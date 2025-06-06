Ollie - if Only i

Ollie - if Only i
Jun 6

This is a Happy Friday indeed, Cindy! Such a kind written note you posted about my latest story. You certainly know how to get me back to the laptop and continue to lay down words on paper about the Good, the Bad, and the Ugly. It's a wonderful feeling being able to write something of magic, and this memory was certainly magic for me. You're too kind, blessings, Always Ollie

Cindy Martindale
Jun 6

At last!! Pure joy from start to finish, and a lovely memory with your dad to treasure forever. By this point, you'd been through one dire situation after another. Was there a way out, or were you doomed forever? But no, you turned it all around and became a star in your own right! You made it work. And now you're captivating readers by telling the tales. Way to go, Ollie!❤

