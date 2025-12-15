ifOnlyi… had understood then that truth doesn’t always win inside families — power does. If only I’d known that asking for confirmation could cost me everything I thought was being handed to me. And if only I’d realised that sometimes the heart breaks quietly first, long before the mind catches up.

It all started with a call from my Mom asking me to fly out to California to meet with her.

No explanation. No agenda. Just, “Ollie, can you come out?”

I loved to travel, so hopping on a plane wasn’t a problem. Still, something felt off. It had been a long time since I’d worked directly under Mom and Dad’s wing. I was doing well on my own, representing and selling their products through one of the three companies I’d built in Dallas at the World Trade Center. Life felt busy, full, and forward-moving. I loved what I was doing and what I was trying to accomplish. Big dreams striving towards the respect I chased might get me the peace I was missing.

When I landed at LAX, I got my first surprise.

There was Mom, standing right there to pick me up.

That never happened.

I’d expected to grab a cab and head to her office, but this was different. Too personal. Too intentional. My mind started spinning before we even reached the car.

“Mom,” I asked cautiously, “what’s going on?”

“Ollie,” she said, calm as ever, “let’s get some lunch and talk.”

The drive felt endless, though it couldn’t have been more than twenty minutes. We pulled into a modest restaurant — a step up from Denny’s, which, by the way, I’ve always loved. But I wasn’t there for the menu.

As soon as we sat down, I leaned forward.

“Okay. What’s happening? Is everything okay with the family?”

I had no idea that I was the topic.

“Ollie,” she said, “after thirteen years of legal battles with your Dad over the divorce, it’s finally done. I’m stepping down as President of the company.”

I blinked. “Okay… why did I need to fly out here for that?”

“Well,” she continued, “I want you to come in and work alongside me as Assistant to the President. I’ll train you on all my domestic dealings, and in six months, you’ll take over.”

She laid it all out — bankers, Price Waterhouse, fifty employees, board relationships, day-to-day operations, and working with the Sales Manager and his team of 300 salespeople.

“You’ll be President of the company,” she said, just like that.

I sat there in silence, stunned.

As a kid — and even well into adulthood — I’d never fully grasped the sheer amount of work it took to build this business. In that moment, I felt enormous respect for both my parents. And suddenly, the future unfolded right in front of me, neat and logical, like a runway already cleared for landing.

This was the opportunity of a lifetime for me.

I’d dreamed of this since I was fifteen years old, biking to their offices, eager to be part of something bigger. Was this real? And if it was… what about the business I’d built across Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, New Mexico, Louisiana, Nebraska, Missouri, Southern Illinois, Iowa, and Kansas? What about the 70 salespeople who were full-time working on my behalf?

My head was swimming.

As Mom continued talking through the business details, my thoughts scattered — especially when the conversation turned sharply toward Dad.

Your father did this.

Your father ruined that.

If your father had only listened…

She dismantled him piece by piece — my idol, the man who helped build the company from nothing, starting with a small loan from my grandmother. A loan repaid quickly and in full.

I’d heard this tone before. Years of it. Dinner table arguments that made me hate the idea of marriage itself. If this was what business and love did to people, I wanted no part of a ring on my finger.

I wanted to leave. To get up, walk out, and fly back to Dallas.

But I stayed.

Mom was formidable — award-winning, flamboyant, driven, deeply comfortable in boardrooms and high society. She controlled the Board. Dad, though the Chairman, only broke the tie votes. He was the backbone of the company, but his ideas were bulldozed by numbers he couldn’t outvote.

I’m certain now that this endless power struggle fed the divorce.

Mom’s résumé was extraordinary —Secretary to the President of KTTV, the U.S. Foreign Service, cryptography work in D.C., and Jamaica. She ran domestic sales, helped source factories worldwide, and became famous for turning a Beechcraft King Air Twin-engine plane into a flying showroom, whisking clients away for lunch and a pitch.

She retired in 1988 with accolades, board seats, and awards.

Dad? Quiet. Brilliant. Steady. Often unheard.

What haunted me was remembering something Dad once told me: Universal and MGM had offered fifty million dollars for half the company. In the early ’80s, that was staggering money. Dad wanted to take it. Mom believed growth would continue and pushed the Board to reject the deal.

Sales didn’t grow. They shrank.

A few designs were sold off — including ones I had conceived — copyrights and inventory gone. I never saw a penny of the royalties that were owed to me: one-third of one percent. The proceeds went to finalise the divorce settlement.

Where were my dues?

Lunch ended in a fog.

Before we parted, Mom handed me her attorney’s number.

“If you don’t believe me,” she said, “call Bernie.”

Back in Dallas, overwhelmed, I spoke with my girlfriend Christine, an intellectual property attorney with a sharp legal mind.

“Ollie,” she said, “you should call him. Get clarity.”

So I did.

The conversation was… guarded. Bernie was careful with his words. Protective. What I heard didn’t match the scorched-earth version Mom fed me. Things felt exaggerated. Slanted.

Then came the phone call that changed everything.

Mom was furious.

“How dare you call my attorney and challenge me?” she shouted. “I don’t want anyone beside me who mistrusts what I say.”

The offer was gone, off the table, just like that.

No presidency. No transition. No future in the family business.

All because I needed confirmation.

Dad never called. Never explained. Never defended himself.

I was on my own.

A short time later, sitting in Toni & Guy’s salon, Mark tilted a mirror behind my head. “Ollie… have you seen this?” he asked.

A large patch of hair was gone, unmistakably shaped like a heart.

Alopecia, they said. Three inches. A heart perfectly formed.

Even Mark was stunned.

I stared at it, silent.

Was my body telling a story my mouth never could?

Was the alopecia a sign that my heart had been broken after my Mom’s broken promise?

