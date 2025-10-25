Ollie - if Only i

Ollie - if Only i

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dr Mehmet Yildiz's avatar
Dr Mehmet Yildiz
6d

I loved this beautiful memoir, giving us business insights too. Thank you for writing it from the heart, Ollie. Your engaging stories always give me new perspectives.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Lynn Taylor-Buccafuri's avatar
Lynn Taylor-Buccafuri
Oct 25

Seems your good heart got in the way of your own peace and happiness, Ollie! Anxiously awaiting to hear what happened to Christine and her brother.

Mom, it doesn’t surprise me at this point how she doesn’t pay or compensate you for your success. She expected you to do something that normally someone would have to pay good money for. Totally unfair, and so wrong. It certainly taught you some valuable lessons, and at an early age.

Unfortunately, I didn’t know much at a young age, and I find myself repeating “If only I knew then what I know now” too often.

Keep on writing Ollie ❤️.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 IfOnlyi...by Ollie
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture