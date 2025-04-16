ifOnlyi… had not gone through my Dad’s personal belongings, I would never have been chasing and awaiting to turn 21 years old so I too could get a card.

One afternoon, I went through my Dad's closet drawers (Bad Ollie) and looked for some cash and Disneyland tickets. Dad always had money and many fresh booklets of Disney tickets. I can’t recall what I hoped to find that day.

I saw a metal card with rabbit ears that said "Playboy Club member" with his name on it. Oh boy, did Mom know this? What is this club? I dropped it as if it were something illegal to have. “Stupid is as stupid does”! That was me!

When Dad came home a few days later from traveling, I chatted with him and asked, "What is that card you have, Dad?” “Which Card, Ollie?" he replied. I was a bit nervous in responding as it would lead to what you were doing in my closet Drawers. But here goes!

Your card says Playboy Club Member. “Weeeellllll,” he said, and I could see that Dad was taking time to think about his answer. “Oh, that card is for when the Japanese factory owners come to town. I take them there as they like the attention.”

“What is the club, Dad?” “Ollie, it is not a nasty club like I’m sure you're thinking. It’s a restaurant and bar. The girls are beautiful and wear rabbit ears and a one-piece outfit that resembles a bathing suit.

In Dad’s era, the Bunnies dressed in black & white outfits.

I’ve been going there for years, which has paid off well for us. Japan doesn’t have a club like it; otherwise, it would waste time and money.

You have to be 21, Ollie! You have to pay a membership fee every year. Dad, where is it? Century City, California. Well, the only thing was I wasn’t 21. I truly counted down the years, months, and days so I could go to this place called the Playboy Club. The suspense was driving me crazy. But when I turned 21, I will never forget the excitement of having one of those cards.

Century City Playboy Club Entrance

It was the card I wanted more than anything. How stupid was that! Hey, I was excited to know I would have this card to show my friends and perhaps take them there.

Huge Hefner had it all, even a private custom airplane.

Dad told me once that his plane and Hefner’s were parked side by side at the same airport, and Dad thought of switching. It was just a thought, he said

I drove up to Century City one evening, only about 50 minutes from home, and brought a friend. We were dressed for the occasion, not knowing what to expect. Upon arrival, I was greeted by multiple bunnies roaming around. I was asked for my membership card at the front desk, and I quickly said I would like to join.

“Absolutely. What’s your name?” she asked. And your address?” Once all those details were completed, I had to pay for the membership, and I was indifferent to the cost; I would put it on my American Express card. ‘Let me in’ was all that was on my mind. I was mesmerized by the decor, entertainment, and all the beautiful Bunnies!

The color outfits were in vogue when I joined.

John and I were immediately seated at a VIP table overlooking the dance floor, the music band, and all the incoming guests. I wondered if that table was selected to let the waitresses know I was a new member.

The care offered was memorable. Aside from the attractive staff, what still stands out in my mind are the swizzle sticks adorned with the Playboy logo.

Playboy Swizzle Stick

Each drink came with one, and I wanted to start a collection for my memories. I have been fortunate to dine at some remarkable restaurants, where the service consistently matches the excellent food.

The service at the Playboy Club was exceptional, even for a 21-year-old to appreciate its greatness at such a young age.

I noticed Pinball machines across the room and felt I could pluck up the courage to go over and play a game to calm my nerves.

What a night we both had, and what treatment and kindness we both enjoyed. This would certainly not be my first or last trip there. I LOVED THIS PLACE.

Now, I, too, could take my friends and have a blast, and I certainly did. It was now a place I loved to visit. The drinks were expensive, and the pours were very generous.

The food was fresh, and the prices, like the drinks, were higher than expected. When I looked around and saw the number of male and female customers, it was evident that the price didn't matter. Everything comes down to the great music and the over-the-top service. 5 stars for sure.,

My friends haven’t forgotten the good times we all enjoyed there. Just recently, I spoke to my cousin, whom I took there often, and he recalled every single drink and conversation, including the name of the Bunny who served us. OMG! That is what the Playboy Club does for people's memories. It was Fun, Fun, Fun!

At a point, one of the Bunnies began to fall for me. She was about nine years older than I, so there was some hesitation about getting together. She truly wanted to go out, so much that she invited me to her home for a day at the poolside.

I had some issues to think about before deciding:

I was about to move to Australia

I was already dating someone I liked a lot

I told my Dad about the issue at hand. He had an idea. Oh, here it comes. He suggested that the next time I saw her, I should let her know that I was moving out of the country and that my Dad would enjoy a day out and drive to visit with her. Guess what?

Where is your Dad, Ollie?

She said, “Wonderful, Ollie, give your Dad my number.” And I did!

When Dad visited me in Australia, he told me that he had indeed spent the day and had a blast. I recall she invited him back again. Dad was single then and could charm any woman with his wit, sense of humor, intelligence, and worldly knowledge.

Once the Bunnies met my Dad, they were hooked. He had never gone there alone and had stopped visiting many years prior because his international guests were not traveling to California much anymore.

Dad remained single. His divorce, completed in 1987, took over thirteen years to finalize. It was brutal for him, and between the cost of Mom’s lawyers and Dad’s monthly payout to her, it was a massive expense for way too many years. He lived a very simple life while Mom had it all: house, staff, luxury life. He gave it up to keep her happy, as she still worked in the business.

I still miss Dad so very much and loved him dearly.

