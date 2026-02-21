ifOnlyi… had known that in my greatest season of giving, life was quietly preparing me for my greatest season of testing.

There are moments in life when you realize children are walking through storms they never created.

They don’t ask for hardship. They don’t choose instability. They simply trust the adults around them to notice… and to care.

But not every child is seen.

Image created for the Author with Copyright and Provenance

Some learn too early to be brave. Some learn too early to be quiet. And some learn too early that the world does not always watch out for kids.

That is why this matters.

Because sometimes, one person choosing to notice can change everything.

Still paying for lots of toy storage, I began thinking about the holidays and the children who would wake up hoping, wishing — and sometimes in vain.

I was having success in my life. Now I needed to pay it forward.

That’s when I created a charity, “Watch Out For Kids.” This was something separate from my business. Something personal. Something from the heart.

I decided to hire a group of people who wanted to earn some extra money for the holidays. It was, after all, the season to be jolly. I set out and bought one thousand rolls of Christmas wrapping paper, along with ribbon, tape, and stacks of gift cards for handwritten notes.

Image created for the Author with Copyright and Provenance

I selected a vast array of toys from the warehouse where I had been storing them for a few years — designs suitable for both boys and girls. Each one was wrapped perfectly, in colors unmistakably chosen for a child. I wanted every gift to feel special.

Some toys were placed in smaller boxes first, then carefully set into larger boxes filled with popcorn for protection and wonder. Each was wrapped again, finished with ribbon, and a handwritten gift card.

Every box was the same size.

No child would feel less seen. No child would feel different. Every child would feel equal.

We stacked the boxes across long tables, each bearing a special message. Days passed as we wrapped. It was far bigger than I had imagined.

Image created for the Author with Copyright and Provenance

Far too big to donate to just one children’s charity. So I contacted five.

Each had its own mission. Mine was simple.

Giving.

When the vans arrived to collect the gifts, one moment etched itself into my soul forever.

The manager of a battered women’s center arrived with a mother and her young daughter.

The child’s mother was very ill. You could see it immediately. Her eyes were yellow — deeply yellow — and her body carried the exhaustion of someone fighting a quiet war inside herself.

The manager explained she was waiting for a kidney transplant. The wait had been long. Time was no longer something she had in abundance.

They asked if we could take a picture together. I invited Christine, my in-house counsel and my girlfriend at the time, to join us. Photos were taken. Hugs were exchanged.

Image created for the Author with Copyright and Provenance

Promises were made.

I promised prayers.

But it was her daughter’s hug that broke something open inside me.

She held on longer than anyone else.

She didn’t want to let go.

She kept saying how much the gifts meant—not just to her, but to all the children in the shelter.

Image created for the Author with Copyright and Provenance

It was heart-wrenching.

I didn’t want to say goodbye. Goodbyes make things feel final. And nothing about this felt finished.

So instead, I said, “I look forward to seeing you soon.”

Because sometimes hope needs words to stand on.

Then came Christmas morning.

As was my tradition, I sat quietly reading the newspaper.

And there she was.

The woman from the shelter.

Her photograph filled the page.

She had received a kidney transplant on Christmas Eve.

Her gift of life.

I stared at the image, hardly believing what I was seeing. I showed Christine.

“Yes, Ollie,” she said softly. “That’s her.”

Her prayers had been answered. Her daughter would not lose her mother.

And in that moment, Christmas was no longer just a day. It was proof that hope can arrive when time feels like it’s running out.

I sat there quietly, the newspaper resting in my hands, feeling something deeper than pride.

Image created for the Author with Copyright and Provenance

Gratitude.

Not for the success. Not for the toys. But for being placed, somehow, in the path of something that mattered.

Life was expanding in ways I had never imagined. The giving was growing. And the future felt wide open.

On that Christmas morning, none of that existed yet.

There was only a little girl who still had her mother.

And that was enough.

Her prayers had been answered.

And in that moment, Christmas was no longer just a day.

It was a miracle.

Not because of what I had given.

But because sometimes, when you choose to watch out for kids…

Life watches out for them, too.

Reflection:

That Christmas taught me something I’ve never forgotten.

Giving isn’t about the things we hand over. It’s about the moments we help create — moments when a child feels seen, when hope feels possible again, and when a parent can breathe, even if only for a little while.

I thought I was clearing out a warehouse.

In truth, those children were filling something in me that had nothing to do with business, success, or achievement.

They reminded me that the most meaningful things we ever build… are not things at all.

Every chapter I write is part of my journey — the victories, the hardships, and the lessons life was quietly teaching me along the way.

If you’d like to support my writing and help me continue telling the rest of this story, you can buy me a coffee. Your kindness helps keep these memories alive.

Buy Ollie A Coffee

If this story stirred something in you, I would love to hear your thoughts. Your reflections, your memories, or your own moments of giving may help someone else more than you realize.

Leave a comment

And if you believe in watching out for kids, please share this chapter so its message can reach a little further.

Share