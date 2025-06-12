Ollie - if Only i

Cindy Martindale
Jun 12

What a great conclusion to the initial Australia chapter, and everything went reasonably well! I kept waiting for the other shoe to drop, so to speak, but maybe you've gotten by all the rough patches? Could it be that there's going to be some smooth sailing after all the trauma? Well, there was that little hiccup with the club owner's girlfriend, but that was no big deal... at least compared to everything else you've been through. Can't wait for more!

Reply
Ollie - if Only i
Jun 12

Cindy, well said! It continues, and soon I will post my 100th issue. WOW. Hang in there, it just keeps going and going. Thanks for the Restack and comment. Love it! Ollie

Reply
