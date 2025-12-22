ifOnlyi… could honor George’s life with 10,000 likes and shares — for being our Presidential Santa Claus from 1956 to 1993.

Santa, you were real.

You still are.

And you and Mrs. Claus will never be forgotten — at least not by me.

— Ollie G, aka Rudolf 🤍

My parents were incredibly generous people, especially to children — and especially to sick children — during the holidays. When they were introduced to the honest Presidential Santa Claus in the 1970s, a lifelong friendship was born.

Robert George didn’t just play Santa.

He lived Santa.

He had a white, curly beard and naturally white hair, and an incredibly loving wife who truly was Mrs. Claus. She curled his beard with old-fashioned heated rollers and ironed his Santa suits — outfits he wore 365 days a year.

Depending on the weather, Santa had options.

Yes — even hot red shorts.

Robert George (1924–1998) was inducted into the International Santa Claus Hall of Fame as a Charter Member. But to the world — and to me — he was simply Santa.

And the only Presidential Santa there ever was.

Robert became the nation’s official Santa Claus in 1956 under President Dwight D. Eisenhower. He would go on to serve under Presidents Kennedy, Nixon, Ford, Carter, and George H. W. Bush — right through 1993.

But the title never mattered to him.

What mattered were the children.

Mrs. Claus was famous for her homemade fudge. One small piece could send you into orbit. It was dangerously good — five pounds of sugar per bite — so we had to be careful handing it out.

Worth it every time.

One December day, Santa invited me to spend the entire day with him to see what it was like to be Santa.

“You’re going to be Rudolf,” he said.

Thank God, as I imagined having to wear a reindeer costume, but Rudolf with the red nose was ideally suited for me.

Instead, he handed me a red sweater, black pants, and a special hat — a spin-off from his own Santa cap. I wore red shoes because I thought they looked cool.

I had no idea what the day would bring.

Santa picked me up in a stretch limousine.

First stop: my parents’ warehouse.

We loaded dozens of overflowing red Santa bags — gifts packed into the trunk, the front seat, and nearly every inch of the limo. It was just Santa, me, and the driver.

As we headed north on the 405 freeway, Santa told story after story from his life. Traffic slowed, and Santa spotted a police officer on the shoulder.

He rolled back the sunroof, popped his head out, and shouted:

“MERRY CHRISTMAS, MR. POLICE OFFICER!

PLEASE DON’T GIVE HIM A TICKET!”

The officer dropped his pad and pen. Cars honked. People laughed.

I sat there in awe.

Santa wasn’t acting.

This was who he was.

Our first stop was UCLA Children’s Hospital.

“Rudolf,” Santa said, “hat on — grab a few bags.”

Room after room, Santa filled the halls with booming Ho, Ho, Ho! and Merrrrry Christmas! His voice was perfect — practiced — joyful without being overwhelming.

The children were sick.

Some were scared.

Some were in pain.

And for a few moments, all of that disappeared.

I watched faces light up. I watched joy replace fear. I watched Santa work miracles with nothing more than presence, laughter, and kindness.

We moved on — hospital to hospital — until night fell and every red bag was empty.

Ten hours of driving.

Ten hours of giving.

Ten hours of love.

Santa never slowed down.

My day as Rudolf ended, but the gift Santa gave me never left.

Robert George lived every day as Santa. His home in Southern California became “Santa’s Dreamland” — a year-round Christmas display with snow on the roof, trains running nightly, lights glowing endlessly, and toys given away daily.

Busloads of children came to see him.

And Santa gave — always.

He passed along every gift he received.

Because he was the gift.

Years later, my wife and I paid it forward at UCLA Children’s Hospital.

Because that’s what Santa taught me.

If you ever wondered whether Santa was real —

I can tell you he was.

And still is. It’s Christmas time, please share!

