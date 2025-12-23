ifOnlyi… had continued with my newfound passion back then, I would be somebody different today. Working with one’s hands is a gift from the heavens. I genuinely miss that old passion I once had.

Made With Love

I once spent over 300 hours building a Christmas gift—only to realise years later that I was also building the best version of myself.

It started, as so many meaningful things in my life did, with my little sister.

Image created for the Author with Copyright and Provenance

I loved her deeply then, and I still do. She had a fierce, unmistakable passion for horses—so much so that I used to tell her she should have been a horse whisperer in this lifetime. Horses spoke to her. Today, her love has evolved into raising and breeding Standard Poodles, but that early devotion never left her.

When I look back now, I realise this story wasn’t really about Christmas at all. It was about love, purpose, and a part of myself I would later lose.

If you’ve read “Thee, General Custer’s Personal Rifle” (Issue #13), you’ll remember how my passion for woodworking began at school. That spark never faded—it simply waited. And in 1977, it returned with urgency.

Image created for the Author with Copyright and Provenance..

I decided to create something extraordinary for my sister. Not a toy. Not something temporary. But a gift made with love—something that might last forever.

A few houses down from my father lived a kind, generous man with an extraordinary workshop he had built in his garage. I don’t know what possessed me to think I was capable of it, but I decided to create a fully customised miniature house and horse stable—an all-in-one dollhouse masterpiece.

He offered me his garage on two conditions: I didn’t drink, and I left it spotless every time I finished. I was 17. I agreed without hesitation.

What I had was vision. Plans. Hope. A deep desire to create something magical.

What I didn’t yet have was a clue where to start.

I found a specialist shop in Torrance, California, that sold nearly everything I’d need. I wanted this to be my Picasso—my Monet—my pièce de résistance. Because dollhouse miniatures weren’t yet a trend, I bought and devoured books, studying every detail. My work was cut out for me. That much was certain.

After dinner, I’d drive to the garage and work late into the night. Weekends disappeared into sawdust and silence. Every spare moment went into the build. Christmas was approaching fast.

By the end, more than 300 hours had gone into the project. I had never worked with electricity before, but the lighting had to be perfect. I hand-cut the parquet floors. I glued each wooden shingle onto the roof one by one. I sanded endlessly. There was hay to make, stalls to build, bathrooms and bedrooms upstairs, stables below.

Image created for the Author with Copyright and Provenance

Every tiny object had to be sourced—carpets, dishes, people, towels, chandeliers, horse tack. Each piece took time. Each one mattered.

The hardest item to source was a weather vane. Fate stepped in when my mother, on a trip to Wilmington, Delaware, stumbled across one in a tiny craft shop—along with delicate artwork for the walls. It felt meant to be.

The paint was barely dry when everything finally came together—just days before Christmas.

On Christmas morning, my parents helped me set it up on a table before my sister came downstairs. There was a card waiting inside. I don’t remember the exact words now, only the feeling.

Image created for the Author with Copyright and Provenance.

When she saw it, her face said everything.

Nothing I imagined came close to the joy she felt in that moment. That is the most valid form of Christmas I have ever known.

The house lived in her bedroom for years. She and her friends played with it until one day my mother decided she was “too old” for dollhouses and gave it away to a cousin’s child without my sister's blessing.

My sister was heartbroken. Something shifted in her that day.

Even now, with a family of her own, she still talks about the house with the red door and glowing lights—and how she wishes she had been able to pass it on to her daughter.

Image created for the Author with Copyright and Provenance

Happiness, I learned, is a fragile state of mind.

But love, when made by hand, leaves a permanent mark.

If this story touched you, please like and consider sharing or restacking it — in honor of a man who gave his life to giving joy.

Leave a comment

Share

Subscribe for access to Ollie - ifOnlyi…

Every story, every lesson, every chapter — delivered directly to your inbox. No algorithms. No ads. Just the truth as it happened, and the reflections I wish I’d understood sooner.