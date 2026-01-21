ifOnlyi…had understood then what I know now—that brilliance without restraint can be more dangerous than failure, and that greed rarely announces itself until it’s already rewriting the deal.

Before my time at the Betty Ford Rehab, I had several meetings with Steve, the designer. I deeply respected his talent. This was before the blowup between my mom and me—before everything began to unravel.

Steve had designed watches a few years earlier that were far ahead of their time. Back then, Swatch watches were everything. Retailers couldn’t keep them in stock. They sold for under $30, and later some climbed to $50.

Steve’s designs were different. Beautiful. The cases made them look like $5,000 watches. Truly stunning work. I made a deal to license all four of his designs. My vision was clear: retail under $50. I knew I’d be competing with Swatch, but at those prices—and designs—I believed these watches would fly off the shelves.

I had never manufactured watches before, but I knew I could figure it out. First step: find a manufacturer.

So I planned the perfect trip at the perfect time—the Basel Watch Show in Switzerland.

If you like watches, you’ll love that show.

If you love watches and go to that show… you’ll be broke by the time it’s over.

I traveled there with Christine—she handled legal matters and gave me support. We met with several Swiss watch companies, including one that actually manufactured the Swatch. Every factory wanted the business. One even told me, “These will be bigger than a Swatch.”

I made sure everyone signed NDAs. We all agreed the mechanisms would be fully digital to preserve Steve’s design. I had concerns about that, but every expert told me the same thing:

“That’s the least of your worries, Ollie.”

The real cost was in the molds—the cases. Swiss-made. The best in the world.

I was on fire.

While there, I was advised to open a Swiss bank account at UBS in Basel to make payments seamless, and I did. A Swiss bank account. Things were coming together—but I still needed someone to help with marketing and distribution.

This was before Google. Before the internet really existed.

But there was Prodigy—a joint venture between CBS and IBM.

I placed an ad looking for a watch industry expert. And I found one.

He had just retired as the President of Hamilton Watch Company, and I was ecstatic. Hamilton was exactly the market I wanted to target, given its 1892 founding. I felt blessed.

Steve and I finalized a licensing agreement for his design and creation:

$5,000 per month plus a 3% royalty.

He’d continue designing and provide engineering details for manufacturing.

It felt fair.

Signed. Sealed. Done.

Now it was time to fund UNWATCHABLES.

This was my first attempt at raising angel investment. I wasn’t looking for a massive institutional investor yet—I needed $5 million. Enough to secure production, distribution, hire a president, and cover the cost of molds, manufacturing, and production scaling.

Christine’s brother David joined me. A Stanford graduate. Finance-minded. His passion was housing development, but he believed in this project.

Together, we wrote the business plan.

Finding angel investors was brutal. We spent days in the library researching names and contacts. Calls went unanswered. Letters ignored.

Nothing.

Then—someone knew someone who knew someone. A local Newport Beach, California firm. I called. A meeting is arranged.

I prepared obsessively. This was my hometown. I wasn’t letting this slip.

The meeting was electric. His excitement matched what I’d seen in Switzerland. We left everything with him and waited.

Waiting is torture.

Pacing. Stress. Imagining every outcome.

Then the call came.

“Ollie, please come back in.”

Yes, sir.

I drove there knowing my future was minutes away.

He had a few written questions. I answered everyone. Then he said it:

“It’s a go.”

Five million dollars. Board seat. Terms agreed.

I did it.

I could not wait to return to Basel. The espresso. The factories. The momentum.

As a courtesy, I called Steve to share the news.

“We got funded. I’m heading back to Europe.”

“Ollie… we need to talk.”

Talk?

“About what, Steve?”

“I need to amend our agreement.”

The $5,000 per month needed to become $15,000. Royalties up to 5%.

I lost it.

“Are you out of your mind? I just closed the deal. You’re going to destroy this.”

“Sorry,” he said. “Change the terms or we don’t have a deal.”

The factories were waiting. I had to go back to the investor with these changes. I took a verbal lashing—but he agreed. The relationship was already strained.

I sent Steve the amended agreement to sign and fax back.

Instead, he called.

“I’ve reconsidered. I want to make one more change—but you’ll like this one.”

He’d drop the royalty rate back to 3%.

“But I need $50,000 per month.”

I exploded.

“You’re sick. You went from $5k to $15k—which I barely got approved—and now $50k?”

A raging, functioning alcoholic—destroying his own talent. This was just another thing he blew.



Greed has a quiet way of disguising itself as ambition. Steve was brilliant—far ahead of his time—but his hunger was never satisfied. What began as vision slowly turned into demand, and demand into destruction.

Most of his inventions now sit untouched, not because they lacked value, but because greed asked too much, too often, and too late. Talent can open doors, but greed has a way of closing every one of them.

I went back to the investor with my head down, hoping he could help me talk sense into Steve.

Instead, he stood up, pointed at the door, and told David and me to get the hell out of his office—and never contact him again.

That was it.

Everyone loved those watches.

The factories, too.

I had all the validation I would ever get.

And still—nothing to show for it.



Reflection:

This wasn’t a failure of vision or validation—I had both. What unraveled Unwatchables was something far quieter and far more destructive: greed shifting the ground beneath trust. I learned that day that opportunity doesn’t always disappear because it isn’t real. Sometimes it vanishes because someone reaches for more just as everything is about to begin.

