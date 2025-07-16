Ollie - if Only i

Ollie - if Only i

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bill Moore's avatar
Bill Moore
14h

Happy to see a story of a good experience with your Dad.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Ollie - if Only i
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 IfOnlyi...by Ollie
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture