ifOnlyi…had known how close I was — how one decision, one hesitation, or one unexpected moment could redirect an entire future — maybe I would’ve pushed harder, believed more, or chased differently. But life doesn’t reveal turning points in real time. Only later do we see the opportunities we nearly held in our hands.

The Call That Started It All

“Ollie, pack your bags — we’re going to Hong Kong.”

When my Dad said those words, I felt the old excitement rush in. Traveling with him was magic. He wasn’t just my father — he was the best travel companion I ever had. Curious, gracious, endlessly generous, and a man who knew the world like most people know their own backyard.

He had millions of Pan Am miles to prove it.

Image created for the Author with Copyright and Provenance.

I met him in Los Angeles, and the next morning we were off. I hadn’t been to Hong Kong since 1976 — twelve long years — and the moment we arrived, he snapped right into his effortless rhythm of hosting, teaching, and sharing.

He introduced me to his bankers. We dined at his favorite restaurants. He pointed out buildings that held stories from his past. He was preparing me without saying so.

The Spark

Hong Kong was covered — absolutely plastered — with Camel cigarette ads. Buses, billboards, bus stops. That cool, cartoon camel with the cigarette dangling from his mouth was everywhere.

And that’s when it hit me.

“Dad, we should make a Joe Camel plush toy that looks exactly like the character on the ads.”

Image created for the Author with Copyright and Provenance.

He didn’t hesitate.

“Great idea. But only if you’re the one who takes it to their head office.”

Within days, our team had sketches. Our sample maker created flawless prototypes. By the time we were back in the States, Dad handed me a few perfect Joes — 3D versions even better than the billboards.

Business was different then. No face-to-face pitch. You sent your presentation and prayed.

Image created for the Author with Copyright and Provenance.

So I built a bound presentation in Camel colors — marketing ideas, distribution strategy, production plan. Even a “collect UPCs and get a free Joe” promo idea.

I FedExed it all to the CEO @ “R.J.” Reynolds Company

I waited. And waited.

Then I got The Call I’ll Never Forget. “Ollie, line three.” My heart stopped.

The CEO told me their team loved my presentation and the Camel prototype. They wanted to start with a trial run in their biggest market — Asia.

Not the U.S. launch I dreamed of… but a start.

Then he asked: “How long will it take to produce ten million units?”

Ten million. TEN. MILLION. I could barely speak.

I called Dad. Even he — a quiet man who rarely showed emotion — sounded excited.

“Ollie, you’re going to be very rich.”

We got to work. Within a week, he sent me the full production timeline and the letter-of-credit requirements. This was a fourteen-million-dollar order.

I cried when I read it.

Years of pushing, hustling, building… It felt like everything was finally lining up.

People often think I was chasing one big break at a time — but I never stopped working. I built my steady business every day while also pursuing opportunities that might expand my world.

Some nearly did.

I lost my catering business after a stolen fur coat (taken by my mother’s friend, a belly-dance teacher) led to every booking being canceled.

I turned down the chance to distribute Toni & Guy products across the entire U.S. because I told myself I “didn’t understand the beauty industry.”

I had the Stop-N-Go opportunity ripped away when my buyer — completely innocent — was fired in a sex scandal that had nothing to do with him.

One after another, the near-wins slipped away.

Image created for the Author with Copyright and Provenance.

But this one… this felt different.

This felt like destiny finally cracking open.

Weeks passed. No order. No letter of credit. Dad pushed me to call, but I didn’t want to rush them.

Then the phone rang. “Ollie, line three.” It was the CEO — and I could feel it before he spoke.

His voice was heavy.

He explained that the Chairman of the Board's wife had seen Joe sitting on his desk, she adored it — too much. She believed kids would love it, too, and it terrified her that they would start smoking. The toy was too good. Too appealing. Too perfect.

She convinced the Chairman to kill the deal.

Image created for the Author with Copyright and Provenance.

The CEO apologized, saying, “There’s nothing I can do.”

I couldn’t speak.

I didn’t say thank you.

I didn’t say goodbye.

I just lowered the phone onto my desk.

And Joe sat there with me — a perfect dream that would never come true.

Comment, share, or like if this story touches your heart.

Share

Leave a comment

Follow along as each new chapter unfolds. Become a free subscriber to get every story, every twist, and every “ifOnlyi…” reflection delivered straight to you.