Ollie - if Only i...

Ollie - if Only i...

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Dr Mehmet Yildiz's avatar
Dr Mehmet Yildiz
Jul 10

As you pointed out in reflections, life gives us clues about our blessings, but sometimes we only notice them in hindsight. As usual, this is an engaging and inspiring story, Ollie. Thank you for giving us a glimpse of your interesting life stories.

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Shauna K. Hunt's avatar
Shauna K. Hunt
Jul 11

It's so good to see you again! Ya know, I wouldn't be surprised if our family businesses crossed paths over the years. We were selling the same kinds of toys. We were, truly, a small business. In fact, S&M Toy Co. was given the Small Business Award multiple times in the '70s. I'm sure that we were at the same trade shows.

By the way, I love Ethel!

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