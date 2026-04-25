ifOnlyi… knew how I got there.

I was reminded of an event in my life that I feel duty-bound to share partly as a public service, and partly as evidence for why quitting drinking was one of the best decisions I ever made.

This story is tragic. This story is ridiculous. This story is… unfortunately… true.

How did I get here?

It was 1982. Disco was alive, well, and refusing to die quietly.

I had a good friend named Ken. We went to the same high school and somehow ended up at the same university. It wasn’t through careful planning, but because Ken got himself politely removed from the football team at the University of Colorado. He was a backup quarterback, “backup” meaning talented, but with a strong commitment to poor decisions.

His father decided a change of scenery might help, so off he went to Cal Lutheran College, where I just happened to be. That was the beginning of a very dangerous friendship.

We clicked immediately. We were both dating cheerleaders, so naturally, we believed we were winning at life.

Summer hit, and like all young men with questionable judgment, we decided to head to Palm Springs, where my mother had a place at the Monterey Country Club.

Let me explain something important.

This place was not small.

It had 1,200+ homes, 27 holes of golf, 37 pools, and approximately zero chance of finding your way home naked. (That last part becomes relevant.)

It was blistering hot, 110 degrees and climbing, the kind of heat where stepping outside feels like opening an oven to check if you are done. So naturally… we decided to go clubbing.

We got ready, had a few drinks (this will be important later), and headed out.

The night was fantastic. Dancing, laughing, and bad decisions forming in real time.

We met two Swedish girls. They were stunning, fun, and clearly unaware of the disaster they were about to be part of. We invited them back to Mom’s house.

They said yes.

This is where everything began to unravel.

More drinks. More laughs.

And then… the five most dangerous words ever spoken after midnight:

“Let’s go in the jacuzzi.”

Now, a quick life lesson: alcohol + extreme heat + jacuzzi = a direct path to poor decisions and memory loss.

Sometime after 2 a.m., we set off in search of a pool. The nearest one was occupied. No problem, as there were 36 others.

And then… nothing.

The next thing I remember is waking up blinded by sunlight, my body burning. I was completely confused and immediately aware that something was very wrong.

I wasn’t in bed. I wasn’t inside. I wasn’t okay.

I was lying flat on my back… completely naked… in the middle of one of the golf greens, with a tiny golfer’s towel placed delicately over my dignity.

Now, when I say “tiny towel,” I want you to understand something. This was not a bath towel. This was not even a hand towel. This was a golf-ball towel designed to clean dirt off golf balls.

And apparently… now me.

Panic hit immediately.

Where was I? How did I get here? Why was I naked? Who tucked me in like this?!

And then I heard it.

Voices. Lots of them.

Golfers. Everywhere.

It was early morning, which meant dozens of well-rested, coffee-fueled, fully dressed adults were enjoying their morning round of golf… while watching a confused, sunburnt man trying to understand why he had woken up naked on Hole God-Knows-What.

I had two choices: stay and accept my fate… or run.

I chose to run.

What followed can only be described as The Naked Open Championship.

I sprinted from bush to bush, timing my movements like a soldier behind enemy lines, except the enemy was retirees in polo shirts, golf clubs their weapons.

Every time I thought I was clear… someone would laugh. Not a polite chuckle, full, uncontrollable, “this-is-the funniest-thing-I ’ve-ever-seen” laughter.

I wasn’t just lost. I was 375 acres lost.

My feet were burning. The asphalt felt like lava, so I stayed on the grass… which, unfortunately, is also where golfers tend to be.

People sat on their patios sipping coffee, watching me, a grown man running naked, clutching a golf towel like it was national security.

At some point, I made myself a promise:

“Ollie… if you survive this… You are not going out tonight.”

Finally… I saw it.

My car.

Hope.

I sprinted to the house, and there was Ken. Sitting calmly, drinking coffee.

“Where have you been?” he asked. “It’s 9:30 in the morning.”

“KEN… WHY DID YOU NOT COME LOOK FOR ME?!”

At this point, he was laughing so hard he couldn’t breathe, just point.

“Ollie…” he finally managed, “where are your clothes?”

“Very funny,” I snapped. “I bet you took them!”

“No,” he said. “You left with the Swede.”

Silence.

Then he looked down at the towel… and delivered the final blow:

“Ollie… that’s a golf ball towel.”

And just like that… the entire story made sense.

The Swedish girls? Gone. Vanished. Possibly back in Stockholm by now.

And me? Left behind. On a golf course. Naked. Gift-wrapped in a towel meant for cleaning golf balls.

To this day, I still wonder how long I was out there. Tee times start as early as 6:30 a.m. in the summer… which means quite a few people probably chose not to wake me.

Because it was simply too good to interrupt.

And that… is one of the many reasons I knew it was time to stop drinking again.

Reflection:

ifOnlyi… had understood that some of life’s funniest stories are usually born right on the edge of our worst decisions.

In the moment, it all feels harmless, just another drink, another laugh, another “why not?”

But sometimes, those small choices quietly hand control over to chaos… and we wake up in places we never intended to be physically, mentally, or both.

That morning on the golf course, with nothing but a towel and a pounding headache, I wasn’t just lost in 375 acres… I was lost in a pattern I hadn’t yet questioned.

Funny? Absolutely.

Harmless? Not always.

Because while we laugh at where we end up… we rarely stop to ask how many times we’ve been heading there all along.

And for me, that question eventually mattered more than the story.

Let me ask you —

What’s the funniest (or most questionable) situation you’ve ever woken up to and thought, “How on earth did I get here?”

No judgment… just stories.

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If this gave you a laugh, share it with someone who’s ever said, “That’s a great idea,” right before everything went wrong.

We all know at least one…

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