Jill Hart
Apr 18

What a fascinating memory of a time so different from today. I wonder if the Japanese businessmen didn't look at the Playboy Club like Geisha houses in Japan. There were many stars in the day that frequented there and the mansion - like Shel Silverstein (where the sidewalk ends) and Bill Cosby come to mind.

Life was very different in those days.

1 reply
Ollie - if Only i
Apr 18

Jill, you're 100% right on! Times were so different back then. Tom Selleck and I sat at the Bar for a couple of drinks. He was passing the time before his flight back to Hawaii, and he could not have been kinder. Class comes in a different way today than it did yesterday. I truly miss going out dressed well, and even pulling out the ladies' chairs. When was the last time any of us saw that shivalry? Geisha houses were mind-bending to me; the ladies would feed you. Dressed in their best, there was not thinking of anything other than enjoying the night and taking it all in. It was a time of innocence, not so much today. Best Always, Ollie

