Ollie - if Only i

Ollie - if Only i

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Fiona jennings's avatar
Fiona jennings
Sep 25

What a super introduction to Ollie. I need to know more about the school Ollie. Is the school still going? Did you have a favourite teacher or subject? Looking forward to the next chapter 😉

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Ollie - if Only i
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 IfOnlyi...by Ollie
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture