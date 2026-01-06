ifOnlyi… had paused long enough to recognize that the urge to disappear was not the same as the need to begin again.

When I returned to Dallas, I broke.

I broke six years and four months of sobriety.

Drinking was the only way I knew how to hide the pain — the losses, the unraveling. I was no longer who I had been, and I didn’t yet know who I was becoming.

The next morning, just back from California, I walked into the showroom before anyone else arrived. I sat alone at my desk, coffee in hand, staring out at a life I had spent years building, replaying everything that had happened over the last six months.

And my mind drifted.

A couple of months earlier, I had been in Las Vegas, sitting in the second row at the Tyson–Bruno 1 fight at the Hilton Hotel, my first professional boxing match. My girlfriend Christine was one of the attorneys for the World Boxing Council. She had just finished taking Howard Cosell’s deposition, and her boss was deeply involved with the WBC. Because of that, we had seats that most people could only dream about.

That night, we had dinner with the President of the WBC, José Sulaimán. Don King sat right next to me. There were twenty-plus people at the table, power and money in every direction. It was surreal.

Then Mike Tyson walked in, hours after his win. I was staring at the Champion of the World.

Not to eat — to ask Don King for money.

Then another boxer came in. And another. Don King just kept reaching into his coat pocket, pulling out thick wads of cash like it was nothing. It was hard to even eat. The room never stopped moving.

Five hours of conversation. Laughter. Stories. A world I never imagined I’d be sitting inside.

And yet, here I was now. Alone. Broken. Sober no longer.

Steve — Christine’s boss and the reason I was there — had become a real friend over the years. His wife, too. We had skied together, spent time together. They treated us with kindness, not obligation. That mattered to me.

Back in Dallas, my career was peaking. I was preparing to open a new showroom in St. Louis to better serve my territory. Calls were coming in from other showroom owners, excited that I was coming, welcoming me into their communities. I was building something real — something big.

So how did I get here?

Dallas was a place I loved deeply. I had built a life there. As I stared at my Rolodex — a heavy desktop spinner packed to its limit — I felt the weight of it all. I didn’t have one Rolodex.

I had five.

I wasn’t just leaving Dallas.

I was leaving a life I had built from nothing.

There was a time when Motel 6 was all I could afford. Over the years — with time, sweat, and yes, more than a few tears — I worked my way up to the Four Seasons whenever I could. That climb mattered to me. Not because of ego, but because it was proof.

Proof that I was moving forward.

I loved the small perks that came with working hard — coffee delivered to my room at any hour, shoes left outside the bedroom door with a few dollars tucked inside, knowing they’d come back shined and ready for the day. A freshly pressed shirt. Polished shoes.

Those things meant something to me.

They were my quiet way of saying: I’m doing my best. Keep pushing. Keep driving.

And now, sitting there, I could feel myself setting up a new kind of punishment.

In my own eyes, the back-to-back failures — breaking sobriety, walking away from everything I had built — left me stripped of hope. Drinking became my crutch again. And instead of protecting what was good in my life, I was preparing to tear it all down.

I told myself I needed to start over completely. That going into the abyss — the unknown — would somehow be good for me.

I would soon learn it was everything I didn’t want… and nothing I had imagined.

Five lifetimes of connections. People I admired. Customers across 9.5 states. People I cared about: 75 Sales reps, nearly 100 Manufacturers represented, and People who trusted me.

I had always believed that you take a business card — because you never know how someone might shape your future.

But now I was asking myself: What was I about to do with all of this?

Everything changed in me after my grandmother died.

Even now, I can’t fully explain what shifted inside me. I just know it was the last time I would ever watch someone die. We shared something in those hospital hours while she prepared to leave this world. And without words, she spoke to my heart.

Ollie, you need to go back to California.

It wasn’t logical. It wasn’t practical. But it was powerful — and it shook me to my core.

So sitting there in that showroom, I decided to shut it down. All of it.

I didn’t want to leave. But I felt I had to. And I have carried regret about how I did it for more than thirty years.

I didn’t make a plan. I only knew I needed a complete reset.

I brought in one of my biggest competitors and let them walk through my life’s work, choosing which manufacturers they wanted to represent.

This was about me — and maybe my stinking thinking.

I met with World Trade Center management to terminate my lease. They were shocked. Saddened. But they let me leave with grace and wished me well, hoping I might return one day.

Then I told my salespeople — people I loved and respected. They were angry. Hurt. Disappointed.

No one was happy with me.

I sold off displays. Packed up the showroom.

Told Christine I was leaving. She wasn’t happy. Told Steve — my best friend, the guy I met in AA, who took me to my first Cowboys game in ’84.

He never spoke to me again.

I said goodbye to a few AA friends without telling them I had started drinking again. I didn’t have the courage to face that truth.

I packed my house. Left Christine a bed and furniture. Walked away from a condo that was five years from being paid off. I couldn’t bring myself to sell it. The pain was too heavy.

I asked my VP of Sales to return my mint-condition 7-Series BMW after I left. It was supposed to pay itself off.

It didn’t.

I found an apartment. Scheduled movers. Watched my life get boxed up.

Then I boarded a plane alone.

Lost.

Three weeks after my grandmother passed, I arrived in California.

No car.

No job.

No income.

No vision of a future.

So I did the only thing I could think of.

I called Christine’s brother — the guy who had taken my car without permission and driven it to California while I kept making payments for two more years to protect my credit & my Moms, as she cosigned with me.

Maybe he could help.

He couldn’t.

He said the car was stolen.

Or maybe it was sold.

What I did get was something I wasn’t prepared for.

This was about to turn ugly.

The regret that has lived inside me for more than thirty years is this:

I should have brought my local salespeople into a room. Sat them down. Handed them the business and said, It’s yours. Build something great. Carry it forward.

I never thought of it.

And when I finally did, it was too late.

That realization cut deeper than the loss of money, deeper than the broken relationships, deeper than walking away from everything I had built.

Because that regret wasn’t about business.

It was about how fear can shrink your vision at the exact moment it needs to expand.

Reflection

Starting over didn’t require burning everything down.

Strength sometimes looks like staying long enough to hand the future to others.

Walking away isn’t always the bravest choice — and neither is staying.

Regret doesn’t come from failure alone,

but from the moment you realize you had another option

and couldn’t see it yet.

So I ask myself — and now I ask you:

Is regret something you make peace with or something you learn to live beside?

Have you ever walked away from a life that looked “right” but felt wrong inside?

