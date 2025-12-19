ifOnlyi… had known that control is an illusion on unfamiliar ground—and that sometimes the smallest choices, a cube of ice, a moment of trust, can unravel everything.

It all started because of a movie I loved called 10. The film that famously put Ravel's Boléro on the world’s map as the soundtrack of desire. I wanted to see the beach resort Dudley-Moore experienced on screen. I thought I was buying a fantasy.

An Orchestra plays Ravel’s Bolero in his imagined outdoor setting.

We didn’t realise that this trip would give me far more than I paid for.

I’d been travelling to Mexico for several years, usually to Cancún, but this time felt different—special. We booked the exact hotel Dudley-Moore and Bo-Derek stayed in: Las Hadas by Brisas - Manzanillo. I was genuinely excited.

The hotel was stunning. Champagne and exotic drinks greeted us on arrival, though I stuck with my usual drink—an ice-cold Coke in a glass bottle. The room was beautiful, the humidity overwhelming. It was hot too. And the first rule was clear: don’t drink the water. Bottled only.

The sand was as scorching hot as it looked in the film. That famous scene wasn’t acting—it was real; you needed sandals or flip-flops to reach the ocean. Loving the sea as I do, we rented single kayaks and paddled out together.

After about an hour, I headed back inside. Christine, my girlfriend, stayed out longer.

Much longer.

Sitting in the restaurant with a quick snack, I kept hearing my name.

“Ollie.”

I looked around. No one.

“Ollie.”

Confused, I walked to the edge of the restaurant balcony and looked out toward the water. At first, I saw nothing. Then I looked down.

Christine’s kayak was smashing into the rocks.

The waves had taken control, slamming her again and again against the stone. This wasn’t near the beach. There was no safe way down. I couldn’t climb the rocks—I needed help. Professional help.

It reminded me instantly of Dudley-Moore falling asleep on his surfboard and drifting out to sea. I needed the same kind of rescue.

After a frantic effort, the team brought Christine back to safety. She was shaken but okay.

The kayak wasn’t.

It had been battered almost beyond recognition, smashed repeatedly against the rocks.

I tried to put the happiness back into the trip. Dinner helped—an excellent Italian restaurant usually does.

The next few days passed quietly.

Too quietly.

On the morning we were due to leave, we went for breakfast. I ordered my usual Coke—with ice, in a tall glass.

That’s when it began.

Suddenly, I was sprinting for the toilet.

There was only one stall in the men’s room. I begged. Knocked. Pleaded. “PLEASE, PLEASE!”

What I hadn’t considered was that not everyone spoke English.

In desperation, I dropped to the floor, waved my hands under the door, and managed one of the few Spanish phrases I knew: Por favor.

A small boy ran out.

I felt awful—but this was an emergency.

When I returned to the table, I was moving at a snail’s pace. I heard him then—the boy pointing me out to his parents.

I leaned into Christine. “We need to go. Now.”

We grabbed our luggage and ordered a cab to the airport.

My stomach was in open revolt. Every cobblestone on the drive felt like a personal attack. I offered the driver a hundred dollars to drive at a snail’s pace. The twenty-minute trip turned into nearly seventy.

I jumped out of the cab and ran. I don’t even know if the bathroom I found was for men or women.

On the plane, I lived between my seat and the bathroom. The passengers behind me finally asked, “Montezuma’s revenge?”

“What’s that?” I asked. They explained—water-borne illness.

“I only drank bottled water,” I said.

“Did you have ice?”

“Yes. A lot of ice.” That was the moment it clicked.

A fellow passenger—kind, observant, compassionate—offered me prescribed medication. One pill now. Two later if needed. I was grateful beyond words.

He worked at Walmart’s corporate office in Bentonville, Arkansas, and shared stories of faith, discipline, and early retirement that felt surreal in my fragile state.

But the real turn came back in Dallas.

Customs.

“Has anyone given you anything?” they asked.

I pulled the pills from my pocket.

Mistake.

We were taken into the back rooms. Bags emptied. Shoes opened. Clothes searched. Hours passed.

Illegal prescription drugs. That was the concern.

I explained everything—Mexico, the ice, the sickness, the kindness of a stranger.

After hours of stress and humiliation, they let us go.

All of it—for one pill.

Was it stupid? Maybe.

Or maybe it was a gift—relief, precisely when I needed it most.

I even asked if I could keep the other two pills.

Cheeky, but true.

Reflection:

Writing this story leaves me humbled. I went chasing a fantasy and came home reminded of how vulnerable we all are—how quickly confidence turns into dependence, and how kindness from a stranger can matter more than preparation or pride.

