ifOnlyi…started writing sooner. How many Issues beginning with#89? The answer is still unknown, yet you won’t want this journey to end.

When I left for Australia in 1982, my journey over the six months to the second took more turns, burns, highs, and lows than any other journey in my life.

I promised myself, first in 1983 and again in 1996, to write a book about my Australian experience. Then my mind would play games with me, “How could I write a book? My spelling was poor, and my concentration left much to be desired. I’d never written anything besides a few letters.”

A ghost writer seemed to be the perfect option, but because of my busy life, I constantly put that thought on the back burner. I always believed I needed to put the stories on paper so my brain would not explode or my memories might start to fade away.

I didn’t believe I was capable of writing until I was introduced to Substack, and I still have to pinch myself when I look back and see how many stories I’ve written and published in this fantastic platform in a few months.

My wife's and subscribers' support, encouragement, and belief in my writing have kept my spirits high and given me the courage to keep writing and release the stories that have been swirling around in my mind for way too many years, knowing they are now preserved elsewhere. What a relief that is!

I’ve recently reached a point in my life and Substack journey where I live in Australia for six months. I believe you all will enjoy these adventures. I even set up a section titled “Australia.” It’s on the top navigation bar.

There will be continued truth, so I ask you, please don’t, don’t give up on this journey.

You will be amazed! I promise you that. I write these stories in 2025, forty-three years later than I promised, yet they are as fresh in my mind as if they happened yesterday.

Happy Reading, and thank you all for keeping me fired up to write.

Ollie in Australia