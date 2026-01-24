Ollie - if Only i

User's avatar
Bill Moore's avatar
Bill Moore
1d

It's been a long time, but I remember hearing similar things from prospective employers. I had one HR person tell me that I was over-qualified for a position and that if they hired me, I would be gone in a year or two. Fortunately, the CFO of the company wanted me in that position. He called HR and demanded that they hire me immediately. I retired from the company 20 years later after a few promotions. The HR person moved on about 2 years after I was hired.

Sometimes it's just a matter of someone willing to take a chance.

Shauna K. Hunt's avatar
Shauna K. Hunt
6h

I understand your frustration. My son was mostly homeschooled for health issues. We had a miracle happen so that Jacob could move on with his life.

I went to college, but never got a degree. Growing up in a family business situation is an entirely different education. It's more practical knowledge than what you receive in any college class.

My son, Jacob, runs a few businesses. He researches everything thoroughly before he does things.

I grew up in the 80s and 90s. The world was so different! I got into graphic design in college. I learned so much. I have used the skills I learned. It's hard to be skilled with no credentials!

Thank you for your writing! It has been good for me. I think the two of us understand things that others will never get. I'm in therapy and I never talk about those experiences. Reading this makes me think of how I got to where I am today. Thank you for writing about something I didn't know I needed! God bless you!🙏💛☀️ Keep sharing your light!🕯️

