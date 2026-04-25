Ollie - if Only i

Ollie - if Only i

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Shauna K. Hunt's avatar
Shauna K. Hunt
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Oh, wow! You poor, unfortunate soul. I'm very much a prude. Waking up naked would terrify me. It takes a lot of guts to share these stories. Thank you! I'm sorry that this happened more than once, too. (The cruise ship. Although, I think you at least had a shirt then.)

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