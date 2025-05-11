ifOnlyi…had asked for help and training before my first night bartending, Lee, the owner, would not have felt the need to talk seriously with me on my night off. How would this pan out?

Today was my day off work, just one day after I started. I needed to sleep in, read my drink book, and rethink returning to work. At that time, I was willing to consider that I might need to look for another job besides being a top-level barman in Australia's number one private club.

Once I finally woke up and got settled comfortably into the apartment Karen said, “Ollie, let’s go to Rogues tonight and dance. I want to dance with you again.”.

“Rogues? It’s my night off,” I replied. Karen says, “I’m off, too. Ollie, so let’s do it.”

I had to tell her my hesitation was due to my first night’s work performance. She laughed and said, “Ollie, it was your first night; you can’t expect perfection.” That made total sense. I felt good about hearing something positive after what my heart felt for the 9.5 hours I was at work.

Feeling relieved, I said, “Let’s go.” After all, I was now living with some new strangers, and I had to have respect. Without Karen, I wouldn’t have a place to sleep or a J.O.B!

Rory, the roommate, was not around that day. I don’t know anything about him yet, but I noticed him leaving the apartment one morning with his long hair wet. When he was home, he looked like he had come from the salon and was fixed up to look like a true star. I found out that was precisely what he did six days a week. I found that interesting. Every hair was perfected daily; I wondered what he did for a living. I would learn that later.

Karen and I got prepared, and we went out to Rogues. Knowing I had no money until payday, Karen offered to buy the drinks. We arrived, and the lines were very long on a Saturday night. However, as a new employee of Rogues, I assumed I could walk to the front of the line.

There he was, Lee the owner, saying, “You're off today, yank.” “I know Lee,” I replied. “Karen and I plan to dance into the night away,” and he lets us walk straight through.

After two hours of dancing and a few drinks, I excused myself to the restroom. As I took my first few steps, I felt an arm go around my shoulder, and I was pulled in tight. “Yank” was whispered into my ear. “We need to talk.”

I looked over my shoulder, and it was Lee, the owner/ partner of Rogues! THEEEEEEEE Man, who hired me. He leans in and says, “I saw you last night, Ollie, and your performance behind the bar, well, let’s say, was pathetic.“

“I got complaints from every cocktail waitress that you never served them once”. I also got complaints from the waitresses and waiters in the restaurant that you ignored them too. You never washed any of the glasses or put them into the dishwasher. I also want to talk to you about not serving any drinks to the customers besides pulling beer.”

“So, Ollie, let’s talk about why.”

“Lee, I am so sorry.” I said, “Let me share my experience with you.”

On a night with loud music and people talking everywhere, the staff's accents were difficult for me to understand. I had never heard of the drinks the customers ordered in my country. I am left-handed, and every one of the bottle pourers was set up for right-handed bartenders. Your cash register is set up backwards compared to ours in America. You start with high notes on the left side, sliding down to the lowest. We begin with the lowest on the left side and increase the value. It was indeed my first night, Lee, I was stressed.

Lee looked completely baffled and deep in thought. I believed the next thing he would say was, “Ollie, this is not going to work out. I have to let you go!” But instead, he apologized and said, “I never imagined the struggle you had to go through. I am giving you an additional FIVE DOLLARS per night.”

My only words were “Lee, thank you for the vote of confidence you are giving me. I won’t let you down.”

My bladder must have expanded because I never recall going to the restroom that night after our conversation. I returned immediately to share the news with Karen, and she received a big hug. Then, she ordered another drink for us to enjoy.

I was relieved, and we spent the next two hours on the dance floor shaking off the buildup of stress. The Disco had two bars, and the DJ was responsible for the music and bartending. “Baz,” as we all called him, was amazing. His girlfriend worked there as well. I loved his music choices; he was highly talented.

One bartender behind the front lounge bar where I worked was well-known as a daytime soap opera star for many years, and people lined up to be served by him.

Now, I have to consider expanding my talent from zero to hero. I had some stiff competition to contend with.

Any suggestions for this rookie bartender?

