ifOnlyi… knew the party I longed to join was my own high school reunion.

It all started because of my dear friend, Gentleman Jeffrey, whom I first met when he worked as a bouncer at one of the clubs where I used to dance and socialize.

Gentleman Jeffrey, as I named him, because he was charismatic and gently persuasive. One of those people who could sell snow to Eskimos. He was also a dead ringer for Tom Selleck, best known for his role in the hit television series Magnum, P.I., set in Hawaii during the 1980s.

Original illustration created exclusively for the author. Copyright © 2026. Documented provenance retained.

Gentleman Jeffrey was addicted to bass fishing. In fact, addiction may not be a strong enough word. He lived and breathed fishing. His house was filled with Bass Pro catalogs and fishing magazines. He even made and filed his own golden fish hooks. There was not a day that went by without him talking about bass fishing.

While I was living in Texas, Jeffrey repeatedly encouraged me to pursue Bass Pro Shops as a customer for our products. He practically begged me to land the account, dreaming that one day he would visit their famous flagship store in Springfield, Missouri.

Well, I did him proud.

Bass Pro Shops became one of my favorite accounts, and oddly enough, it all began with a fish named Ethel.

Author-owned image

Ethel was a legendary largemouth bass that weighed an incredible seventeen pounds. She measured twenty-seven and a half inches long, twenty-four and a half inches around, and spent the remainder of her life in a 125,000-gallon aquarium inside Bass Pro’s flagship store. Visitors traveled from all over the country just to catch a glimpse of her.

The fishermen who visited the store loved our products, and together we enjoyed tremendous success.

We created hundreds of thousands of Ethel-themed products. There were small Ethels, medium Ethels, large Ethels, and even Ethel slippers. The slippers sold out almost immediately. Employees bought them by the dozens and absolutely loved them.

At the time, Bass Pro had only one store, but it was unlike anything I had ever seen.

If Disneyland is heaven for children, Bass Pro is heaven for hunters and fishermen.

Original illustration created exclusively for the author. Copyright © 2026. Documented provenance retained.

One year I traveled to Springfield for a four-day trade show where I exhibited all of the Ethel designs and all of our outdoor-related designs.

My booth happened to be next to President Jimmy Carter’s. He was there signing books while I spent most of my time talking to him about everything except his book.

We discussed life in the White House, his travels around the world, and his remarkable work with Habitat for Humanity, which would later become significant in my own life, though I had no idea at the time.

The founder of Bass Pro Shops, Johnny Morris, had a vision unlike anyone else. He started the business at just twenty-four years old. Today, Bass Pro Shops has grown to more than ninety-five retail locations, many ranging in size from 100,000 to over 250,000 square feet.

One evening during the event, Johnny Morris approached me.

“Ollie, if you enjoy marlin fishing as much as you’ve told me, I have an offer you can’t refuse.”

He explained that he was organizing a trip nearly a thousand miles off the coast of India to fish for giant black marlin. We would live aboard a barge and fish some of the most productive waters in the world.

Then he added the hook.

“If you don’t catch a marlin over 1,000 pounds, I’ll refund your $10,000.”

The largest marlin I had ever caught weighed 167 pounds and took more than four hours to bring in safely. I could not even imagine battling a fish weighing over a thousand pounds. In fact, it was in Kona, Hawaii, with Gentleman Jeffrey; how odd is that? I still laugh at the memory of him begging to hold the rod and do the reeling. Nope, not a chance! I soloed it.

Original illustration created exclusively for the author. Copyright © 2026. Documented provenance retained.

If I caught just one, would it take three days? A week, to bring in? Would I miss my flight home before the fight was over?

The trip would cost me $10,000, which was more than I could afford at the time, so I had to pass on his invitation.

Looking back, I often wonder what adventures and relationships might have come from accepting that special invitation.

It would not be the last opportunity I would unknowingly walk past.

Donna, the buyer for Bass Pro, and I developed a wonderful working relationship. We enjoyed doing business together and shared a mutual respect.

One day Donna called to tell me she would be flying into Los Angeles for a trade show and asked if we could meet at our corporate offices afterward to discuss future business.

“Absolutely,” was my response.

My father said he would love to meet her, and the flight from Dallas to Los Angeles was easy enough.

I suggested she stay at the Marriott near our offices in Torrance so she could conveniently reach both our headquarters and her trade show.

Late Saturday evening, Donna and I sat in the hotel lounge talking business, life, and everything in between. At one point, I excused myself and headed toward the men’s room.

As I walked down the corridor, I noticed an incredible amount of laughter coming from the ballroom. The room sounded alive. People were laughing, celebrating, and having the time of their lives.

Original illustration created exclusively for the author. Copyright © 2026. Documented provenance retained.

On my way back, I slowed down and listened again.

I remember thinking, “Now that’s a party I wish I were attending.”

When I returned to the table, I even mentioned it to Donna.

“We should sneak in and join them,” I suggested.

“No, Ollie,” she laughed. “That wouldn’t be right.”

I pleaded my case, but she wasn’t having any of it.

Looking back, perhaps she saved me from making a fool of myself.

A few days later, after returning to my office at the World Trade Center, I received a call from my best friend, John.

“Ollie, why didn’t you come out?”

“Come out where?” I asked.

“To the reunion.”

“What reunion?”

“Our ten-year high school reunion. Half the graduating class was there.”

Nobody had told me.

I explained that I had been in Los Angeles all weekend meeting with a buyer from Bass Pro Shops and could not possibly have attended.

“Where was the reunion anyway?” I asked.

“The Marriott Hotel in Torrance.”

I stopped cold.

“The Marriott in Torrance?”

“Yes.”

“The reunion was Saturday night?”

“Of course.”

I could hardly believe what I was hearing.

“John, I was sitting in the hotel bar Saturday night with Donna from Bass Pro Shops.

Original illustration created exclusively for the author. Copyright © 2026. Documented provenance retained.

I even walked by a ballroom packed with people having a great time.”

There was a long pause.

Then John laughed.

“Ollie, that wasn’t just a party.”

“What do you mean?”

“The reunion was in the ballroom.”

I sat there stunned.

Not once.

Twice.

I had walked right past my own high school reunion.

All evening I had listened to the laughter behind those doors. I had even told Donna how much I wanted to go inside and join the fun.

If only I had known.

Ironically, the entire chain of events had begun years earlier with Gentleman Jeffrey and his passion for fishing. Without Jeffrey, there would have been no Bass Pro account. Without Bass Pro, there would have been no meeting with Donna. Without Donna, I would never have been sitting in that hotel lounge on that particular Saturday night.

Life has a funny way of connecting the dots long after the moment has passed.

Reflection:

Relationships are often life’s greatest assets. We spend years building them and sometimes lose touch without realizing their value.

Looking back, I wish I had stayed connected with more of the people who helped shape my journey. Yet perhaps that missed reunion still carries a lesson today. It is never too late to reach out, reconnect, and appreciate those who were once part of our story.

Sometimes life places an opportunity only a few feet away, and we still fail to recognize it.

That night, my high school reunion was on the other side of a ballroom door, and I walked right past it twice.

And sometimes the relationships that shape our lives begin years earlier with a friend, a conversation, or a chance meeting that seemed insignificant at the time.

Gentleman Jeffrey opened one door for me.

My reunion was waiting behind another.

“Thank you for waiting patiently while life pulled us in other directions. It feels good to be opening the doors again.” With love and gratitude, Ollie



Have you ever discovered that something important in your life was only a few steps away and you never knew it at the time?

Leave a comment

If this story made you think of an old friend, a missed opportunity, or a door you wish you had opened, perhaps this is the perfect time to reconnect.

And if the story touched you, I’d be grateful if you shared it with someone else who may need the reminder.

Share