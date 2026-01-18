ifOnlyi…had known that Sobriety wouldn’t protect me. It would reveal the truth.

I was Just Out of Rehab, and Fully Being Tested

I was a brand-new man.

Not just sober—but peaceful. Clear. Hopeful about the future.

Not long after completing rehab, I met with my Mom to discuss the new venture I had created: licensed collectibles with the NFL, NBA, MLB, and NHL. No one had created buttons or badges like this before.

My colleague, an expert in the field with whom I had worked for 5 years, flew in from Texas. We spent two days discussing the potential, and he validated it.

“Called it a hit.”

At the time, trading cards were exploding in popularity. Stores couldn’t keep them in stock. Everyone wanted the card no one else had—the one that would bring serious money. Spending on the dream felt justified if you believed you’d found something special.

I was starting afresh after rehab.

Then my Mom told me that while I’d been away, she and the designer Steve had rethought my value.

Originally, the deal agreed was simple:

A three-way split.

33% each.

Now?

Three percent for Ollie.

That’s what my creation was suddenly worth.

“We need extra funding,” she said.

I pushed back.

“Mom, if we dilute, we should all dilute equally. The expenses aren’t just mine. If investors come in, equity should come from all three of us.”

Instead, I was offered commissions.

“You’ll do all the shows,” she said.

“When you sell, and we collect full payment on the invoice, you’ll receive your commissions.”

That was never the deal.

The deal was—and always had been—this:

She funded.

Steve designed.

I created the idea, sold the product, worked the shows, and built the sales team.

Her response was final.

“No. If you want to work, great. If not, you’re a three-percent owner.”

I stood up, shaking with rage.

“Go fuck yourself,” I uttered angrily.

Once again—screwed.

That, it seemed, was the only constant I could rely on:

getting screwed—with a smile.

I went home barely a week out of rehab. God only knows how hard I was being tested—not to break, not to fall back into the abyss I’d just clawed my way out of.

I was stronger now.

I said my piece with her.

Christine is living with me in California full-time now. I talked with her. Things shifted. The plan unraveled. Being single again didn’t last long—but that’s another story.

Christine suggested we meet with the lawyers handling the Mag-Lite lawsuit I’ve written about—the reason we’d stayed at the Beverly Hills Hotel.

After hearing everything, the attorney said he’d write a letter to my Mom.

That’s when her power plays began.

She responded through her powerful attorney—someone she’d known for years. Someone whom she paid millions to during her working life at my parents' business. He adored her and, of course, wrote back free of charge to “see if we could work things out.”

There was no love lost in that reply.

Mom and Steve kept moving forward with creating the business. I stayed in the shadows, hoping for a resolution.

We went back and forth for months until my attorney finally said,

“Ollie, if you want to file a lawsuit, we’ll need a $50,000 retainer.”

Perfect.

Exactly what I didn’t need.

And more importantly, didn’t have.

“Feck her,” I said.

“I will move forward from this. Upwards.”

A lawsuit wouldn’t be good for my sobriety. Staying sober was the priority—and I did.

Even though my law firm said we’d win hands down, the reality was simple:

No money.

No honey.

They finished designing the products.

They secured the licenses.

They sent my sister to the shows to sell them.

Manufactured in the U.S., they ordered 500,000 units right out of the gate to hit their target cost.

Half a million.

I told Lindy what had happened, and to his credit, he never sold my product for them. A true gentleman.

My name—the creator’s name—was nowhere on the product.

Maybe that’s why they never sold more than a couple of accounts.

They were left with 499,000 units.

They shut the company down.

And for the next ten years, her husband tried to flog those badges at card shows, anywhere that would take them—or trade for them.

In the end, it destroyed our relationship completely.

Mom and I didn’t speak for five years.

No matter how many AA meetings I went to, one question stayed with me:

How do you forgive what feels unforgivable?

Reflection:

Sobriety didn’t give me answers.

It gave me clarity.

And with clarity came the hardest truth of all:

Some wounds don’t heal cleanly.

Sometimes staying sober isn’t about forgiveness—

It’s about survival.

