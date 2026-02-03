ifOnlyi… understood sooner: helping the people we love can cost far more than money—and we often pay it gladly.

I received a call from Dad asking for my help—one last time.

He was ready to sell his entire inventory, the final chapter in a lifetime built on endless work, risk, and creative fire. This wasn’t just stock in a warehouse. It was his life, measured in pieces, patterns, and ideas.

Over the years, he had designed and launched well over 5,000 different designs. Another 10,000 sat unfinished or unsatisfying to him—ideas that never quite landed, but still mattered enough to keep. Together, they formed a collection that told the full story of his career.

Image created for the Author with Copyright and Provenance

“Not a problem,” I said without hesitation. “I’ll get on it straight away.”

Helping my father had always come naturally. It was instinct before logic.

That meant starting at the warehouse—taking a full inventory of everything he’d built. I called on David, my girlfriend’s brother, and together we spent nearly a month inside that space. Day after day, item after item. Logging. Counting. Documenting. Touching the physical proof of decades of work. I believed that if we did it properly—cleanly—it would make the sale simple.

Or so I thought.

Once the inventory was complete, we began visiting our largest customers one by one. The goal was clear: a buyer-take-all deal. Clean. Final. Respectful of what the collection represented.

We waited for calls.

I followed up, talking things through, hoping to spark interest. What I learned quickly was that the scale itself was the challenge. It was simply too big to absorb—even with pricing dropped below standard wholesale.

That should have pushed me to think differently. I was usually good at that. But this time, I was stuck inside the frame.

That’s when Dad made me an offer.

“Ollie,” he said, “I’ll split the invoice with you. Whatever it sells for—half is yours.”

I remember pausing.

Was this generosity? Or reconciliation? Or maybe his quiet way of making up for something we’d never fully discussed?

Over the years, I had closed some of the company’s biggest deals. And almost every time, my commission—normally 10–15%—was cut down to 3–5%. The reason was always the same: special pricing, custom orders, tighter margins.

But tighter for whom?

Our CFO had always been right. There were no favors. No nepotism. Business was business. I had carried that resentment quietly, speaking about it softly, never as loudly as my heart wanted to. Pain that isn’t released doesn’t disappear—it just finds other exits.

Maybe this was another lesson.

Or maybe a reminder that lessons never really stop coming.

Eventually, we brought a buyer in to inspect everything—every piece, every carton. They needed to know nothing was damaged or soiled. Everything was new. Clean. Fresh

Image created for the Author with Copyright and Provenance

.In the end, we sold the entire contents of the warehouse—everything except prototypes, samples, loose inventory, and non-manufactured designs. Those, Dad told me, were mine to do with as I wished.

And then he said something I had waited years to hear:

“It’s all yours now, Ollie. Start again if you want. Take the catalogues. Do whatever you choose.”

Those words landed heavier than I expected.

The remaining samples and loose product filled a 40-foot container. The buyer only wanted sealed cartons, so the rest became my responsibility.

What I didn’t know then was that the 40-foot container I kept—the samples, the loose product, the pieces I couldn’t let go of—would follow me for more than twenty-five years.

I paid for storage.

Then paid again to move it.

And again, moving it to another country.

And again.

And again.

Across decades, locations, and seasons of life.

It was costly. When I finally added it up, the cost came in just under two hundred thousand dollars—far more than I had ever received in profit from the original sale. On paper, it made no sense at all.

But it wasn’t about paper.

It was about not being able to throw away pieces of my father’s life. About holding on to proof. About respect. About love mixed with responsibility in a way that’s hard to explain to anyone who hasn’t lived it.

In the end, the main inventory found its home with Pic ’n Save—an off-price retailer and longtime customer of my Dad’s business. They had over ninety stores and a history stretching back to 1950. At one point, they were the second-largest closeout retailer in America.

There was something fitting about that.

A company built on giving goods a second chance became the final chapter for my father’s work.

And maybe—just maybe—enough understanding to see my father not only as the man who took, or the man who built, but as the man who did the best he could with what he knew at the time.

That’s when I found myself at swap meets.

To sell there, you needed patience before you needed product. You had to call Monday mornings between 6 and 10 a.m. to secure a booth—hours of dialing, hanging up, redialing. Over and over. If you got through, you still needed permits, licenses, and weekly fees just to sell on Saturday and Sunday.

Then came the weekends.

Wake up at 3:30 a.m.

Load the car in the dark.

Drive out and stand in line just to be allowed in.

Image created for the Author with Copyright and Provenance

Eight lines. Eight numbers drawn. Early arrival meant nothing. Line eight could go first. Line one could go last. It was chaos—but fair chaos. If your name was on the list, you had a spot. That was all that mattered

Image created for the Author with Copyright and Provenance

Every weekend, a different location, unless you paid for a permanent space.

Standing all day in the heat, under a tarp I’d bought just to protect the product—and myself. By halfway through the day, your feet weren’t just tired. They were barking. Deals became easier to say yes to, not because they were great, but because movement mattered more than margins.

This went on for about two months.

I couldn’t keep up with the hours. The early mornings, the physical toll—but more than that, the fight just to get a booth every week. Other sellers had families dialing in from multiple phones. I was alone, dialing until my fingers ached.

Still, I saw it clearly: for the right people, with the right product, this was a real business. Many of them were professionals—flea markets on weekends, others during the week. They made a solid living. They knew the grind.

When the main invoice from Pic N Save was finally paid—after far more effort than it should have taken—I paid David. More than I wanted to, but exactly what was fair. Honesty mattered more than comfort.

What was left was enough.

Image created for the Author with Copyright and Provenance

Enough to breathe.

Enough to choose.

Enough to take my next steps—on my terms.

Reflection:

This chapter wasn’t about inventory or profit. It was about a father and a son, each doing the best they could with what they knew at the time. I carried his work for decades before I understood that what I was really carrying was love—unfinished, complicated, and deeply human.

