Ollie - if Only i

Ollie - if Only i

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dr Mehmet Yildiz's avatar
Dr Mehmet Yildiz
7d

To answer your question, "Have you ever walked away from a life that looked 'right' but felt wrong inside?" Yes, I did and even wrote about it several times.

Thank you for writing this poignant yet engaging and insightful story, Ollie. It was a valuable read for me.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Jane Chapman's avatar
Jane Chapman
7d

Well this put a dampener on my morning. It is so sad on so many levels. Regret of that magnitude is not something you can ever be fully at peace with in my view because it affected so many people—not just yourself—but for your own sanity you do need to forgive yourself and confine it. Put it in a box in a metaphorical cupboard where you see it often enough to remind you of a lesson learned but not often enough for it to define you. You are not who you were then. You are a much wiser person now.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 IfOnlyi...by Ollie · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture