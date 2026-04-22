Ollie - if Only i

Ollie - if Only i

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dr Mehmet Yildiz's avatar
Dr Mehmet Yildiz
13h

Your engaging and eye-opening story reflecting the nuances of the business world was captivating to me. Thank you for sharing your business memoir, Ollie. It was another delightful read for me.

Reply
Share
Lisa Maguire's avatar
Lisa Maguire
2d

I don’t understand how some employers seem to think they own their employees.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Ollie - ifOnlyi...
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 IfOnlyi...by Ollie · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture