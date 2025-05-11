Ollie - if Only i

Ollie - if Only i

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Paul Chiddicks's avatar
Paul Chiddicks
May 13

How on earth did you manage that!! It's like being a consultant heart surgeon saying, "well only a few patients died under you knife today Ollie". Living the dream mate!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Cindy Martindale's avatar
Cindy Martindale
May 11

Gosh... congrats on the pay increase and on surviving the talk with your boss. But now I'm super nervous about your next night of work. Who's coming to your rescue with the training you need? Can't wait for the next installment!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Ollie - if Only i
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 IfOnlyi...by Ollie
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture