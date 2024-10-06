ifOnlyi…new how unique my parents were back in the 60’s & 70’s. The amount of different animals we had were amazing, the one that I recall hard to handle was our OTTER. We had to fill our pool levels up to the edge, making his life easy, but taking a swim with him was very different, and you had to keep your mouth closed at all times.

My parents loved animals. I grew up with a small Chimpanzee named Big Shot, and he wore diapers around the house. Big Shot was the best. He used to jump into our arms and want to play. When he jumped on my dad, he would, out of Chimp habits, start looking for bugs on his arms or chest, as dad was a hairy man, and Big Shot thought my dad was his dad. HAHAHAHA!

Our Baby chimpanzee, Big Shot in Diapers. See Copyright details at the bottom of the image.

Not only did we live with Big-Shot, but we also talked cockatiels, two German shepherds, an otter, and finches that flew throughout the house; it was always a party at our house.

Singing Cockatiels

We even had two Finches flying around our home all day and all night long. It was the shock factor they loved sharing with their guests, and believe me, they had many. Dinner was always a wing and a prayer. Would we get droppings in our food from the birdies' flybys, or were we safe each night?

Indoor Finches

