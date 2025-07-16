ifOnlyi…had taken the time to learn even more while the momentum was on my side. The technique had proven invaluable in my career, and I felt deeply grateful to my father for taking the time to teach me.

I’ve been back working in sales for the family business for over six months, when my Dad asks me to travel with him to Nuremberg, Germany, for a trade show. He has been doing this for more than 12 years and wanted to educate me on the International side of the business, which he handles.

Dad always stayed at a specific hotel that he enjoyed and had built up a rapport with the staff so that they would keep a room reserved for him each year during the show. We shared a tiny room with two single beds, which was simple yet conveniently located within walking distance to the exhibition venue he attended.

Over two-thirds of the buyers had to stay many miles away as accommodation was virtually non-existent, and vendors book their rooms ahead of time, year after year, to secure them. People even stayed on boats along the Rhine-Main-Danube Canal to get their night’s rest when hotels were booked.

One thing I will never forget is how many people came up to Dad, shook his hand, and offered their best wishes. If it were just a few people, I would not have mentioned it or completely forgotten about it.

I believe at least 500 people came to see him and say hello during this week. This was happening when he would leave the booth and walk around to visit with other business owners. I was gobsmacked.

“Dad, do you know all of the people who stop to shake your hand and say hello?” I asked. “No, I don’t!” he replied. He was very modest and so kind that people couldn’t forget him, but he couldn’t remember them all.

There were some whom he spent more time with than others. It was as if their conversation brought up memories or family talk. It was fascinating to me; I recall thinking to myself, I wish one day that could be me. Not for any other reason than the love people showered on him, and I wanted to feel the same natural feeling.

Dad and I loved the Nuremberg sausages. We would go outside in the freezing winter weather, the BBQs would be blazing, serving these tiny, lovely little sausages in a bun with hot German mustard. It was what I lived for during my stay. I would do anything to grab a few of these beauties today. OMG, for anyone who adores American hot dogs, this is a new special treat worth trying.

I always joked. Snitzel, Saurerkaraut, and Schnapps. Although I didn’t drink, it was what I called the “New and Improved 3 S’s” Instead of shit, shower, and shave.

While at the hotel bar, Dad was greeted by his long-time friend from Switzerland. After a long night of business discussions and beverages, he invited me to go skiing with him in Zermatt, Switzerland, a few weeks later. Dad never enjoyed the sport, but I loved it, so I thanked him and started planning for this adventure on the slopes.

Dad was very pleased with the future business the two of us secured during the week's trade show. European trade shows differ significantly from those in the United States. Most buyers make verbal commitments and write orders after the show.

Trade shows are challenging, and the majority of visitors and buyers never see the work that goes into setting up the booths, displays, and products behind the scenes. The preparation for these events involves months of planning, followed by a week of showcasing your newest products alongside your tried-and-tested favorites.

The atmosphere when the show ends is one of camaraderie on the floor, as all the booths must be emptied and broken down in preparation for storage or shipping back to the exhibitor’s home country, or in our case, the United States.

The following day, we flew to Paris to prepare for the next exhibition. I had gained total respect for Dad’s work ethic; he worked long, hard hours, and he never complained or showed signs of fatigue.

London followed Paris, and I learned a lot about my Dad from trips like this and watching him do what he does best.

I learned from a Master.

The Power of Framing: Turn Minimum Order Quantities into Maximum Sales

At the time, we carried a catalog of 800 to 1,000 items—the majority of SKUs (Standard Keeping Units) had a minimum order quantity of three pieces.

But rather than simply telling buyers the minimum order or the cost of an item upfront, Dad taught me to take a different approach.

For example, when I first started selling, the minimum order was just three pieces at $7 each. But instead of letting that limit me, I was trained to think bigger—and more strategically.

I was tasked with studying every item we offered in detail, including

Item Names

Descriptions

Materials

Case Packs

Minimum order per item

Price per item

Price per Case

Price per Gross—that’s 144 units

So when a customer asked, “What’s the minimum order?” I’d confidently say, “One gross.” When they asked for the cost, I’d reply: “$1,008.”

The reaction? A stunned face, a hesitant glance, and a question, “Do I have to order a gross, Ollie?”

And that’s when the magic happened.

“Oh no,” I’d say with a smile, “I believe we would be happy with half a gross.”

By framing the offer around half of a gross instead of simply saying 72 units, I softened the size of the order while anchoring it to a larger number.

I planted the idea that they were getting a reduced deal, not an upsell, when in fact, they were ordering 24 times more than the original minimum.

Some buyers would negotiate further: “Can I buy four dozen instead?”

“Absolutely,” I’d reply.

The key was this: instead of pushing a bigger sale, I let the buyer feel in control, as if they were downsizing the deal. They felt heard and accommodated, while I had just made a $322 sale instead of a $21 sale, on that one item alone.

That shift—from three items to 48—wasn’t just about numbers. It was about psychology: anchoring, reframing, and guiding perception.

Once I mastered this, my sales took off. At trade shows and on the road, I wasn’t just a salesman—I became a trusted partner, offering choices while subtly leading the sales conversation.

Of course, it would have been an impossible task to learn and remember details on all of our products initially, so I started with:

Trusted favorites

New products we were offering for the following year.

Seasonal Products

Then, I would select a page from the catalog and absorb as much information as possible about each item. It was a slow, methodical process, but I had time on my side.

