ifOnlyi…never started to drink alcohol! I have a Maximizer personality that goes into overdrive; everything in excess. I guess that’s why I enjoyed playing Singles in Tennis so much; it was me against just one, winner-take-all attitude.

My first accident in Solvang, when I passed out and hit the tree, had yet to go to trial, thankfully, as I was released on bail. (Read in issue # 62)

The next accident occurred within six months in Santa Monica, CA (Issue #66). I had to rush the case in and out of court immediately, no matter the result, as long as there was no jail time.

I was held in Jail overnight, and when asked if I wanted a public Defender to represent me, I immediately said YES, PLEASE! That way, I could have my DUI case heard right away. I wanted to clear up this Santa Monica incident so my parents wouldn’t find out I had another DUI car crash.

I was nervous, but when the Judge asked if this was the first car DUI I’d had. I confidently replied, “Yes, your Honor.” This was true at the time, as a date had yet to be set for my earlier event in Solvang, which was still to be determined.

The Judge blessed me with only two years of probation, a fine that I could pay in installments, and he allowed me to keep my driver’s license. After all, it was my first DUI-OMG!

My Mom was dealing with the issue in Solvang, California, and her attorney friends in Beverly Hills, California.

Mom got wind that the prosecutor wanted me to serve time in Lompoc Prison for hitting the tree and driving away from the scene of the crime. We were talking about one of “the” worst Prisons in the US. Mom knew about this.

Evidently, the Prosecutor didn’t like ‘outsiders,’ and from Beverly Hills to boot. Mom was told to get rid of Ollie’s current Attorney and get someone local, a ‘good ole’ boy.

She and her friends were hunting for someone special. Through a massive round of Blessings, she found the perfect lawyer in Ventura, which is in the same County, but he did not live in the village of Solvang. She engaged Bill right away to handle the case.

He was a long-time Attorney with impressive credentials. He had contracted the polio virus as a child and continued to wear leg braces, all made of steel and metal with hinges, as an adult. He used crutches full-time to get around. Every step was a great challenge for him.

For every Court appearance, Mom and I drove the 5-hour round trip, and our Attorney made his drive, too. This went on half a dozen times until the trial date was set. On the last trip up there, Mom said Bill might make a plea bargain and get me a punishment, but no trial. The Judge and the Prosecutor both wanted time in Jail for my DUI offense, and I did leave the scene of a crime.

Evidently, they wanted to make an example of me of what not to do when visiting their village. Solvang was indeed beautiful, quaint, and full of Charm. With heavy tourism, they count on.

Somehow, I drove the ten miles back to my hotel on the wrong side of the street in total darkness after passing out from my mouth operation and not eating any solid food for at least 14 days. Does it count if you're not aware of what you're doing?

I sat next to my Attorney, Bill, at the table in front of the bar. Mom had to sit in the section behind the Bar, cheering me on, LOL. I was keeping quiet as a mouse. The Prosecution sat at a table to the left of us. The Judge arrived. We all stood up, and he took his tall, oversized, comfortable leather chair, looking down at us.

Next, the Judge beckoned for both the Prosecutor and my Defence Attorney to come forward to the Judge’s bench.

Solvang courtroom

I sat in my chair, shaking as if I were a dog just getting out of a lake or ocean full of soaking liquid—that was me, 100% me!

There were lengthy discussions back and forth between all three parties. My Atty looked over at me a couple of times, and I even got a stare from the Prosecutor. The Judge, with his long black robe and his team of staff sitting around him, always had a perfect view while all this was going on.

Suddenly, the Prosecutor walked back to his table quickly and leaned into his second chair, attorney, as Bill worked his way back to my table.

He sat down, released his crutches, looked at me, and said, “Ollie, this is the best offer we are going to get. I think you should take it.”

“You must take driving school again and be on a two-year probation, which starts from the day the accident happened. That meant probation went back to late May or June 1980, when the Solvang, CA, accident happened, and ended in June 1982. During that time, I had to complete driving school and have zero violations of the law, none, zip, not even a ticket, NOTHING!

Ollie, “Go speak with your Mom and give me your decision right away.”

I was pleased to accept their offer. Bill stood up and said, “Judge, we accept all terms.” “Done,” the Judge replied. The Prosecutor was very unhappy. Steam was coming out of his nose. He really wanted me to get time.

As we were wrapping everything up and preparing to leave, the Prosecutor said, “Judge, we need to collect damages.” The Judge replied, “Yes, of course.” What were they?

The Prosecutor

The Prosecutor was pacing and so worked up that he said, “YES, your honor. He damaged the tree when he hit it with his car. We need damages for that.”

The Judge said, “You are free to go, young man. There will be no damages to pay for a bump on the tree.”

While we were outside the courthouse, our Attorney told my Mom and me that I was never to come back to Solvang again! Not to show an International guest the town, not even for a cake, coffee, or to buy a gift. “Do I make myself clear, Ollie?” Yes, Sir, completely clear.

Ollie, they wanted you behind bars to suffer, and losing the case made them even angrier. Say goodbye to this town forever. If they knew of your Santa Monica DUI crash, it would have been game over for you.

The best thing you did was to close your DUI out very quickly, as you did. There wasn’t enough time to record it on the legal documents and file it in the police stations, so they had nothing on you if they went again to look.

Never again did I venture anywhere near Solvang. NEVER AGAIN!

