ifOnlyi… had been strong enough, mature enough, and stood my ground, things in my life would have worked out very differently for me. But how? Why now? In the following few Issues, you will learn the whole story.

I was having the time of my life, living in Dallas, Texas. I loved my life! Something I was deeply worried about going to turned out fantastic. I was working in the World Trade Center, managing my own showroom, building a sales team, and dreaming of making things bigger and better.

I had been going out on dates four nights a week and was even blessed to be with a past Miss. Dallas, dating Miss Arkansas, keeping my diary full of fun times. Between all that, I attended AA meetings, hit the gym at lunch, and found my way back to tennis, my old love.

That’s where it all started.

At the tennis club, I worked with a personal trainer — a former ATP pro from Romania who was wild, unpredictable, and endlessly entertaining. He shouted instructions in his native tongue, and I laughed through every match. I hadn’t felt that alive in years. Five nights a week, we played for hours, and he pushed me hard. I was fit, focused, and energized. My motto back then was simple: work hard, play harder.

And then there was Christine.

She was always at the club, watching from across the court, until one evening she came over and struck up a conversation about my game. A few days later, she surprised me by asking me to dinner. I wasn’t used to that — I was usually the one doing the asking. She told me she was five years older, though I’d later learn it was closer to twelve.

I had to say I was already dating someone else. Maybe if I’d told the absolute truth —dating four nights a week —she would have known I was all full up. But no!

Christine was soon to graduate from law school at Southern Methodist University in University Park, Texas.

Over the months at the tennis club, Christine kept asking about dinner. Finally, I said Sure. Without hesitation, she teased me and said she would cook Beef Stroganoff for me, which happened to be one of my top three meals. She had Russian heritage. I had flashbacks of my Dad and me in London a few years back, going out to supper at an authentic Russian restaurant. Oh yummy! I pushed it out as far as I could; I even cancelled a few times, but she was insistent.

At dinner, we talked about our lives, since she was originally from Ohio and her family lived in Southern California. Another link, besides the love of tennis. Okay, that’s interesting. She was working for a high-powered white collar criminal attorney who was very well known in Texas. She was a paralegal at the time until she passed the bar.

As time went by, she invited me to New York to attend the U.S. Tennis Open Finals in Flushing Meadows. She had won a tennis tournament, and the first prize was a paid trip to the Open for two! I was undoubtedly excited to travel to the US Open —why not?

She shared her love for the NFL too, so I invited her over to my Condo to watch some NFL football. Steve, a friend I met at my AA meetings, became a dear friend — more like my best friend — over the years I lived in Texas. Steve was the President, as he says, of an “ Oil & gas bidness”, Texas talk.

We used to cook large bags of shrimp, enjoy endless shrimp cocktails (my second-favorite food), peel and dip, and watch the NFL together. If it weren’t at my Condo, Steve would throw a big party at his home.

I noticed over time that Christine would leave clothes behind each time she came over. I mentioned this, and she said she would take them out, but never did, and the collection grew faster. My little closets were getting full. She noted that she was facing financial difficulties with rent and school expenses and hoped to stay for a while until she got back on her feet and passed the Texas bar.

I never thought we were a couple; it was just something I felt would be fine for a short while as I was still dating. Then, as time went on, I stopped dating, and it felt like I was stuck in a relationship that lasted long after she passed the bar.

After being with me in my condo for around a year, Christine asked if her brother could come, and I would give him a job in sales, as he was doing drugs in California and needed help. In AA, they teach you to help others, and by helping others, you help yourself. So I did, OMG!

He flew in, and since he needed a car for his sales job, I sold him mine. I received a $1,000 deposit. He said he could make payments, and I would pay, then deduct the car payment from his commissions while keeping the car in my name. I enjoyed my car; it had everything a traveling salesman could want. It even had a car phone, and I made sure of it. In fact, my Mom guaranteed the loan, so her name was on it, and I too had to make sure it would not affect her in any way. Besides, she didn’t know what I was doing.

I went out and bought another car: a new Volvo 740, which I did not need (and would not last long —more on this later). Now I’m making two car payments. His commissions and sales orders weren’t coming in as expected, so there was no money to make his promised car payments, except for me keeping them up and on time.

I trained him as best I could. It was what I was really good at, but his troubles started quickly—sleeping in, coming home late, writing a few orders, and losing the drive to succeed. I was deep in it now, with a condo full of stress, and I wasn’t happy with what was happening in my home life. I did it; I said yes when, deep down, I meant no to it all.

Christine worked at the law firm as a lawyer, while I worked longer and harder, prioritizing travel. I didn’t want to be home, honestly. I wanted to be with my sales team. I was once told never to fly over your customers, drive, as you never know what you can find out there.

By now, I had expanded my territory to nine and a half states. Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Arkansas, New Mexico, Missouri, Nebraska, Kansas, Iowa, and Southern Illinois. I was now going to have to hire many more sales reps and divide the territory into two divisions within the nine and a half states.

I was busier than ever; I had to hire an additional 30 sales reps because I was now handling about 100 companies across two divisions. Plus, I opened up two more companies at the same time. So I was running three all inside the World Trade Center. I was only 26 years old by this time.

In addition to opening up two more of my companies, my Mom had a dream of opening her own retail store in Dallas, TX. Why? She flew into town and picked out her spot. Right next to the doors of the Kroger Grocery store. The traffic was amazing as everyone needed food.

Because she wanted me to manage it, build it out, and hire the floor staff, I was told to take on the responsibility. Was I going to get a nice monthly check for doing all this & controlling her operation? NO NOTHING!

