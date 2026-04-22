ifOnlyi… had known the “rules” that only exist when someone decides they do.

There are moments in business that don’t just surprise you…

They stop you dead and make you question everything you thought you understood.

This was one of mine.

It cost me one of my biggest accounts — a company headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, with over 200 stores.

An account my family had built over the years… and one I had grown even further.

The account was Coach House Gifts. And I lost it over a conversation at a barbecue.

It was a hot summer day in Dallas.

Nothing special — just one of those casual apartment complex BBQs where you show your face, say hello, and maybe meet someone interesting.

That’s where I met Frank.

Within minutes, I could see it — the energy, the drive, the kind of person who builds things.

We got talking about work, and then he said it. “I’m a District Manager for Coach House Gifts.”

I smiled. Big time, smile.

“Oh, we do a lot of business with you,” I said. He instantly knew who we were. Even better.

But then his tone shifted. He wasn’t happy working there.

I didn’t pitch. I didn’t push. I just listened. Before we left, I said,

“Come by my showroom at the World Trade Center sometime. I’ll show you what I’m building.”

“Sure, Ollie,” he said. Two weeks later, the front security desk called me.

“He’s here.”

“Who is here?” I asked.

”Frank and he said you wanted him to come by.”

“Oh, yes - give him a pass to let him in, please.”

I remember being slightly surprised… and slightly impressed.

I met him at the door, handed him a beer (good host, Ollie), and walked him through everything.

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The vision.

The growth.

The future.

At the time, I was expanding fast. Three companies. A growing promotional arm. A major deal with Stop N Go — 1,000 stores.

But I had a problem.

Too many people. Not enough leadership.

One sales manager is trying to handle 60 sales reps and nearly 100 vendors.

It wasn’t working.

I needed someone strong.

Someone like Frank.

We made the decision. He’d hand in his notice. Join me.

Help build something bigger.

Agreements prepared and signed. Desk ready.

Everything felt… right.

Then came the phone call.

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I was driving when my office manager called and said, “Coach House Gifts called. They want to speak to you.”

I didn’t think much of it. “Have them call me back later.”

A few hours later, I took the call, a Vice President calling.

“Hello, good to hear from you—” “Ollie,” he cut in, “this is not a friendly call.”

That stopped me.

“Who do you think you are… taking one of my key people?”

Silence.

I genuinely didn’t understand what I was hearing. “Excuse me?”

“You do NOT take someone’s employee without calling their company first!”

I remember gripping the phone tighter. “Are you saying,” I replied,

“That headhunters call companies first… before they even speak to the employee?” That didn’t help.

What came next wasn’t a conversation. It was a barrage, a full-blown verbal lashing. And then the line that landed like a hammer:

“You will never do business with us again.”

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And that was it. Gone!

A major account, 200 doors — wiped out in a single phone call. Because I hired someone who wasn’t happy where he was.

Here’s the part that still makes me think. Frank joined us… and he was outstanding. One of the best decisions I ever made for my business.

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And Coach House Gifts? They eventually went out of business.



Reflection:

What I learned from this wasn’t about hiring.

It was about something far less visible —

the invisible lines people believe you shouldn’t cross.

In business, not everyone plays by the same rules.

Some believe loyalty belongs to the company.

Others believe it belongs to the individual.

I made a decision based on what I thought was fair and normal.

He made a decision based on what he believed was right.

And somewhere in between…a relationship disappeared.

One conversation got me a great employee…and cost me a 200-store account.

And even now… I’m not entirely sure who was right.



Let me ask you —

Would you have handled this differently?

Would you have called his employer… or made the hire quietly?

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Thank you for helping this story reach people who understand that in business… not everyone is playing by the same rules.

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