ifOnlyi…had lied about my age and had a fake ID. Perhaps Tina could’ve been my wife. That’s what I thought at the time, but I no longer wanted to live a lie;

It all started with a phone call. I got lucky when the buyer answered. We had an instant rapport.

We hit it off immediately, and Tina wanted to buy what I was selling. Every word she said, with her accent, was very soothing to me. Her kindness was terrific, and it touched my soul. In the beginning, all I was trying to do was sell some products, but then she became an obsession, with me wanting more than just an order in my mind!

I used to write small cards to Tina, thanking her for the orders and wishing her a great weekend or week ahead. They were sent by First Class Mail, because back in the 1980s, there was no overnight or FedEx service yet.

Otherwise, my crazy obsession would have always been to send my cards by FedEx's next-day delivery. I always looked forward to Tina getting her cards from me because, with anticipation, I could expect a phone call saying, “Thanks, Ollie. No one else sends me thank you cards.”

Tina’s family owned a chain of Gas stations and Shopping Centers for Trucks and Truckers in Texas called PETRO. I sold her large quantities of our family’s products, and I know she had great success selling them as she was always eager for more new designs.

This was one of many Truck Stops they owned in Texas.

Petro, along with many of my other accounts, won me a first-place prize and an all-expenses-paid trip to Paris, France, as the top salesperson in the Company in 1980. Looking back, I would have loved to have had the opportunity to take Tina with me, but there was none.

Over 300 of the Company’s salespeople nationwide wanted to win, and many had very long-term relationships with their customers. I was a freshman put out to the wolves. I never thought I could win, but I said I would give it 100% by doing my best.

Several months into our business relationship, I got an unexpected telephone call from Tina. She said she was flying out to Los Angeles to meet me in person, meet my parents, and visit the Company Headquarters. She put the word “Company” in it, but my mind was not on business. I was stressed and anxious; my dreams were coming true, and I would soon meet this wonderful stranger.

Tina, “When are you thinking?” I asked. Well, Ollie, how about Friday?” Wow, that was only a few days away. What was she thinking about FRIDAY? Sure, no worries. Please allow me to pick you up at LAX Airport. I will meet you at the gate. I just need your flight number.

I immediately told my Dad, who was in the Country then, and he said, “If you buff and polish the Caddie, you can take that to pick her up and bring her to the office.” Everyone in our offices thought it was funny that I was so nervous and how much attention and respect I asked them to give Tina. I wanted everything to go perfectly, as she was a significant account for me and the Company.

I had planned an early dinner with Tina after we spent time at the office. Due to my infatuation, I did my best to stay the course, so I was now driving to the LAX airport to pick up my buyer.

I ensured I arrived way earlier than needed out of fear of being late. Duh, what a way to ruin a dream by being late. I looked up the flight, and everything was spot on time. I was there waiting for the plane to arrive at the gate. That’s when you could go to meet people at the gate. Those were the best days until the shoe bomber. A Shoe, who would have thought of that?

Passengers started arriving off the plane, and my only way of knowing Tina was from her response to me: "Don’t worry, Ollie; you won’t miss me." OMG… what was I about to get myself into? I had a track record of getting overwhelmed, and this was indeed another one of those times.

Tina was one of the first six people off the airplane. She flew First Class, the only way she could have gotten off so quickly. When she walked out, I instantly knew it was her. Her long black hair curled to perfection, her compelling outfit, those Blue eyes, and the amount of Gold jewelry dripping off her—I knew she was the person I had to walk up to and say, Tina.

I walked up, and she said, “Hi, Ollie.” The look in her eyes that I was hoping for was more one of shock, not what I was expecting. Admittedly, I was hoping for a welcome hug. Tina asked, straight away: “ How Old Are You?”

I ignored her very personal question and said, “Welcome to Los Angeles, Tina. How was your flight?” This time, she ignored my question and repeated the same question." How old, Ollie?” I felt obliged to answer again and said I was twenty. “Ollie, you're not even old enough to drink!” was her response.

Even though I took her carry-on, she seemed very uneasy, and we walked to the car. I did the gentlemanly thing and held the door open for her. She didn’t say much on the drive to our HQ. I did my best to keep a conversation going as I drove, but there was no discussion about all the great conversations we’d had over the phone.

We arrived at the corporate offices and went inside. I took her to meet my father, believing he would bring the spark back in my favor. She liked Dad; he brought the best out in her. He always used his Charm, and it came naturally to him. I walked her around and took her into the showroom, where I believed that we would write some big orders together.

After an hour or so and no pen to paper or order written, I asked if she would like to eat something light before dinner. “No, thank you, Ollie,” Tina replied. I think it’s important I get back to my office this evening.”

Can you imagine what went through my mind at this point? No food, no Order, and she wanted to leave to go back home to Texas? I hoped I didn’t have toilet paper sticking to my pants or do something embarrassing. I was in shock. “Are you sure, Tina?” “Yes, Ollie, I can take a cab to LAX!”

“NO, NO, NO! I’m happy to drive you,” and after short goodbyes, we were off. I wanted to carry her hand luggage, so I parked and walked her to the check-in. Those were the days when you could leave your car outside the airport and walk right in.

Tina said thank you, and I left. My immaturity kicked in, and I hid to see what she was going to do. I saw her walk to the bar, and within seconds, four men came over to talk to her. She smiled and became herself again. I had no idea what her expectations were, but she had no interest in spending time with a twenty-year-old.

I felt defeated and deflated, so with my head hanging low, I set off. I was going home with nothing, no order, and no hug or kiss goodbye. I realized that my age had everything to do with everything that happened on that fateful day!

I could only assume that Tina had created, in her mind, from my voice and our conversations, someone much older, and that there may have been a chance for romance when we met.

Sadly, that was the end of our business relationship as well. I was shocked that she never wrote another order after buying so much inventory in the short time we did business together. Tina never returned any of my business calls and just disappeared into oblivion. That was a hard lesson.

Should I have lied about my age and used a fake ID? Any explanation from Tina would have helped me understand what happened, so I wouldn't make the same mistake again. My Dad didn’t even have any great words of wisdom for me other than that. “Some you win, some you lose, and it’s best to stay positive and keep moving forward to gain more experience.”

In researching this story, I learned that Tina was only two years older than I. So, I lost my biggest and best account over a two-year age difference. It's laughable when I think back.

At Least the Caddy was Sparkling …………….

#…ifOnlyi… short stories are published chronologically and follow my life growing up in California from 4 years old.

My First Substack Post