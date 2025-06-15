Ollie - if Only i

Ollie - if Only i

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dr Mehmet Yildiz's avatar
Dr Mehmet Yildiz
5d

Thank you for writing this wonderful story, which is so relatable and heart-warming to me.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Ollie - if Only i
Paul Chiddicks's avatar
Paul Chiddicks
5d

What an adventure! You’ve already done so much in your life. The fire extinguisher story made me smile - my wife has been saying literally for years that we should invent a beach stand spraying system, where you just walk through and get coated in whatever factor you want. It seems like you were way ahead of us Ollie!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 IfOnlyi...by Ollie
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture