - if Only i

Ollie - if Only i

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lisa Maguire's avatar
Lisa Maguire
Jan 13

You have an incredible memory for detail! I remember the particular feeling associated with graduation parties. The freedom associated with knowing you were moving on and the rare time that a young person know to savor remaining time with friends.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Ollie - if Only i
Cynthia Boatright Raleigh's avatar
Cynthia Boatright Raleigh
Jan 12

Wow! What an amazing memory to have. I was surprised that you needed a dress jacket to get in. That's changed almost as much as the ticket prices!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Ollie - if Only i and others
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 IfOnlyi...by Ollie
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture