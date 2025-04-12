ifOnlyi…hadn’t gotten fired, and wasn’t totally EGO based. If I hadn’t been an idiot, trying to impress the Girls, I wouldn’t have landed my butt in jail for the third time. The consequences were far-reaching this time, but I did not learn that until much later.

Why, why, why did I not say YES to them? EGO, combined with Immaturity and Stupidity. Being recently fired was still a significant issue for me at this point.

A few weeks after my dismissal from the family business, I encountered various challenges that intensified the difficulty of this experience.

It all started to be the perfect night. The Moon was bright, and I was off to my go-to spot, the “ Red Onion” in Redondo Beach, California.

The venue was renowned for its delectable Mexican cuisine and disco dancing on the waterfront, where boats dock and float—a bit like me that night!

Please read Issue #78: “Success, For The First Time” and "You’re Fired! “It conveys a very truthful message.

The Red Onion Restaurant and dancing bar. Redondo Beach

Floating like a boat!

It began with my arriving alone. I decided to take the only Quaalude I had, known as a Disco Biscuit (a term I learned while researching for this publication), that I had saved for a special occasion. I thought this night was going to be special.

My 1 Quaalude

I planned to move to Australia in a few days. A new life awaited me.

Fired from the family business for all the wrong reasons, I'd had enough, and I was going it alone because my buddy bailed on me a week or two before. He was such a coward.

There was No Way I was going to embarrass myself. Thanks to the support of the Australia Consul-General, I was ready to go with my ticket and visa in hand.

I told too many of my friends my plans, and many, if not most, didn’t think it would happen. I had to follow through. I would go alone.

That evening, I entered the Red Onion, where the music was blasting and the place was buzzing. This was going to be my final real party night before my flight.

Some lovely girls greeted me. I knew one who worked at our local grocery store and on whom I had a long-time crush; her friend was with her. I’d known this wonderful, kind girl for a few years.

They offered me a good-bye drink, so I said, “Why not a Strawberry Margarita with a Grand Marnier floater? ” I was feeling excited and ready to dance the night away.

I knew I was getting closer to leaving the country. I felt chills as I realized that my nights of dancing were ending, at least in California, and I had no idea what the future would hold.

I asked if anyone would like to dance, and there were three yeses. Three girls and I danced our hearts out on the floor. I was so excited that it felt as if I were floating. I brimmed with excitement, realizing my trip was so close.

The night ended at the Red Onion, when the girls begged me to let them drive me home. One offered to take me in my car, while the other would drive her own. But being the idiot I was back then, I said, " No, thank you. I’m all good.” "Ollie, you're not,” one replied. I think everything hit me all at once, and I was wobbly.

I felt the pressure of leaving for a foreign country I knew nothing about, except for scenes from Crocodile Dundee (The Movie).

The Quote “I’ll slip some extra Shrimp on the Barbie” was all I knew.

That’s it! So, off I left to drive myself home. I planned to wake up the following day to finish packing for the trip.

I didn’t make it home that night. I got pulled over right in front of the police station in Palos Verdes Estates, not far from my home. How convenient for the officers.

The policeman stated that I hadn’t come to a complete stop at the stop sign. "Have you been drinking? Step out of the car, and let’s perform the test. Walk the straight line, look up, and touch your nose with your left hand. "

Next, he said, “It doesn’t look good, Ollie. Were you being a total idiot?” “YES, sir, that’s 100%. I’m your local idiot,” I replied. He knew how depressed I was about this situation, but he didn’t know about my past issues.

We must arrest you and drive you, even though the police station is right across the street. He read me my Miranda rights.. We will keep your car parked on the side of the road, and you can pick it up tomorrow.

This was the last time I would ever be here!

I spent the night in a cell, and before leaving the police station the following day, I was summoned to the Chief of police’s office.

"Ollie, are you feeling okay?” “Yes, sir,” I said. Here are your keys. Walk across the street and go home, but please answer one question before you leave. “Do you know who stole Cheryl’s fur coat?” It had been six months since the party, and the coat was still missing.

“No, sir,” I replied. Cheryl and her husband were good friends with the Chief of Police, so he was helping find her missing fur.

Issue #73 ( The Best and worst night of my life, tells the story).

When I got home, my mind started working in overdrive. What should I do? Who could I talk to? I needed the help of a lawyer and fast. I’m leaving at any moment.

I luckily ran into a high school friend whose father was a city council member and a lawyer. I explained the situation, and she arranged for me to see her father. He mentioned he could meet with me that morning since I was leaving for Australia in a few days.

I walked into his office, shared the night’s events, and said, “I’m leaving for Australia. Please help me.”

“No worries, Ollie. I need $1500 cash right now.” I only had $ 1600 so I was In deep donkey doo. "Any chance to lower fee?” I asked. “Sorry, Ollie, no chance; we need this today to resolve your issue.” He was going to make it all go away.

I took out all my cash and handed it over. He opened up his side drawer and dropped it inside. Shutting the door to the desk, he said, “Don’t worry about a thing. Go off and enjoy your life in Australia and relax. I’ll take care of everything. It will disappear as if it never happened. You are Golden.” I did not need to worry anymore.

In preparation for moving to Australia, I compiled an extensive business proposal explaining my plans. I presented it to Australia's Consul-General for him to read and approve, which gave me the right to work and set up a business.

I also wanted to present my ideas to my father. The Australian government had approved my becoming a distributor for our company’s products in Australia.

My Dad praised my idea, calling it fantastic. Yet, he indicated that I couldn’t pursue it since he had already signed a contract with a distribution company in Australia.

“Dad, do you do business out there?” I asked. “ Why yes, for 15 years now, Ollie. Why didn’t you ask me before you put in all this work and effort?” “I was hoping to expand the family business; I wanted to surprise you with my approved plan.”

I wasn’t even sure my father had traveled to Australia. “How was I to know the breadth of your success worldwide?” I asked. Now I knew why he was gone from home around 80% of the year, traveling worldwide. ”You’ve never talked much about the international business. How flipping stupid of me not to ask,” I said.

I was in such a state of embarrassment that I couldn’t face my friends. Regardless, I had to make this trip, or my friends would have constantly ridiculed me!

I was supposed to leave with around $1600 and my American Express Card, not my parents’. But after paying the lawyer, I had $100 plus the $50 that my Dad gave me, along with my American Express card. That was it. I never told my Parents I had no money and about the DUI.

The one saving grace I was counting on for my survival was the sale of my family’s merchandise, which I did in just one day. This earned me $40,000 in commission, which would be paid when the goods shipped. Mom fired me a few days after I made that sale—issue #78- very much worth reading.

Knowing no one, I was nervous and petrified about embarking on this journey alone. I had two suitcases of clothes, a pair of bodysurfing fins, and my modeling portfolio. I was ready for my trip.

New Beginnings were ahead for Ollie.

