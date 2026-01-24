ifOnlyi… had known that needing support was not a weakness—but a signal that I was never meant to do everything alone.

I needed a Professional Job, a Career, work, and a stable income.

By thirty-two, I was already carrying a résumé no one knew how to read.

I had worked my whole life—inside family businesses, inside my own companies, inside ideas that became real. Yet every interview circled the same drain. No degree. No corporate ladder. No proof, in their language, that I belonged.

I had built and run three companies all at the same time.

I had proof everywhere else.

Still, when people looked at me, they saw unfinished education and assumed unfinished character.

They always landed the same sentence.

“You don’t have a degree.”

Or worse:

“You don’t have real corporate experience.”

I didn’t get callbacks.

Not because I couldn’t think.

Not because I couldn’t lead.

Not because I didn’t have experience.

But because my education or experience didn’t end where theirs did.

For most of my life, there was one place I believed I would land.

My parents’ company.

I didn’t expect it to be handed to me—I expected to earn it.

Eighteen years already under my belt working with their company.

I imagined myself heading up to the Chairman of the Board’s office

Working out of the President’s wing

Learning the business from the inside out.

It wasn’t a fantasy. It was promised. Spoken aloud. A future I organized my life around.

That promise was taken away.

What hurt most wasn’t just the loss—it was the message.

No matter what I built, sold, survived, or imagined, it still wasn’t enough.

Experience wasn’t better than credentials.

A degree mattered more than contribution.

I wanted—desperately—to prove something to both my parents:



That I had what they missed.

I could protect and grow what they built.

The name mattered to me not as entitlement, but as responsibility.

Instead, the company was closed rather than kept with me.

That quiet decision carried a loud verdict:

No degree.

No respect.

No place.

I was angry. Still am, if I’m honest.

Not the kind of anger that shouts—but the kind that calcifies.

My mother believed she was doing the right thing.

She believed structure mattered more than instinct,

Polish more than raw thinking.

But what she was really trying to calm was my fear.

I was afraid of writing letters.

Afraid of getting it wrong.

Afraid that once the words were on paper, my weaknesses would be exposed.



Inside the company, she would say, “Don’t worry, Ollie. You can hire a great secretary. You have the ideas. They’ll polish the letters, make you look good, make it all make sense.”

That safety mattered more than I admitted. I had always had great secretaries in my businesses; it made a huge difference. Today it’s different; that is long gone.

Because inside the company, I wouldn’t be alone. There would be support. A buffer between my thinking and the world. Someone to help translate what was in my head into something acceptable, professional, finished.

But outside, looking for a job—I wouldn’t have that.

No secretary.

No safety net.

No Degree

No one to help me land the words.

Just me, a blank page, and the fear that I’d be judged not on my ideas, but on how imperfectly I delivered them.

She wasn’t wrong about my strengths.

But she was wrong about what they meant.

Back then, no one used words like ADD or neurodivergent. There was no grace for minds that worked sideways. You were either fast in the approved way or you were a problem. I felt it in meetings, in writing, in rooms where others seemed to move effortlessly while I carried the weight alone.

So I did what I had always done.

I worked on my own terms.

I built sales forces instead of joining them.

I created ideas instead of managing someone else’s.

I risked everything because it was the only way I knew how to be taken seriously.

I was broke at times. Scared more often than I admitted. I wanted a real career, stability, a team—but I didn’t know how to get there at my age, with my background, and without the one credential everyone seemed to agree mattered.



A degree!

I wasn’t unemployable.

I was unreadable to a system that values form over substance.

This guilt—these chapters, these almost-deals, these losses—aren’t evidence of failure. They are evidence of someone who kept going after being quietly told, again and again, that he didn’t belong where decisions were made.

My Mom ended my life’s dream before I could even start.

J.C. Penney went rogue with my intellectual property, took it as their own.

Thirty-three to 3 Percent wasn’t born from laziness or ignorance.

Unwatchables didn’t fail because of a lack of vision, but because of greed

Rehab wasn’t an ending—it was a pause in a long fight to stay standing.

I didn’t get the degree.

I didn’t get that office.

I didn’t get the callbacks.

But I earned every scar, every lesson, every story I’m finally choosing to tell.

And if there’s anger here, it’s earned too—stitched carefully into the truth.

Reflection:

Writing this forced me to separate guilt from responsibility. I carried guilt for not finishing what others said I should. Guilt for needing help. Guilt for working differently. Guilt for not fitting neatly into a system that never tried to understand me.

What I see now is not a lack of discipline or ambition, but a man adapting—sometimes clumsily, sometimes bravely—to circumstances he didn’t create.

If this story resonates, it’s probably because you’ve carried a version of this guilt, too. And maybe it’s time we question who gave it to us.

